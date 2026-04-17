كشفت إذاعة مونت كارلو الدولية« MCD »، عن أن مدرب المنتخب السعودي «ريناد» ، تم إعفائه من منصبه ، قبل أقل من شهرين من انطلاق مونديال كأس العالم 2026 .


ووفقًا للمصدر « MCD »، علم اليوم الجمعة « رينارد» أنه لم يعد مدربًا للمنتخب السعودي. وقد تم إقالة المدرب الفرنسي بشكل فوري من قبل رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، وبالتالي لن يكون على مقاعد البدلاء خلال مونديال 2026.


هذا وسوف تشهد إدارة المنتخب السعودي غربلة شاملة بدخول حامد البلوي وفهد المفرج ، للعمل في إدارة المنتخبات السعودية