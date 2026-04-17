In a scene that repeats every year, the award platforms are crowded, the images of the winners shine, and banners are hung announcing the "achievements" of schools in student competitions. We applaud for a long time, celebrate, and give out prizes, then... we forget to ask the most important question: What happened inside the classroom? What did the student actually learn?



The problem is not with the competitions themselves, nor with honoring the outstanding students, as that is an integral part of the culture of motivation. However, the issue begins when the means become an end, and when winning becomes a goal in itself, taking precedence over learning and overshadowing the essence of the educational process.



In many schools, the competition has ceased to be a supportive activity for learning; it has become a project in its own right, with efforts dedicated to it, class schedules rearranged, and the energies of teachers and students drained.



The student transforms from a learner seeking understanding to a competitor seeking a platform. The teacher finds themselves in a parallel race: how to produce a winner? Not how to create a learner.



But the picture does not stop there... it extends to a more troubling level.



In some educational sectors, "winning" is no longer the result of a genuine educational environment; rather, it has increasingly become the result of contracts with specialized companies that provide "ready-made" services to prepare students for competitions, ensuring - in one way or another - the achievement of awards and excellence. Here, we are not talking about legitimate training support, but about a parallel industry managed with a results-oriented mentality, not an educational one.



The painful paradox is that some schools are no longer evaluated based on the quality of their students' learning or the depth of their outputs, but rather on the number of awards they achieve. As if we have - without realizing it - replaced genuine educational indicators with shiny promotional indicators.



When the "number of trophies" becomes a criterion, we open the door to dangerous distortions:



Schools beautify their external image while their students suffer internally. An educational field preoccupied with what is presented, more than what is built.



Even more dangerously, this culture redefines excellence in a distorted manner. Excellence is no longer a cumulative journey of understanding and skill, but a fleeting moment of crowning!



A student who did not win... is marginalized. Another who won... is presented as the model, even if their victory is the result of intensive training on a specific type of questions or tasks, not a true reflection of deep knowledge.



Here, a silent paradox sneaks in: we reward the "result" more than we build the "human."



We have become - without realizing it - a generation that ties its value to applause and measures its success by the number of awards, not by its ability to understand, analyze, and continue learning.



A generation that may excel on a platform but stumbles outside of it, because it has not been given enough time to make mistakes, to reflect, to learn quietly away from the noise of competition.



The overemphasis on competitions and the inflation of excellence awards not only consumes time and effort but also completely redirects the educational compass. The school becomes a space for producing "quick success stories," instead of an environment for building deep minds. Achievement becomes momentary, not enduring.



Let’s be frank: how many students have participated in dozens of competitions and won, yet lack basic skills in thinking or expression? And how many schools have won awards but suffer from weak educational outputs?



The problem, then, is not a lack of effort, but a misdirection of it. We do not need more competitions as much as we need more "real education." We need a quiet classroom where a deep question is posed, not a noisy platform where a cup is raised. We need a teacher who masters building understanding, not a coach who excels at preparing a student for a competition.



Education is not a theatrical performance, nor a short-distance race. It is a slow, cumulative process where minds are built brick by brick. Everything that distracts from this process - no matter how shiny it may seem - must be reconsidered.



What is required is not the cancellation of competitions, but rather to place them in their natural size: a supportive activity, not a dominating axis. A motivational tool, not a standard of excellence. A space for experimentation, not a judging platform.



Moreover, excellence awards need a deep review. When they turn into a massive material incentive, they place the student in a "return" equation instead of a "value" one, weakening the intrinsic motivation to learn. We need to restore the significance of meaning, not the amount.



In the end, the question that must be asked boldly is:



Are we teaching our children... or are we managing competition seasons for them?



The slogan "Education First... then everything else" is not just a rhetorical phrase; it is a principle that must be protected. When the educational field becomes preoccupied with everything outside its essence, the loss will not be in a missed award; it will be in a generation that has not been built as it should be.



Perhaps the most dangerous thing is that the noise may hide the flaw... but it does not fix it.