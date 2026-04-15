توفي أسطورة نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني خوسيه إيميليو سانتاماريا، عن عمر ناهز 96 عاماً، بعد تدهور حالته الصحية في الأسابيع الأخيرة.

وبحسب صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية، فقد تعرض سانتاماريا لحادثة منزلية قبل أسابيع، وتدهورت صحته منذ ذلك الحين، ونظراً لكبر سنه، لم يخضع لعملية جراحية، ثم أصيب بمرض لم يتمكن من التغلب عليه خلال الأسابيع الماضية في مستشفى مدريد.

ريال مدريد ينعى أسطورته

ونعى ريال مدريد أسطورته في بيان جاء فيه: «يعرب نادي ريال مدريد لكرة القدم، ورئيسه ومجلس إدارته عن بالغ الأسى لوفاة خوسيه سانتاماريا، أحد أعظم أساطير نادينا وكرة القدم العالمية، ويقدم التعازي لأسرته وأفراد عائلته وزملائه وأحبائه».

وانضم سانتاماريا إلى ريال مدريد في عام 1957 قادماً من نادي ناسيونال الأوروغوياني، ودافع عن قميص النادي خلال 9 مواسم حتى عام 1966.

أبرز إنجازاته

وفاز سانتاماريا بأربعة ألقاب دوري أبطال أوروبا مع ريال مدريد، وكأس الإنتركونتيننتال، وستة ألقاب في الدوري الإسباني، وكأس ملك إسبانيا.

مسيرته التدريبية

كما درّب المنتخب الأولمبي الإسباني في أولمبياد مكسيكو سيتي 1968، وأولمبياد موسكو 1980، وقاد المنتخب الإسباني في كأس العالم 1982.