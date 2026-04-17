في مشهدٍ يتكرر كل عام، تتزاحم منصات التتويج، وتلمع صور الفائزين، وتُعلّق اللافتات التي تعلن عن «إنجازات» المدارس في المسابقات الطلابية. نُصفّق طويلاً، نحتفي، ونمنح الجوائز، ثم.. ننسى أن نسأل السؤال الأهم: ماذا حدث داخل الفصل؟ ماذا تعلّم الطالب فعلاً؟
ليست المشكلة في المسابقات ذاتها، ولا في تكريم المتفوقين، فذلك جزء أصيل من ثقافة التحفيز. لكن الإشكال يبدأ حين تتحول الوسيلة إلى غاية، وحين يصبح الفوز هدفاً قائماً بذاته، يتقدم على التعلم، ويزاحم جوهر العملية التعليمية حتى يكاد يطغى عليه.
في كثير من المدارس، لم تعد المسابقة نشاطاً داعماً للتعلم، أصبحت مشروعاً قائماً بذاته، تُسخّر له الجهود، وتُعاد جدولة الحصص، وتُستنزف فيه طاقات المعلمين والطلاب.
يتحول الطالب من متعلّم يبحث عن الفهم، إلى متسابق يبحث عن منصة. ويجد المعلم نفسه في سباقٍ موازٍ: كيف يُخرّج فائزاً؟ لا كيف يُنشئ متعلماً.
لكن الصورة لا تقف عند هذا الحد.. بل تتجاوزها إلى مستوى أكثر إقلاقاً.
ففي بعض القطاعات التعليمية، لم يعد «الفوز» نتاج بيئة تعليمية حقيقية، بل أصبح -في حالات متزايدة- نتيجة تعاقدات مع شركات متخصصة، تُقدّم خدمات «جاهزة» لإعداد الطلبة للمسابقات، وتضمن -بشكل أو بآخر- تحقيق الجوائز والتفوق. وهنا لا نتحدث عن دعمٍ تدريبي مشروع، بل عن صناعة موازية، تُدار بعقلية النتائج، لا بعقلية التعليم.
المفارقة المؤلمة، أن بعض المدارس لم تعد تُقيّم بناءً على جودة تعلم طلابها، أو عمق مخرجاتها، بل على عدد الجوائز التي تحققها. وكأننا -دون أن نشعر- استبدلنا مؤشرات التعليم الحقيقية، بمؤشرات دعائية لامعة.
لأننا حين يصبح «عدد الكؤوس» معياراً، فإننا نفتح الباب لتشوهات خطيرة:
مدارس تُجمّل صورتها خارجياً، بينما يعاني طلابها داخلياً. وميدانٌ تعليمي ينشغل بما يُعرض، أكثر مما يُبنى.
الأخطر من ذلك، أن هذه الثقافة تُعيد تعريف التفوق بصورة مشوّهة. التفوق لم يعد رحلة تراكمية من الفهم والمهارة، بل لحظة تتويج عابرة!
طالبٌ لم يفز.. يُهمّش. وآخر فاز.. يُقدّم بوصفه النموذج، حتى وإن كان فوزه نتيجة تدريب مكثف على نمط محدد من الأسئلة أو المهام، لا انعكاساً حقيقياً لعمق معرفي.
وهنا تتسلل مفارقة صامتة: نُكافئ «النتيجة» أكثر مما نبني «الإنسان».
لقد أصبحنا -دون أن نشعر- نربي جيلاً يربط قيمته بالتصفيق، ويقيس نجاحه بعدد الجوائز، لا بقدرته على الفهم، والتحليل، والاستمرار في التعلم.
جيل قد يتفوق في منصة، لكنه يتعثر خارجها، لأنه لم يُمنح ما يكفي من الوقت ليخطئ، ليتأمل، ليتعلم بهدوء بعيداً عن ضجيج المنافسة.
إن الإفراط في المسابقات، وتضخم جوائز التفوق، لا يستهلك فقط الوقت والجهد، إنما يُعيد توجيه البوصلة التعليمية بالكامل. تصبح المدرسة مساحة لإنتاج «قصص نجاح سريعة»، بدل أن تكون بيئة لبناء عقول عميقة. ويصبح الإنجاز لحظياً، لا ممتداً.
ولنكن صريحين: كم من طالبٍ شارك في عشرات المسابقات وفاز، لكنه لا يملك مهارات أساسية في التفكير أو التعبير؟ وكم من مدرسةٍ حصدت الجوائز، لكنها تعاني ضعفاً في مخرجاتها التعليمية الحقيقية؟
المشكلة إذاً ليست في قلة الجهد، بل في سوء توجيهه. فنحن لا نحتاج إلى المزيد من المسابقات بقدر ما نحتاج إلى مزيد من «التعليم الحقيقي». نحتاج إلى فصلٍ هادئ، يُطرح فيه سؤال عميق، لا إلى منصةٍ صاخبة يُرفع عليها كأس. نحتاج إلى معلمٍ يُتقن بناء الفهم، لا إلى مدربٍ يُجيد تجهيز طالبٍ لمسابقة.
إن التعليم ليس عرضاً مسرحياً، ولا سباقاً قصير المدى. هو عملية بطيئة، تراكمية، تُبنى فيها العقول لبنةً لبنة. وكل ما يشتت هذه العملية -مهما بدا لامعاً- يجب أن يُعاد النظر فيه.
