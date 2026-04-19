حقق مانشستر يونايتد فوزاً ثميناً على مضيفه تشيلسي بهدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب «ستامفورد بريدج» بالعاصمة لندن، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.


وسجل هدف المباراة الوحيد اللاعب البرازيلي ماتيوس كونيا في الدقيقة 43، ليمنح فريقه نقاط المواجهة الثلاث.


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع مانشستر يونايتد رصيده إلى 58 نقطة في المركز الثالث، فيما تجمد رصيد تشيلسي عند 48 نقطة في المركز السادس بجدول الترتيب.