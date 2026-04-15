توفي أسطورة نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني خوسيه إيميليو سانتاماريا، عن عمر ناهز 96 عاماً، بعد تدهور حالته الصحية في الأسابيع الأخيرة.
وبحسب صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية، فقد تعرض سانتاماريا لحادثة منزلية قبل أسابيع، وتدهورت صحته منذ ذلك الحين، ونظراً لكبر سنه، لم يخضع لعملية جراحية، ثم أصيب بمرض لم يتمكن من التغلب عليه خلال الأسابيع الماضية في مستشفى مدريد.
ريال مدريد ينعى أسطورته
ونعى ريال مدريد أسطورته في بيان جاء فيه: «يعرب نادي ريال مدريد لكرة القدم، ورئيسه ومجلس إدارته عن بالغ الأسى لوفاة خوسيه سانتاماريا، أحد أعظم أساطير نادينا وكرة القدم العالمية، ويقدم التعازي لأسرته وأفراد عائلته وزملائه وأحبائه».
وانضم سانتاماريا إلى ريال مدريد في عام 1957 قادماً من نادي ناسيونال الأوروغوياني، ودافع عن قميص النادي خلال 9 مواسم حتى عام 1966.
أبرز إنجازاته
وفاز سانتاماريا بأربعة ألقاب دوري أبطال أوروبا مع ريال مدريد، وكأس الإنتركونتيننتال، وستة ألقاب في الدوري الإسباني، وكأس ملك إسبانيا.
مسيرته التدريبية
كما درّب المنتخب الأولمبي الإسباني في أولمبياد مكسيكو سيتي 1968، وأولمبياد موسكو 1980، وقاد المنتخب الإسباني في كأس العالم 1982.
The legend of the Spanish club Real Madrid, José Emilio Santamaría, passed away at the age of 96 after a deterioration in his health in recent weeks.
According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca," Santamaría suffered a household accident a few weeks ago, and his health has declined since then. Due to his advanced age, he did not undergo surgery, and he contracted an illness that he was unable to overcome in recent weeks at a hospital in Madrid.
Real Madrid mourns its legend
Real Madrid mourned its legend in a statement that read: "Real Madrid Football Club, its president, and its board of directors express their deep sorrow at the passing of José Santamaría, one of the greatest legends of our club and world football, and offer condolences to his family, relatives, colleagues, and loved ones."
Santamaría joined Real Madrid in 1957 from the Uruguayan club Nacional and defended the club's colors for 9 seasons until 1966.
His most notable achievements
Santamaría won four UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, the Intercontinental Cup, six La Liga titles, and the Copa del Rey.
His coaching career
He also coached the Spanish Olympic team at the Mexico City 1968 Olympics, the Moscow 1980 Olympics, and led the Spanish national team in the 1982 World Cup.