تستعد إدارة نادي الخليج للإعلان عن رحيل المدرب اليوناني جورجيوس دونيس، بالتزامن مع اقترابها من حسم التعاقد مع الأوروغوياني غوستافو بويت، لقيادة الفريق خلال المرحلة القادمة.


وتأتي هذه التحركات بعد تأكد مغادرة دونيس، مع اتجاهه لتولي مهمة تدريب المنتخب السعودي، في خطوة لم يُعلن عنها رسميًا حتى الآن، ما دفع إدارة «الدانة» للعمل على تجهيز البديل المناسب بشكل مبكر، لضمان استقرار الفريق فنيًا قبل انطلاق الموسم الجديد.


وبحسب مصادر خاصة، وصلت المفاوضات مع بويت إلى مراحل متقدمة مع الحذر من دخول أطراف أخرى على خط المفاوضات، حيث يجري حاليًا وضع اللمسات الأخيرة على بنود العقد، تمهيدًا للإعلان الرسمي خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة.


ويملك بويت سيرة تدريبية متنوعة، إذ سبق له قيادة أندية برايتون وسندرلاند في إنجلترا، وريال بيتيس في إسبانيا، وشنغهاي شينهوا في الصين، وبوردو في فرنسا، إلى جانب إشرافه على تدريب منتخب اليونان، فضلًا عن عمله مساعدًا في توتنهام.


وبرز بويت كلاعب مع ريال سرقسطة الإسباني، قبل أن يحقق نجاحات لافتة في الدوري الإنجليزي بقميصي تشيلسي وتوتنهام هوتسبير، حيث حصد عدة بطولات وقدم مستويات مميزة في خط الوسط.


وتأمل جماهير الخليج أن تسهم هذه الخطوة في الحفاظ على استقرار الفريق ومواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية، بما يتماشى مع طموحات النادي في تقديم مستويات تنافسية خلال الموسم القادم.