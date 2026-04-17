تستعد إدارة نادي الخليج للإعلان عن رحيل المدرب اليوناني جورجيوس دونيس، بالتزامن مع اقترابها من حسم التعاقد مع الأوروغوياني غوستافو بويت، لقيادة الفريق خلال المرحلة القادمة.
وتأتي هذه التحركات بعد تأكد مغادرة دونيس، مع اتجاهه لتولي مهمة تدريب المنتخب السعودي، في خطوة لم يُعلن عنها رسميًا حتى الآن، ما دفع إدارة «الدانة» للعمل على تجهيز البديل المناسب بشكل مبكر، لضمان استقرار الفريق فنيًا قبل انطلاق الموسم الجديد.
وبحسب مصادر خاصة، وصلت المفاوضات مع بويت إلى مراحل متقدمة مع الحذر من دخول أطراف أخرى على خط المفاوضات، حيث يجري حاليًا وضع اللمسات الأخيرة على بنود العقد، تمهيدًا للإعلان الرسمي خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة.
ويملك بويت سيرة تدريبية متنوعة، إذ سبق له قيادة أندية برايتون وسندرلاند في إنجلترا، وريال بيتيس في إسبانيا، وشنغهاي شينهوا في الصين، وبوردو في فرنسا، إلى جانب إشرافه على تدريب منتخب اليونان، فضلًا عن عمله مساعدًا في توتنهام.
وبرز بويت كلاعب مع ريال سرقسطة الإسباني، قبل أن يحقق نجاحات لافتة في الدوري الإنجليزي بقميصي تشيلسي وتوتنهام هوتسبير، حيث حصد عدة بطولات وقدم مستويات مميزة في خط الوسط.
وتأمل جماهير الخليج أن تسهم هذه الخطوة في الحفاظ على استقرار الفريق ومواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية، بما يتماشى مع طموحات النادي في تقديم مستويات تنافسية خلال الموسم القادم.
The management of Al-Khaleej Club is preparing to announce the departure of Greek coach Georgios Donis, coinciding with its approach to finalizing the contract with Uruguayan Gustavo Poyet to lead the team during the upcoming phase.
These moves come after it was confirmed that Donis will leave, as he is set to take on the role of coaching the Saudi national team, a step that has not yet been officially announced, prompting the "Dana" management to work on preparing a suitable replacement early to ensure the team's technical stability before the start of the new season.
According to exclusive sources, negotiations with Poyet have reached advanced stages, with caution regarding the entry of other parties into the negotiations. The final touches are currently being put on the contract terms, in preparation for the official announcement in the coming days.
Poyet has a diverse coaching resume, having previously managed Brighton and Sunderland in England, Real Betis in Spain, Shanghai Shenhua in China, and Bordeaux in France, in addition to overseeing the Greek national team and serving as an assistant at Tottenham.
Poyet rose to prominence as a player with Real Zaragoza in Spain before achieving notable successes in the English Premier League with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, where he won several titles and delivered impressive performances in midfield.
Al-Khaleej fans hope that this step will contribute to maintaining the team's stability and continuing its positive results, in line with the club's ambitions to present competitive performances during the upcoming season.