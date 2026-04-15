واصل فريق الشباب تصاعده الفني تحت قيادة المدرب نورالدين بن زكري، بعدما نجح في حصد 12 نقطة خلال آخر 8 مباريات في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وكان آخرها تعادلاً مثيراً أمام القادسية بنتيجة (2-2)، في لقاء شهد تنافساً قوياً بين الفريقين، إذ أظهر الشباب قدرة هجومية جيدة، لكنه لم يتمكن من الحفاظ على تقدمه حتى صافرة النهاية.
وجاءت النقاط الـ12 من انتصارين على ضمك والرياض، قبل أن يتعثر أمام الهلال، ثم يستعيد توازنه بالفوز على الأخدود، والتعادل مع الاتفاق والرياض والقادسية.
ويعكس هذا الرصيد النقطي تحسناً واضحاً في أداء الفريق، سواءً من الناحية الفنية أو التنظيمية، في ظل الاستقرار الذي بدأ يفرضه بن زكري على المجموعة.
ورغم فقدان نقطتين في الجولة الأخيرة، إلا أن المؤشرات تؤكد أن الفريق الشبابي يسير في الاتجاه الصحيح، مع طموح بمواصلة النتائج الإيجابية وتعزيز موقعه في جدول الترتيب خلال الجولات القادمة.
The youth team continued its technical rise under the leadership of coach Nour Eddine Ben Zakri, having succeeded in collecting 12 points over the last 8 matches in the Saudi Pro League, the latest being an exciting draw against Al-Qadisiyah with a score of (2-2). This match witnessed strong competition between the two teams, as Al-Shabab showed good attacking ability, but they were unable to maintain their lead until the final whistle.
The 12 points came from two victories over Damak and Al-Riyadh, before stumbling against Al-Hilal, then regaining their balance with a win over Al-Akhidood, and draws with Al-Ittifaq, Al-Riyadh, and Al-Qadisiyah.
This points tally reflects a clear improvement in the team's performance, both technically and organizationally, amid the stability that Ben Zakri has begun to impose on the group.
Despite losing two points in the last round, indicators confirm that the youth team is heading in the right direction, with ambitions to continue achieving positive results and strengthen its position in the standings in the upcoming rounds.