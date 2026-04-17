The decision to suspend several programs and specializations in the humanities at King Saud University has sparked a wide-ranging discussion, with public opinion divided between supporters who see the move as a necessary response to labor market demands, and opponents who fear for the fate of cultural and intellectual identity. Away from the controversy, I will analyze the scene devoid of emotion and from a calmer and more realistic perspective, balancing developmental transformation with the human need for knowledge.

First, it cannot be denied that the university today is no longer merely an institution for transmitting knowledge; it has become a key partner in shaping the labor market. The economic transformations we are experiencing today and in the future, along with the bet on the knowledge economy, compel universities to restructure their programs to align with future needs, both for civilizational advancement and developmental progress. From this standpoint, the decision may be understood as part of an attempt to align educational outcomes with development requirements, especially under a vision that targets efficiency and competitiveness.

However, on the other hand, the question of identity arises: Does the diminishing role of humanities and linguistic specializations signify a decline in cultural awareness? Reality indicates that sources of knowledge are no longer exclusive to the university; today’s students can access rich knowledge content through various platforms, and the existence of specialized institutions like the King Salman Center for the Arabic Language and the Royal Institute of Anthropology enhances the presence of these sciences outside the traditional academic framework, granting them new spaces for influence.

In my opinion, the real challenge does not lie in the decision itself, but in its repercussions on students; there is a segment of students, especially in their early years, who find themselves today in a state of ambiguity or academic "confusion." These students did not plan alternative paths and may feel that their options have suddenly shrunk! Here, the university's responsibility emerges not only in making the decision but also in managing its impact.

It is important to design flexible transitional programs targeting these students, redirecting them towards related specializations or new fields, while focusing on developing their transferable skills such as critical thinking, research, analysis, and communication. Additionally, dual pathways or complementary diplomas can be offered that integrate a humanities background with practical skills, so that students do not feel they have lost their intellectual identity, but rather reshaped it to fit the current phase.

In conclusion, the decision should not be viewed as an abolition of the humanities, but as a transformation in the way they are presented and positioned. The challenge is not in the survival or disappearance of the specialization, but in our ability to redefine its role in a rapidly changing world, balancing market necessities with the depth of identity. The bet today and the more difficult equation is: How do we create a productive individual for the future without losing their roots?