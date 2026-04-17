Since Khomeini returned to Tehran in 1979, Iran has sought to implement the slogan of "exporting the revolution," a concept based on creating enemies rather than building partnerships. This choice was not merely a fleeting political discourse; over time, it transformed into a solid doctrine that has shaped Iranian foreign policy for decades and continues to do so. Since then, Tehran has positioned itself in direct confrontation with its regional environment, especially the Gulf Arab states, which perceived this approach as a direct threat to their stability and sovereignty.

The first real test of this approach was the war with Iraq, which lasted eight years (and witnessed clear Gulf support for Baghdad). It was not merely a border conflict; it embodied the idea of exporting the revolution that Tehran adopted in its early days. With the war's end, Iran found itself facing a harsh reality, having incurred enormous human and economic losses without achieving its strategic goals, particularly the "exporting the revolution" project, which collided with a wall of regional rejection.

Despite this harsh experience, Iran seemed not to have learned the lesson; on the contrary, it turned to intensive investment in costly military programs to compensate for its feelings of failure and setbacks. These programs included the development of ballistic missiles and drones, and it earnestly sought to acquire advanced nuclear capabilities. Undoubtedly, these projects, which cost billions of dollars, were not merely defensive tools but became means of political pressure and regional influence.

However, the real cost of these policies was not borne by the ruling elites in Iran but was paid by the ordinary Iranian citizen from their daily sustenance. While funds were pumped into armament programs and support for militias abroad, the Iranian interior suffered from economic decline, rising unemployment rates, and a decrease in the level of basic services. The Iranian people paid the price for political and military adventures that brought them nothing but more suffering.

The situation did not stop at the domestic level but extended abroad through financing and supporting proxies in several countries in the region to implement agendas that serve Iranian interests. This expansion did not enhance Iran's position as it had hoped; rather, it increased its isolation and deepened suspicions about its intentions, creating a state of continuous tension in the Middle East.

At the internal level, a state of popular unrest accumulated, manifested in repeated waves of protests that expressed a clear rejection of the regime's economic and foreign policies. This anger was not born of a moment but was the result of years of frustration. The Iranian citizen felt the wealth of their country being squandered in external conflicts while they suffered from a tight living situation. Despite all these indicators, Iran did not show any real awareness of the world's rejection of its hegemony project over a vital region like the Middle East; instead, it continued to challenge the international community, benefiting from the variation in U.S. policies that differ according to the approaches of different American administrations, which can be strict at times and more flexible at others. This fluctuation provided it with a margin for maneuvering but did not change the reality of international rejection of its behavior.

The recent American war came to represent a pivotal turning point. Even if Iran does not acknowledge the extent of its horrific losses, it is certain that its strategic military structure has suffered severe blows, affecting its missile capabilities and vital centers. This war revealed the fragility of some of the tools of power that Tehran had relied on for years and raised the question of the feasibility of those massive military investments.

Today, Iran stands at a true crossroads. The billions it has spent on its military projects and on its proxies in the region seem to have evaporated without achieving the desired goals. Meanwhile, internal pressure is increasing with the rise of popular anger that no longer accepts ideological justifications or political slogans. The greatest challenge Iran faces today is not only external but primarily internal. The people who have endured the consequences of wrong policies for many years have become more aware and cognizant of the magnitude of the losses they have incurred. With each new crisis, this awareness increases and transforms into a real pressure point on the decision-makers.

The most important question remains: Will Iran learn the lesson this time? Will it reconsider its priorities? Will it shift from a policy of confrontation to a policy of cooperation, from exporting crises to seeking to address its internal crises? Or will it continue down the same path, indifferent to past experiences?

It is certain that the answer to this question will determine not only Iran's future but also the future of the entire region. Either Tehran chooses the path of reason and begins a new phase centered around stability and development, or it continues in the cycle of conflict, with all the heavy costs it entails!