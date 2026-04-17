كشف مدرب ليفربول آرني سلوت عن سيناريوهين لتعويض النجم المصري محمد صلاح في الموسم القادم.

وكان صلاح قد أعلن رحيله عن ليفربول بنهاية الموسم الحالي (2025-2026)، بعد تسع سنوات مع «الريدز» حقق خلالها العديد من الإنجازات الجماعية والفردية.

سياسة الانتقالات في ليفربول

وقال سلوت، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة إيفرتون المقررة الأحد القادم في الدوري الإنجليزي: «أبرمنا العام الماضي العديد من الصفقات، ولذلك قمنا أيضاً ببيع بعض اللاعبين، وبلغ صافي إنفاقنا خلال أربع فترات انتقالات 150 مليون جنيه إسترليني، هذا يعكس طبيعة النادي الذي ننتمي إليه».

سيناريوهان لتعويض صلاح

وأضاف: «سيغادر محمد صلاح وروبرتسون، لكن كوستاس سيعود. هدفنا الأول هو معرفة كيفية التعامل مع مركز محمد صلاح، سواء أردنا استبداله بلاعب مماثل أو اتباع نهج مختلف».

استقرار الفريق ومستقبل اللاعبين

وختم المدرب حديثه قائلاً: «في الوقت الحالي، لا توجد احتمالية لرحيل عدد كبير من اللاعبين، بالطبع هناك مسألة عقد كوناتي، وقد لا نكون بحاجة للتدريب المكثف إذا لم نضم عدداً كبيراً من اللاعبين».