Mohammed Al-Lami, a member of the honorary board of Al-Ittihad Club and former general supervisor of the youth categories, confirmed to "Okaz" that the first football team succeeded in achieving a valuable victory over the UAE's Al-Wahda team, qualifying for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. He praised the good technical performance displayed by the players in the recent match against Al-Wahda, which confirms that the team is capable of competing for the Asian Cup and striving to achieve the continental title.



Al-Lami praised the high spirit of Al-Ittihad players that was evident in their recent match against Al-Wahda, expressing his confidence in the players' spirit of challenge, as the fans of the club often chant, "With spirit, Asia won't slip away."



Al-Lami wished the Al-Ittihad players success in overcoming the Japanese team Matsumoto Yamaga in the quarter-finals and qualifying for the semi-finals of the Asian tournament.



He commended the support of the Al-Ittihad fans for the team players in the match against Al-Wahda, which contributed to achieving victory and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs, hoping that the stars of Al-Ittihad continue their journey towards achieving the Asian title.