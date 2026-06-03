The General Administration of Mujahideen in the Jazan region arrested a violator of border security regulations of Yemeni nationality for transporting (10) violators of border security regulations of Ethiopian and Yemeni nationalities. They were detained, and legal procedures were taken against them, and the violators were referred to the relevant authority, and those who transported them to the Public Prosecution.

The spokesperson for the General Administration of Mujahideen confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, or transports them within it, or provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any way, exposes themselves to penalties of up to (15) years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, and the confiscation of the means of transport and accommodation used for shelter, in addition to being publicly named.

He clarified that this crime is considered a major offense warranting detention, and it undermines honor and trust. He urged reporting violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.