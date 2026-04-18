حقق الاتحاد كأس بطولة الدوري العام لكرة الماء (2025-2026)، بعد فوزه على القادسية بنتيجة (5-4)، في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت اليوم على مسبح وزارة الرياضة بالدمام تحت تنظيم الاتحاد السعودي للسباحة.
وتوج نائب رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للسباحة لؤي طاشكندي، الفائزين في ختام منافسات البطولة، وحل الاتحاد في المركز الأول، والقادسية ثانياً، وجاء أبها ثالثاً.
وحصل حارس الاتحاد إبراهيم السلامي على جائزة أفضل حارس، وحصل لاعب القادسية يونس المريحل على أفضل لاعب في البطولة التي شهدت مشاركة سبعة أندية، هي الاتحاد، والقادسية، وأبها، والوحدة، وجبة، وعكاظ، وجدة، وقادها 14 حكماً.
The Union achieved the General Water Polo League Cup (2025-2026) after defeating Al-Qadisiyah with a score of (5-4) in the final match held today at the Ministry of Sports pool in Dammam, organized by the Saudi Swimming Federation.
Vice President of the Saudi Swimming Federation, Louay Tashkandi, crowned the winners at the conclusion of the championship, with the Union taking first place, Al-Qadisiyah second, and Abha third.
Union goalkeeper Ibrahim Al-Salami received the award for Best Goalkeeper, while Al-Qadisiyah player Younes Al-Murihil was named Best Player in the tournament, which saw the participation of seven clubs: Union, Al-Qadisiyah, Abha, Al-Wahda, Jabha, Okaz, and Jeddah, officiated by 14 referees.