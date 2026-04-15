Brazilian Santos star Neymar da Silva attacked a fan of his club after the 1-1 draw with Paraguayan Recoleta in the Copa Sudamericana last night.

In footage captured by ESPN, Neymar appeared angry at the criticisms coming from the stands, which seemed to suggest that he did not put in enough effort.

Details of the Altercation

The 34-year-old player repeatedly pointed to the logo of his childhood club on his chest, saying, "I respect this, I respect this a lot," but as the confrontation intensified, Neymar lashed out at one fan, saying, "You need to train more, you fat jerk, do I have to do everything myself? Shut up, please!"

Neymar continued as he made his way toward the barrier between the stands and the field: "How do you expect me to respect you if you don't respect me?"

He added sarcastically that he hoped the fan was grateful for the "moment of fame" he received.

Neymar Defends Himself After the Incident

In a post-match interview, Neymar spoke about his altercation with the fan: "I responded to him because of the way he spoke to me. I understand fans who criticize our style of play, but when it becomes personal, I won't accept it."

He continued: "I stand by my principles and give my best effort, and I won't accept this treatment. I don't deny that I deserve criticism for my performance on the field, but I won't accept it off it. Fans get upset when the team draws, and so do we."

He concluded by saying: "The attack on me was not about my performance, but about me personally, and what the media spreads. Fans cross the line and insult me in different ways, and that bothers me. I sacrifice my life for this club, and I do more than I should, and I won't accept being treated this way."