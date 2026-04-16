The security authorities in Turkey are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Saudi tourist, suspecting "food poisoning." The citizen, Mohammed Al-Suwailem (82 years old), suffered from poisoning after eating a meal inside his hotel in the Şişli area of Istanbul, where he arrived on a tourist trip with his wife. She reported that her husband experienced severe illness after consuming the meal, accompanied by vomiting, which necessitated his transfer to the hospital for treatment. He left the hospital on the same day, but his health deteriorated again the following day, with symptoms returning more intensely. An ambulance team arrived at his hotel accommodation; however, he passed away before reaching the hospital.



The Turkish security authorities have begun investigating the incident and have detained three hotel employees. They have also started examining food samples to determine the cause of death. According to the statement from Al-Suwailem's wife, he had a meat dish, while she chose a chicken dish. The security authorities are awaiting the results of medical and laboratory reports to determine the cause of the Saudi tourist's death.