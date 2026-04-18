ضَمِن «كوفنتري سيتي» عودته إلى الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، للمرة الأولى منذ 25 عاماً، بعدما انتزاعه تعادلاً متأخراً بنتيجة 1-1 أمام «بلاكبيرن روفرز»، الجمعة، ضِمن منافسات دوري البطولة الإنجليزية.


كان فريق المدرب فرنك لامبارد بحاجة إلى نقطة واحدة فقط لضمان الصعود، إلا أن المباراة كادت تُفلت منه بعد تقدم «بلاكبيرن» عبر ريويا موريشيتا، قبل أن يخطف بوبي توماس هدف التعادل برأسية من ركلة حرة قبل 6 دقائق من النهاية، ليُشعل فرحة جماهيرية كبيرة.


ويعود «كوفنتري» إلى «دوري الأضواء»، للمرة الأولى منذ عام 2001، عندما هبط من «الدوري الممتاز»، بعد أن كان من أنديته المؤسسة عام 1992م.


وعاش النادي واحدة من أصعب فتراته في عام 2017، عندما هبط إلى «دوري الدرجة الثانية»، قبل أن يبدأ رحلة العودة، إذ اقترب من الصعود في 2023، لكنه خسر «نهائي الملحق» أمام «لوتون تاون».


وهذا الموسم، قدّم كوفنتري أداءً قوياً تحت قيادة لامبارد، ليحسم عودته رسمياً قبل 3 جولات من نهاية المسابقة.


وفي المقابل، سيتعيّن على الفريق الانتظار لحسم لقب «دوري البطولة»، إذ يتأخر بفارق 11 نقطة عن «إيبسويتش تاون» صاحب المركز الثاني، قبل 5 جولات من ختام الموسم.