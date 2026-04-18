"Coventry City" has secured its return to the English Premier League for the first time in 25 years, after snatching a late draw with a score of 1-1 against "Blackburn Rovers" on Friday, as part of the English Championship competition.



The team, coached by Frank Lampard, needed just one point to guarantee promotion, but the match nearly slipped away from them after "Blackburn" took the lead through Riuya Morishita, before Bobby Thomas equalized with a header from a free kick just 6 minutes before the end, igniting great joy among the fans.



Coventry returns to the "Premier League" for the first time since 2001, when they were relegated from the "Premier League," having been one of the founding clubs in 1992.



The club experienced one of its toughest periods in 2017 when it was relegated to "League Two," before starting its journey back, as they came close to promotion in 2023 but lost the "playoff final" to "Luton Town."



This season, Coventry has delivered a strong performance under Lampard's leadership, officially securing their return three rounds before the end of the competition.



On the other hand, the team will have to wait to clinch the "Championship" title, as they are 11 points behind "Ipswich Town," who are in second place, with 5 rounds remaining in the season.