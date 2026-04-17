The international radio station "Monte Carlo Doualiya" (MCD) revealed that the coach of the Saudi national team, "Renard," has been relieved of his position less than two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup.



According to the source "MCD," it was learned today, Friday, that "Renard" is no longer the coach of the Saudi national team. The French coach was immediately dismissed by the president of the Saudi Football Federation, and thus he will not be on the bench during the 2026 World Cup.



The management of the Saudi national team will witness a comprehensive overhaul with the entry of Hamid Al-Balawi and Fahd Al-Mufrej to work in the management of Saudi national teams.