ليس المطلوب إلغاء المسابقات، ولكن إعادة وضعها في حجمها الطبيعي: نشاطٌ داعم، لا محور مهيمناً. أداة تحفيز، لا معيار تفوق. مساحة تجربة، لا منصة حكم.
كما أن جوائز التفوق بحاجة إلى مراجعة عميقة. فحين تتحول إلى حافز مادي ضخم، فإنها تُدخل الطالب في معادلة «العائد» بدل «القيمة»، وتُضعف الدافعية الداخلية للتعلم. نحن بحاجة إلى إعادة الاعتبار للمعنى، لا للمبلغ.
في النهاية، السؤال الذي يجب أن يُطرح بجرأة:
هل نُعلّم أبناءنا.. أم نُدير لهم مواسم تنافس؟
شعار التعليم أولاً.. ثم كل شيء. ليس مجرد عبارة إنشائية، هو مبدأ يجب أن يُحمى. فحين ينشغل الميدان التعليمي بكل ما هو خارج جوهره، فإن الخسارة لا تكون في جائزة ضاعت، ستكون في جيلٍ لم يُبنَ كما ينبغي.
ولعل أخطر ما في الأمر، أن الضجيج قد يُخفي الخلل.. لكنه لا يُصلحه.
In a scene that repeats every year, the award platforms are crowded, the images of the winners shine, and banners are hung announcing the "achievements" of schools in student competitions. We applaud for a long time, celebrate, and give out prizes, then... we forget to ask the most important question: What happened inside the classroom? What did the student actually learn?
The problem is not with the competitions themselves, nor with honoring the outstanding students, as that is an integral part of the culture of motivation. However, the issue begins when the means become an end, and when winning becomes a goal in itself, taking precedence over learning and overshadowing the essence of the educational process.
In many schools, the competition has ceased to be a supportive activity for learning; it has become a project in its own right, with efforts dedicated to it, class schedules rearranged, and the energies of teachers and students drained.
The student transforms from a learner seeking understanding to a competitor seeking a platform. The teacher finds themselves in a parallel race: how to produce a winner? Not how to create a learner.
But the picture does not stop there... it extends to a more troubling level.
In some educational sectors, "winning" is no longer the result of a genuine educational environment; rather, it has increasingly become the result of contracts with specialized companies that provide "ready-made" services to prepare students for competitions, ensuring - in one way or another - the achievement of awards and excellence. Here, we are not talking about legitimate training support, but about a parallel industry managed with a results-oriented mentality, not an educational one.
The painful paradox is that some schools are no longer evaluated based on the quality of their students' learning or the depth of their outputs, but rather on the number of awards they achieve. As if we have - without realizing it - replaced genuine educational indicators with shiny promotional indicators.
When the "number of trophies" becomes a criterion, we open the door to dangerous distortions:
Schools beautify their external image while their students suffer internally. An educational field preoccupied with what is presented, more than what is built.
Even more dangerously, this culture redefines excellence in a distorted manner. Excellence is no longer a cumulative journey of understanding and skill, but a fleeting moment of crowning!
A student who did not win... is marginalized. Another who won... is presented as the model, even if their victory is the result of intensive training on a specific type of questions or tasks, not a true reflection of deep knowledge.
Here, a silent paradox sneaks in: we reward the "result" more than we build the "human."
We have become - without realizing it - a generation that ties its value to applause and measures its success by the number of awards, not by its ability to understand, analyze, and continue learning.
A generation that may excel on a platform but stumbles outside of it, because it has not been given enough time to make mistakes, to reflect, to learn quietly away from the noise of competition.
The overemphasis on competitions and the inflation of excellence awards not only consumes time and effort but also completely redirects the educational compass. The school becomes a space for producing "quick success stories," instead of an environment for building deep minds. Achievement becomes momentary, not enduring.
Let’s be frank: how many students have participated in dozens of competitions and won, yet lack basic skills in thinking or expression? And how many schools have won awards but suffer from weak educational outputs?
The problem, then, is not a lack of effort, but a misdirection of it. We do not need more competitions as much as we need more "real education." We need a quiet classroom where a deep question is posed, not a noisy platform where a cup is raised. We need a teacher who masters building understanding, not a coach who excels at preparing a student for a competition.
Education is not a theatrical performance, nor a short-distance race. It is a slow, cumulative process where minds are built brick by brick. Everything that distracts from this process - no matter how shiny it may seem - must be reconsidered.
What is required is not the cancellation of competitions, but rather to place them in their natural size: a supportive activity, not a dominating axis. A motivational tool, not a standard of excellence. A space for experimentation, not a judging platform.
Moreover, excellence awards need a deep review. When they turn into a massive material incentive, they place the student in a "return" equation instead of a "value" one, weakening the intrinsic motivation to learn. We need to restore the significance of meaning, not the amount.
In the end, the question that must be asked boldly is:
Are we teaching our children... or are we managing competition seasons for them?
The slogan "Education First... then everything else" is not just a rhetorical phrase; it is a principle that must be protected. When the educational field becomes preoccupied with everything outside its essence, the loss will not be in a missed award; it will be in a generation that has not been built as it should be.
Perhaps the most dangerous thing is that the noise may hide the flaw... but it does not fix it.