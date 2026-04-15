هاجم نجم سانتوس البرازيلي نيمار دا سيلفا مشجعاً لناديه عقب التعادل مع ريكوليتا الباراغواياني 1-1 في بطولة كوبا سود أمريكانا، الليلة الماضية.

وفي لقطات التقطتها قناة «ESPN»، بدا نيمار غاضباً من الانتقادات التي صدرت من المدرجات، والتي بدت وكأنها تشير إلى أنه لم يبذل الجهد الكافي.

تفاصيل المشادة

وأشار اللاعب، البالغ من العمر 34 عاماً، مراراً وتكراراً إلى شعار نادي طفولته على صدره، وقال: «أنا أحترم هذا، أنا أحترم هذا كثيراً»، ولكن مع ازدياد حدة المواجهة، هاجم نيمار أحد المشجعين قائلاً: «يجب أن تتدرب أكثر، أنت سمين حقير، هل عليّ أن أفعل كل شيء بنفسي؟ اصمت من فضلك!».

وتابع نيمار حديثه وهو يشق طريقه نحو الحاجز الفاصل بين المدرجات والملعب: «كيف تتوقع مني أن أحترمك إن لم تحترمني؟».

وأضاف اللاعب ساخراً، أنه يأمل أن يكون المشجع ممتناً لحصوله على «لحظة شهرة».

نيمار يدافع عن نفسه بعد الواقعة

وفي حديثه بعد المباراة، قال نيمار حول اشتباكه مع المشجع: «رددت عليه بسبب الطريقة التي تحدث بها معي، أتفهم المشجعين الذين ينتقدون طريقة لعبنا، ولكن عندما يصبح الأمر شخصياً، فلن أقبله».

وواصل: «أنا ثابت على مبادئي، وأبذل قصارى جهدي، ولا أقبل هذه المعاملة، لا أنكر أنني أستحق النقد على أدائي في الملعب، لكنني لن أقبله خارجه، الجماهير تنزعج عندما يخرج الفريق بالتعادل، ونحن كذلك».

وختم حديثه قائلاً: «لم يكن الهجوم عليّ متعلقاً بأدائي، بل بي شخصياً، وبما تنشره وسائل الإعلام. يتجاوز المشجعون الحدود، ويهينونني بطريقة مختلفة، وهذا يزعجني، أنا أضحي بحياتي من أجل هذا النادي، وأفعل أكثر مما ينبغي، ولن أقبل أن أُعامل بهذه الطريقة».