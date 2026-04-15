أكد لـ«عكاظ» عضو شرف نادي الاتحاد المشرف العام على الفئات السنية السابق محمد اللامي أن الفريق الكروي الأول نجح في تحقيق انتصار ثمين على فريق الوحدة الإماراتي، والتأهل لدور ربع النهائي في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، مشيداً بالأداء الفني الجيد الذي قدمه اللاعبون في لقاء الوحدة الماضي، الذي يؤكد أن الفريق قادر على المنافسة على الكأس الآسيوية والسعي لتحقيق اللقب القاري.


وأشاد اللامي بالروح العالية للاعبي الاتحاد التي ظهروا بها في مواجهة الوحدة الماضية، مبدياً ثقته في روح التحدي للاعبين، وكما يردد جماهير العميد «بالروح آسيا لا تروح».


وتمنى اللامي أن يوفق لاعبو الاتحاد في تجاوز فريق ماتشيدا الياباني في دور ربع النهائي والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي في البطولة الآسيوية.


وامتدح اللامي دعم الجماهير الاتحادية للاعبي الفريق في مباراة الوحدة، والذي أسهم في تحقيق الفوز والتأهل لدور الثمانية في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، متمنياً مواصلة نجوم العميد المشوار نحو تحقيق اللقب الآسيوي.