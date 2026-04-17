أثار قرار إيقاف عدد من برامج وتخصصات العلوم الإنسانية في جامعة الملك سعود نقاشًا واسعًا، انقسم فيه الرأي العام بين مؤيد يرى في الخطوة استجابةً ضرورية لمتطلبات سوق العمل، ومعارض يخشى على مصير الهوية الثقافية والمعرفية. وبعيدًا عن الجدل، سأقرأ المشهد تجرّدًا من عاطفتي ومن زاوية أكثر هدوءًا وواقعية، تُوازن بين التحوّل التنموي والحاجة الإنسانية للمعرفة.

أولًا، لا يمكن إنكار أن الجامعة اليوم لم تعد مجرد مؤسسة لنقل المعرفة، بل أصبحت الجامعة اليوم شريكًا أساسيًا في صناعة سوق العمل. فالتحوّلات الاقتصادية التي نعيشها اليوم ومستقبلًا، والرهان على الاقتصاد المعرفي، يفرضان على الجامعات إعادة هيكلة برامجها بما يتواءم مع احتياجات المستقبل، المستقبل الحضاري والمستقبل النهضوي، من هذا المنطلق، قد يُفهم القرار كجزء من محاولة مواءمة المخرجات التعليمية مع متطلبات التنمية، خاصة في ظل رؤية تستهدف الكفاءة والتنافسية.

لكن في المقابل، يبرز سؤال الهوية: هل تراجع دور التخصصات الإنسانية واللسانية يعني تراجعًا في الوعي الثقافي؟ الواقع يشير إلى أن مصادر المعرفة لم تعد حكرًا على الجامعة؛ فالطالب اليوم يستطيع الوصول إلى محتوى معرفي ثري عبر منصات متعددة، ووجود مؤسسات متخصصة مثل مجمع الملك سلمان للغة العربية ومعهد الملكي للأنثروبولوجيا يعزز من حضور هذه العلوم خارج الإطار الأكاديمي التقليدي، ويمنحها مساحات جديدة للتأثير.

من رأيي أن التحدي الحقيقي لا يكمن في القرار ذاته، بل في تبعاته على الطلبة؛ فهناك شريحة من الطلاب، خصوصًا في السنوات الأولى، يجدون أنفسهم اليوم في حالة من الضبابية أو «التيه» الأكاديمي. هؤلاء لم يخططوا لمسارات بديلة، وقد يشعرون بأن خياراتهم تقلصت فجأة! وهنا تظهر مسؤولية الجامعة ليس فقط في اتخاذ القرار، بل في إدارة أثره.

من المهم أن تُصمّم برامج انتقالية مرنة تستهدف هؤلاء الطلبة، تُعيد توجيههم نحو تخصصات قريبة أو مجالات جديدة، مع التركيز على تنمية مهاراتهم القابلة للنقل مثل التفكير النقدي، والبحث، والتحليل، والاتصال. وأيضًا يمكن تقديم مسارات مزدوجة أو دبلومات تكميلية تدمج بين الخلفية الإنسانية والمهارات التطبيقية، بحيث لا يشعر الطالب أنه فقد هويته المعرفية، بل أعاد تشكيلها بما يتناسب مع المرحلة.

ختامًا.. لا يجب أن يُنظر إلى القرار كإلغاء للعلوم الإنسانية، بل كتحوّل في طريقة تقديمها وموقعها والتحدي ليس في بقاء التخصص أو زواله، بل في قدرتنا على إعادة تعريف دوره في عالم يتغيّر ويركض زمنيًا بسرعة وبين ضرورات السوق وعمق الهوية، والرهان اليوم والمعادلة الأصعب: كيف نصنع إنسانًا منتجًا للمستقبل دون أن نفقده جذوره؟