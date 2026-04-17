Liverpool coach Arne Slot revealed two scenarios to compensate for Egyptian star Mohamed Salah in the upcoming season.

Salah announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season (2025-2026), after nine years with the "Reds" during which he achieved numerous collective and individual accomplishments.

Liverpool's Transfer Policy

Slot said during the press conference ahead of the upcoming match against Everton next Sunday in the Premier League: "Last year, we made many signings, and we also sold some players, with our net spending over four transfer windows reaching £150 million. This reflects the nature of the club we belong to."

Two Scenarios to Replace Salah

He added: "Mohamed Salah and Robertson will leave, but Kostas will return. Our first goal is to figure out how to handle Mohamed Salah's position, whether we want to replace him with a similar player or take a different approach."

Team Stability and Player Futures

The coach concluded his remarks by saying: "At the moment, there is no likelihood of a large number of players leaving. Of course, there is the issue of Konaté's contract, and we may not need intensive training if we do not sign a large number of players."