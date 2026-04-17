The management of Al-Khaleej Club is preparing to announce the departure of Greek coach Georgios Donis, coinciding with its approach to finalizing the contract with Uruguayan Gustavo Poyet to lead the team during the upcoming phase.



These moves come after it was confirmed that Donis will leave, as he is set to take on the role of coaching the Saudi national team, a step that has not yet been officially announced, prompting the "Dana" management to work on preparing a suitable replacement early to ensure the team's technical stability before the start of the new season.



According to exclusive sources, negotiations with Poyet have reached advanced stages, with caution regarding the entry of other parties into the negotiations. The final touches are currently being put on the contract terms, in preparation for the official announcement in the coming days.



Poyet has a diverse coaching resume, having previously managed Brighton and Sunderland in England, Real Betis in Spain, Shanghai Shenhua in China, and Bordeaux in France, in addition to overseeing the Greek national team and serving as an assistant at Tottenham.



Poyet rose to prominence as a player with Real Zaragoza in Spain before achieving notable successes in the English Premier League with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, where he won several titles and delivered impressive performances in midfield.



Al-Khaleej fans hope that this step will contribute to maintaining the team's stability and continuing its positive results, in line with the club's ambitions to present competitive performances during the upcoming season.