Moussa Diaby is no longer the star that fans are used to seeing this season; the player whose name used to be mentioned as one of the key contributors to creating and scoring goals is now far from his known level. The difference is clear and shocking: slowness in movement, a repeated tendency to pass the ball backward, and passes lacking precision and focus.



-This decline raises questions: Is it a result of a change in training approach? Or is it due to personal circumstances the player is going through? Or have the media and fan pressures, amid the team's fluctuating results, cast a heavy shadow on his performance?



-The indicators lean towards the psychological factor being the most influential, especially since the situation is not limited to Diaby alone, but extends to several players on the team. Nevertheless, some names have started to regain their balance, delivering performances with a fighting spirit that reflects a genuine desire to overcome this phase.



-Diaby, like other players with high sensitivity, is clearly affected by pressure. This sensitivity can turn into a psychological burden that reflects on his decisions on the pitch and his communication with the coach and teammates, amid repressed feelings that keep him in a state of tension for long periods.



-In the match against Al Wahda, signs of relative improvement in his performance appeared, yet hesitation remained present in decisive moments. The enthusiasm was evident when he entered, but the confusion in making quick decisions deprived him of regaining his usual threat, especially in situations of penetration and one-on-one confrontations.



-Despite his dissatisfaction with the decision to substitute him, his reaction reflected professionalism on his part; he left the pitch without objection, realizing that continuing under this mental pressure could negatively affect him and the team. Conversely, the substitution contributed to turning the tide of the match, thanks to the positive impact of Abdulrahman Al-Aboud, alongside the other players, led by goalkeeper Rajkovic.



-Dealing with Diaby's situation requires experience and calm, which is available among the administrative and technical names surrounding the team, namely captain Hamza Idris, Hassan Khalifa, Mohammed Noor, Hamad Al-Montashari, Ramon the sporting director, and Kamal the international, who have previously dealt with similar situations. Restoring the player to his level will not be as much about technical aspects as it will be primarily psychological.



-All eyes are on today's match, where everyone is waiting for Diaby's reaction. Such moments reshape stars; either he regains his brilliance and confirms his value, or he continues to suffer under the weight of pressure. Expectations remain optimistic for the player's return, not only for his skills but also for his character capable of overcoming crises.