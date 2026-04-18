حقق الاتحاد كأس بطولة الدوري العام لكرة الماء (2025-2026)، بعد فوزه على القادسية بنتيجة (5-4)، في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت اليوم على مسبح وزارة الرياضة بالدمام تحت تنظيم الاتحاد السعودي للسباحة.


وتوج نائب رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للسباحة لؤي طاشكندي، الفائزين في ختام منافسات البطولة، وحل الاتحاد في المركز الأول، والقادسية ثانياً، وجاء أبها ثالثاً.


وحصل حارس الاتحاد إبراهيم السلامي على جائزة أفضل حارس، وحصل لاعب القادسية يونس المريحل على أفضل لاعب في البطولة التي شهدت مشاركة سبعة أندية، هي الاتحاد، والقادسية، وأبها، والوحدة، وجبة، وعكاظ، وجدة، وقادها 14 حكماً.