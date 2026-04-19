Manchester United achieved a valuable victory over their host Chelsea with a score of one goal to none, in the match that took place at Stamford Bridge in London, as part of the 33rd round of the English Premier League.



The only goal of the match was scored by Brazilian player Matheus Cunha in the 43rd minute, giving his team the three points from the encounter.



With this result, Manchester United raised their tally to 58 points in third place, while Chelsea's points remained at 48 in sixth place in the standings.