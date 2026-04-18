The Union achieved the General Water Polo League Cup (2025-2026) after defeating Al-Qadisiyah with a score of (5-4) in the final match held today at the Ministry of Sports pool in Dammam, organized by the Saudi Swimming Federation.



Vice President of the Saudi Swimming Federation, Louay Tashkandi, crowned the winners at the conclusion of the championship, with the Union taking first place, Al-Qadisiyah second, and Abha third.



Union goalkeeper Ibrahim Al-Salami received the award for Best Goalkeeper, while Al-Qadisiyah player Younes Al-Murihil was named Best Player in the tournament, which saw the participation of seven clubs: Union, Al-Qadisiyah, Abha, Al-Wahda, Jabha, Okaz, and Jeddah, officiated by 14 referees.