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لم يعد موسى ديابي هذا الموسم ذلك النجم الذي اعتاد الجمهور مشاهدته؛ اللاعب الذي كان اسمه يتردد كأحد أبرز المساهمين في صناعة وتسجيل الأهداف، بات اليوم بعيدًا عن مستواه المعروف. الفارق واضح وصادم: بطء في الحركة، ميل متكرر لإعادة الكرة إلى الخلف، وتمريرات تفتقر إلى الدقة والتركيز.
-هذا التراجع يفتح باب التساؤلات: هل هو نتاج اختلاف في النهج التدريبي؟ أم نتيجة ظروف خاصة يمر بها اللاعب؟ أم أن الضغوط الإعلامية والجماهيرية، في ظل تذبذب نتائج الفريق، ألقت بظلالها الثقيلة على أدائه؟
-المؤشرات تميل إلى أن العامل النفسي هو الأكثر تأثيرًا، خاصة أن الحالة لا تقتصر على ديابي وحده، بل تمتد إلى عدد من لاعبي الفريق. ومع ذلك، بدأت بعض الأسماء في استعادة توازنها، مقدمة أداءً بروح قتالية تعكس رغبة حقيقية في تجاوز المرحلة.
-ديابي، كغيره من اللاعبين ذوي الحساسية العالية، يتأثر بشكل واضح بالضغوط. هذه الحساسية قد تتحول إلى عبء نفسي ينعكس على قراراته داخل الملعب، وعلى تواصله مع المدرب وزملائه، في ظل مشاعر مكبوتة تُبقيه في دائرة التوتر لفترات طويلة.
-في مواجهة الوحدة الإماراتي، ظهرت بوادر تحسن نسبي في أدائه، إلا أن التردد ظل حاضرًا في لحظات الحسم. الحماس كان واضحًا عند دخوله، لكن الارتباك في اتخاذ القرار السريع حرمه من استعادة خطورته المعهودة، خاصة في مواقف الاختراق والمواجهة الفردية.
-ورغم عدم رضاه عن قرار استبداله، فإن رد فعله عكس احترافية تُحسب له؛ إذ غادر الملعب دون اعتراض، مدركًا أن استمراره في ظل هذا الضغط الذهني قد ينعكس سلبًا عليه وعلى الفريق. في المقابل، أسهم التغيير في قلب مجرى المباراة، بفضل التأثير الإيجابي لعبدالرحمن العبود، إلى جانب بقية العناصر، وعلى رأسهم الحارس رايكوفيتش.
-التعامل مع حالة ديابي يتطلب خبرة وهدوءًا، وهو ما يتوفر لدى الأسماء الإدارية والفنية المحيطة بالفريق واعني الكابتنة حمزة إدريس وحسن خليفة ومحمد نور وحمد المنتشري ورامون المدير الرياضي وكمال الدولي الذين سبق لهم التعامل مع مواقف مشابهة. إعادة اللاعب إلى مستواه لن تكون فنية بقدر ما هي نفسية في المقام الأول.
-الأنظار تتجه إلى مباراة اليوم، حيث يترقب الجميع ردة فعل ديابي. مثل هذه اللحظات تُعيد تشكيل النجوم؛ فإما أن يستعيد بريقه ويؤكد قيمته، أو تستمر معاناته تحت وطأة الضغط. التوقعات تبقى متفائلة بعودة اللاعب، ليس فقط لمهاراته، بل لما يمتلكه من شخصية قادرة على تجاوز الأزمات.
Moussa Diaby is no longer the star that fans are used to seeing this season; the player whose name used to be mentioned as one of the key contributors to creating and scoring goals is now far from his known level. The difference is clear and shocking: slowness in movement, a repeated tendency to pass the ball backward, and passes lacking precision and focus.
-This decline raises questions: Is it a result of a change in training approach? Or is it due to personal circumstances the player is going through? Or have the media and fan pressures, amid the team's fluctuating results, cast a heavy shadow on his performance?
-The indicators lean towards the psychological factor being the most influential, especially since the situation is not limited to Diaby alone, but extends to several players on the team. Nevertheless, some names have started to regain their balance, delivering performances with a fighting spirit that reflects a genuine desire to overcome this phase.
-Diaby, like other players with high sensitivity, is clearly affected by pressure. This sensitivity can turn into a psychological burden that reflects on his decisions on the pitch and his communication with the coach and teammates, amid repressed feelings that keep him in a state of tension for long periods.
-In the match against Al Wahda, signs of relative improvement in his performance appeared, yet hesitation remained present in decisive moments. The enthusiasm was evident when he entered, but the confusion in making quick decisions deprived him of regaining his usual threat, especially in situations of penetration and one-on-one confrontations.
-Despite his dissatisfaction with the decision to substitute him, his reaction reflected professionalism on his part; he left the pitch without objection, realizing that continuing under this mental pressure could negatively affect him and the team. Conversely, the substitution contributed to turning the tide of the match, thanks to the positive impact of Abdulrahman Al-Aboud, alongside the other players, led by goalkeeper Rajkovic.
-Dealing with Diaby's situation requires experience and calm, which is available among the administrative and technical names surrounding the team, namely captain Hamza Idris, Hassan Khalifa, Mohammed Noor, Hamad Al-Montashari, Ramon the sporting director, and Kamal the international, who have previously dealt with similar situations. Restoring the player to his level will not be as much about technical aspects as it will be primarily psychological.
-All eyes are on today's match, where everyone is waiting for Diaby's reaction. Such moments reshape stars; either he regains his brilliance and confirms his value, or he continues to suffer under the weight of pressure. Expectations remain optimistic for the player's return, not only for his skills but also for his character capable of overcoming crises.