The legend of the Spanish club Real Madrid, José Emilio Santamaría, passed away at the age of 96 after a deterioration in his health in recent weeks.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca," Santamaría suffered a household accident a few weeks ago, and his health has declined since then. Due to his advanced age, he did not undergo surgery, and he contracted an illness that he was unable to overcome in recent weeks at a hospital in Madrid.

Real Madrid mourns its legend

Real Madrid mourned its legend in a statement that read: "Real Madrid Football Club, its president, and its board of directors express their deep sorrow at the passing of José Santamaría, one of the greatest legends of our club and world football, and offer condolences to his family, relatives, colleagues, and loved ones."

Santamaría joined Real Madrid in 1957 from the Uruguayan club Nacional and defended the club's colors for 9 seasons until 1966.

His most notable achievements

Santamaría won four UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, the Intercontinental Cup, six La Liga titles, and the Copa del Rey.

His coaching career

He also coached the Spanish Olympic team at the Mexico City 1968 Olympics, the Moscow 1980 Olympics, and led the Spanish national team in the 1982 World Cup.