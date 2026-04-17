لم يعد موسى ديابي هذا الموسم ذلك النجم الذي اعتاد الجمهور مشاهدته؛ اللاعب الذي كان اسمه يتردد كأحد أبرز المساهمين في صناعة وتسجيل الأهداف، بات اليوم بعيدًا عن مستواه المعروف. الفارق واضح وصادم: بطء في الحركة، ميل متكرر لإعادة الكرة إلى الخلف، وتمريرات تفتقر إلى الدقة والتركيز.


-هذا التراجع يفتح باب التساؤلات: هل هو نتاج اختلاف في النهج التدريبي؟ أم نتيجة ظروف خاصة يمر بها اللاعب؟ أم أن الضغوط الإعلامية والجماهيرية، في ظل تذبذب نتائج الفريق، ألقت بظلالها الثقيلة على أدائه؟


-المؤشرات تميل إلى أن العامل النفسي هو الأكثر تأثيرًا، خاصة أن الحالة لا تقتصر على ديابي وحده، بل تمتد إلى عدد من لاعبي الفريق. ومع ذلك، بدأت بعض الأسماء في استعادة توازنها، مقدمة أداءً بروح قتالية تعكس رغبة حقيقية في تجاوز المرحلة.


-ديابي، كغيره من اللاعبين ذوي الحساسية العالية، يتأثر بشكل واضح بالضغوط. هذه الحساسية قد تتحول إلى عبء نفسي ينعكس على قراراته داخل الملعب، وعلى تواصله مع المدرب وزملائه، في ظل مشاعر مكبوتة تُبقيه في دائرة التوتر لفترات طويلة.


-في مواجهة الوحدة الإماراتي، ظهرت بوادر تحسن نسبي في أدائه، إلا أن التردد ظل حاضرًا في لحظات الحسم. الحماس كان واضحًا عند دخوله، لكن الارتباك في اتخاذ القرار السريع حرمه من استعادة خطورته المعهودة، خاصة في مواقف الاختراق والمواجهة الفردية.


-ورغم عدم رضاه عن قرار استبداله، فإن رد فعله عكس احترافية تُحسب له؛ إذ غادر الملعب دون اعتراض، مدركًا أن استمراره في ظل هذا الضغط الذهني قد ينعكس سلبًا عليه وعلى الفريق. في المقابل، أسهم التغيير في قلب مجرى المباراة، بفضل التأثير الإيجابي لعبدالرحمن العبود، إلى جانب بقية العناصر، وعلى رأسهم الحارس رايكوفيتش.


-التعامل مع حالة ديابي يتطلب خبرة وهدوءًا، وهو ما يتوفر لدى الأسماء الإدارية والفنية المحيطة بالفريق واعني الكابتنة حمزة إدريس وحسن خليفة ومحمد نور وحمد المنتشري ورامون المدير الرياضي وكمال الدولي الذين سبق لهم التعامل مع مواقف مشابهة. إعادة اللاعب إلى مستواه لن تكون فنية بقدر ما هي نفسية في المقام الأول.


-الأنظار تتجه إلى مباراة اليوم، حيث يترقب الجميع ردة فعل ديابي. مثل هذه اللحظات تُعيد تشكيل النجوم؛ فإما أن يستعيد بريقه ويؤكد قيمته، أو تستمر معاناته تحت وطأة الضغط. التوقعات تبقى متفائلة بعودة اللاعب، ليس فقط لمهاراته، بل لما يمتلكه من شخصية قادرة على تجاوز الأزمات.