أكد لـ«عكاظ» عضو شرف نادي الاتحاد المشرف العام على الفئات السنية السابق محمد اللامي أن الفريق الكروي الأول نجح في تحقيق انتصار ثمين على فريق الوحدة الإماراتي، والتأهل لدور ربع النهائي في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، مشيداً بالأداء الفني الجيد الذي قدمه اللاعبون في لقاء الوحدة الماضي، الذي يؤكد أن الفريق قادر على المنافسة على الكأس الآسيوية والسعي لتحقيق اللقب القاري.
وأشاد اللامي بالروح العالية للاعبي الاتحاد التي ظهروا بها في مواجهة الوحدة الماضية، مبدياً ثقته في روح التحدي للاعبين، وكما يردد جماهير العميد «بالروح آسيا لا تروح».
وتمنى اللامي أن يوفق لاعبو الاتحاد في تجاوز فريق ماتشيدا الياباني في دور ربع النهائي والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي في البطولة الآسيوية.
وامتدح اللامي دعم الجماهير الاتحادية للاعبي الفريق في مباراة الوحدة، والذي أسهم في تحقيق الفوز والتأهل لدور الثمانية في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، متمنياً مواصلة نجوم العميد المشوار نحو تحقيق اللقب الآسيوي.
Mohammed Al-Lami, a member of the honorary board of Al-Ittihad Club and former general supervisor of the youth categories, confirmed to "Okaz" that the first football team succeeded in achieving a valuable victory over the UAE's Al-Wahda team, qualifying for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. He praised the good technical performance displayed by the players in the recent match against Al-Wahda, which confirms that the team is capable of competing for the Asian Cup and striving to achieve the continental title.
Al-Lami praised the high spirit of Al-Ittihad players that was evident in their recent match against Al-Wahda, expressing his confidence in the players' spirit of challenge, as the fans of the club often chant, "With spirit, Asia won't slip away."
Al-Lami wished the Al-Ittihad players success in overcoming the Japanese team Matsumoto Yamaga in the quarter-finals and qualifying for the semi-finals of the Asian tournament.
He commended the support of the Al-Ittihad fans for the team players in the match against Al-Wahda, which contributed to achieving victory and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs, hoping that the stars of Al-Ittihad continue their journey towards achieving the Asian title.