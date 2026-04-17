منذ أن عاد الخميني إلى طهران عام 1979، سعت إيران لتطبيق شعار «تصدير الثورة»، وهي فكرة قائمة على صناعة الأعداء بدلاً من بناء الشراكات، هذا الخيار لم يكن مجرد خطاب سياسي عابر، بل تحوّل بمرور الوقت إلى عقيدة راسخة شكّلت ملامح السياسة الخارجية الإيرانية لعقود وحتى الآن، ومنذ ذلك الحين وضعت طهران نفسها في مواجهة مباشرة مع محيطها الإقليمي خاصة دول الخليج العربي، التي استشعرت في هذا التوجه تهديداً مباشراً لاستقرارها وسيادتها.

أول اختبار حقيقي لهذا النهج كان الحرب مع العراق، التي استمرت ثماني سنوات (وشهدت دعماً خليجياً واضحاً لبغداد)، ولم تكن مجرد صراع حدودي فحسب، بل كانت تجسيداً لفكرة تصدير الثورة التي تبنتها طهران في بداياتها، ومع انتهاء الحرب وجدت إيران نفسها أمام واقع قاسٍ، حيث تكبّدت خسائر بشرية واقتصادية هائلة دون أن تحقّق أهدافها الاستراتيجية، ولاسيما مشروع «تصدير الثورة» الذي اصطدم بجدار الرفض الإقليمي.

ورغم تلك التجربة القاسية بدت إيران وكأنها لم تستوعب الدرس بعد، بل على العكس أيضاً؛ اتجهت للاستثمار المكثف في برامج عسكرية مكلفة لتعويض شعورها بالفشل والإخفاق، وقد شملت تلك البرامج تطوير الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة، وسعت على نحو حثيث لامتلاك قدرات نووية متطورة، ولا شك أن تلك المشروعات التي تكلفت مليارات الدولارات لم تكن مجرد أدوات دفاعية، بل غدت وسائل للضغط السياسي والتأثير الإقليمي.

غير أن الثمن الحقيقي لهذه السياسات لم تدفعه النخب الحاكمة في إيران، بل كان يدفعه المواطن الإيراني البسيط من قوت يومه، فبينما كانت الأموال تُضخ في برامج التسلح ودعم المليشيات في الخارج، كان الداخل الإيراني يعاني من تدهور اقتصادي وارتفاع معدلات البطالة وتراجع مستوى الخدمات الأساسية. لقد دفع الشعب الإيراني ثمن مغامرات سياسية وعسكرية لم تجلب له سوى المزيد من المعاناة.

ولم يتوقف الأمر عند حدود الداخل بل امتد إلى الخارج عبر تمويل ودعم وكلاء في عدد من دول المنطقة، لتنفيذ أجندات تخدم المصالح الإيرانية، هذا التمدد لم يعزز مكانة إيران كما كانت تأمل، بل زاد من عزلتها وعمّق الشكوك حول نواياها، كما خلق حالة من التوتر المستمر في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.

على المستوى الداخلي تراكمت حالة من الغليان الشعبي تجسّدت في موجات احتجاج متكررة، عبّرت عن رفض واضح للسياسات الاقتصادية والخارجية للنظام، هذا الغضب لم يكن وليد لحظة بل كان نتيجة تراكم سنوات من الإحباط، فقد استشعر المواطن الإيراني ثروات بلاده وهي تُهدر في صراعات خارجية بينما يعاني هو من ضيق العيش، ورغم كل هذه المؤشرات لم تُظهر إيران إدراكاً فعلياً لرفض العالم لمشروع هيمنتها على منطقة حيوية كمنطقة الشرق الأوسط، بل استمرت في تحدي المجتمع الدولي، مستفيدة من تباين السياسات الأمريكية التي تختلف طبقاً لنهج الإدارات الأمريكية التي تكون متشدّدة تارة تجاهها وأكثر مرونة تارة أخرى، هذا التذبذب منحها هامشاً للمناورة لكنه لم يغيّر من حقيقة الرفض الدولي لسلوكها.

وجاءت الحرب الأمريكية الأخيرة لتشكّل نقطة تحوّل فارقة، فحتى وإن لم تعترف إيران بحجم خسائرها المروع، إلا أن المؤكد أن بنيتها العسكرية الاستراتيجية تعرّضت لضربات قاسية، طالت قدراتها الصاروخية ومراكزها الحيوية. هذه الحرب كشفت هشاشة بعض أدوات القوة التي راهنت عليها طهران لسنوات، وأعادت طرح السؤال حول جدوى تلك الاستثمارات العسكرية الضخمة.

تقف إيران اليوم أمام مفترق طرق حقيقي، فالمليارات التي أنفقتها على مشاريعها العسكرية وعلى وكلائها في المنطقة تبدو وكأنها تبخّرت دون أن تحقّق الأهداف المرجوة، وفي المقابل يزداد الضغط الداخلي مع تصاعد الغضب الشعبي الذي لم يعد يقبل بتبريرات أيديولوجية أو شعارات سياسية، فالتحدي الأكبر الذي تواجهه إيران اليوم ليس خارجياً فقط، بل داخلي بالدرجة الأولى، فالشعب الذي تحمّل لسنوات طويلة تبعات السياسات الخاطئة بات أكثر وعياً وإدراكاً لحجم الخسائر التي تكبّدها، ومع كل أزمة جديدة يتزايد هذا الوعي ويتحوّل إلى ورقة ضغط حقيقية على صانع القرار.

ويبقى السؤال الأهم: هل ستستوعب إيران الدرس هذه المرة؟ هل ستعيد النظر في أولوياتها؟ هل ستتحوّل من سياسة المواجهة إلى سياسة التعاون، ومن تصدير الأزمات إلى السعي لمعالجة أزماتها الداخلية؟ أم أنها ستواصل السير في الطريق ذاته غير آبهة بالتجارب السابقة؟

من المؤكد أن الإجابة عن هذا السؤال ستحدد ليس فقط مستقبل إيران، بل ستحدد مستقبل المنطقة بأسرها، فإما أن تختار طهران طريق العقل وتبدأ مرحلة جديدة متمحورة حول الاستقرار والتنمية، أو أن تستمر في دائرة الصراع بكل ما تحمله من كلفة باهظة!.