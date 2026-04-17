في مشهدٍ يتكرر كل عام، تتزاحم منصات التتويج، وتلمع صور الفائزين، وتُعلّق اللافتات التي تعلن عن «إنجازات» المدارس في المسابقات الطلابية. نُصفّق طويلاً، نحتفي، ونمنح الجوائز، ثم.. ننسى أن نسأل السؤال الأهم: ماذا حدث داخل الفصل؟ ماذا تعلّم الطالب فعلاً؟


ليست المشكلة في المسابقات ذاتها، ولا في تكريم المتفوقين، فذلك جزء أصيل من ثقافة التحفيز. لكن الإشكال يبدأ حين تتحول الوسيلة إلى غاية، وحين يصبح الفوز هدفاً قائماً بذاته، يتقدم على التعلم، ويزاحم جوهر العملية التعليمية حتى يكاد يطغى عليه.


في كثير من المدارس، لم تعد المسابقة نشاطاً داعماً للتعلم، أصبحت مشروعاً قائماً بذاته، تُسخّر له الجهود، وتُعاد جدولة الحصص، وتُستنزف فيه طاقات المعلمين والطلاب.


يتحول الطالب من متعلّم يبحث عن الفهم، إلى متسابق يبحث عن منصة. ويجد المعلم نفسه في سباقٍ موازٍ: كيف يُخرّج فائزاً؟ لا كيف يُنشئ متعلماً.


لكن الصورة لا تقف عند هذا الحد.. بل تتجاوزها إلى مستوى أكثر إقلاقاً.


ففي بعض القطاعات التعليمية، لم يعد «الفوز» نتاج بيئة تعليمية حقيقية، بل أصبح -في حالات متزايدة- نتيجة تعاقدات مع شركات متخصصة، تُقدّم خدمات «جاهزة» لإعداد الطلبة للمسابقات، وتضمن -بشكل أو بآخر- تحقيق الجوائز والتفوق. وهنا لا نتحدث عن دعمٍ تدريبي مشروع، بل عن صناعة موازية، تُدار بعقلية النتائج، لا بعقلية التعليم.


المفارقة المؤلمة، أن بعض المدارس لم تعد تُقيّم بناءً على جودة تعلم طلابها، أو عمق مخرجاتها، بل على عدد الجوائز التي تحققها. وكأننا -دون أن نشعر- استبدلنا مؤشرات التعليم الحقيقية، بمؤشرات دعائية لامعة.


لأننا حين يصبح «عدد الكؤوس» معياراً، فإننا نفتح الباب لتشوهات خطيرة:


مدارس تُجمّل صورتها خارجياً، بينما يعاني طلابها داخلياً. وميدانٌ تعليمي ينشغل بما يُعرض، أكثر مما يُبنى.


الأخطر من ذلك، أن هذه الثقافة تُعيد تعريف التفوق بصورة مشوّهة. التفوق لم يعد رحلة تراكمية من الفهم والمهارة، بل لحظة تتويج عابرة!


طالبٌ لم يفز.. يُهمّش. وآخر فاز.. يُقدّم بوصفه النموذج، حتى وإن كان فوزه نتيجة تدريب مكثف على نمط محدد من الأسئلة أو المهام، لا انعكاساً حقيقياً لعمق معرفي.


وهنا تتسلل مفارقة صامتة: نُكافئ «النتيجة» أكثر مما نبني «الإنسان».


لقد أصبحنا -دون أن نشعر- نربي جيلاً يربط قيمته بالتصفيق، ويقيس نجاحه بعدد الجوائز، لا بقدرته على الفهم، والتحليل، والاستمرار في التعلم.


جيل قد يتفوق في منصة، لكنه يتعثر خارجها، لأنه لم يُمنح ما يكفي من الوقت ليخطئ، ليتأمل، ليتعلم بهدوء بعيداً عن ضجيج المنافسة.


إن الإفراط في المسابقات، وتضخم جوائز التفوق، لا يستهلك فقط الوقت والجهد، إنما يُعيد توجيه البوصلة التعليمية بالكامل. تصبح المدرسة مساحة لإنتاج «قصص نجاح سريعة»، بدل أن تكون بيئة لبناء عقول عميقة. ويصبح الإنجاز لحظياً، لا ممتداً.


ولنكن صريحين: كم من طالبٍ شارك في عشرات المسابقات وفاز، لكنه لا يملك مهارات أساسية في التفكير أو التعبير؟ وكم من مدرسةٍ حصدت الجوائز، لكنها تعاني ضعفاً في مخرجاتها التعليمية الحقيقية؟


المشكلة إذاً ليست في قلة الجهد، بل في سوء توجيهه. فنحن لا نحتاج إلى المزيد من المسابقات بقدر ما نحتاج إلى مزيد من «التعليم الحقيقي». نحتاج إلى فصلٍ هادئ، يُطرح فيه سؤال عميق، لا إلى منصةٍ صاخبة يُرفع عليها كأس. نحتاج إلى معلمٍ يُتقن بناء الفهم، لا إلى مدربٍ يُجيد تجهيز طالبٍ لمسابقة.


إن التعليم ليس عرضاً مسرحياً، ولا سباقاً قصير المدى. هو عملية بطيئة، تراكمية، تُبنى فيها العقول لبنةً لبنة. وكل ما يشتت هذه العملية -مهما بدا لامعاً- يجب أن يُعاد النظر فيه.


ليس المطلوب إلغاء المسابقات، ولكن إعادة وضعها في حجمها الطبيعي: نشاطٌ داعم، لا محور مهيمناً. أداة تحفيز، لا معيار تفوق. مساحة تجربة، لا منصة حكم.


كما أن جوائز التفوق بحاجة إلى مراجعة عميقة. فحين تتحول إلى حافز مادي ضخم، فإنها تُدخل الطالب في معادلة «العائد» بدل «القيمة»، وتُضعف الدافعية الداخلية للتعلم. نحن بحاجة إلى إعادة الاعتبار للمعنى، لا للمبلغ.


في النهاية، السؤال الذي يجب أن يُطرح بجرأة:


هل نُعلّم أبناءنا.. أم نُدير لهم مواسم تنافس؟


شعار التعليم أولاً.. ثم كل شيء. ليس مجرد عبارة إنشائية، هو مبدأ يجب أن يُحمى. فحين ينشغل الميدان التعليمي بكل ما هو خارج جوهره، فإن الخسارة لا تكون في جائزة ضاعت، ستكون في جيلٍ لم يُبنَ كما ينبغي.


ولعل أخطر ما في الأمر، أن الضجيج قد يُخفي الخلل.. لكنه لا يُصلحه.