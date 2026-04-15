The youth team continued its technical rise under the leadership of coach Nour Eddine Ben Zakri, having succeeded in collecting 12 points over the last 8 matches in the Saudi Pro League, the latest being an exciting draw against Al-Qadisiyah with a score of (2-2). This match witnessed strong competition between the two teams, as Al-Shabab showed good attacking ability, but they were unable to maintain their lead until the final whistle.



The 12 points came from two victories over Damak and Al-Riyadh, before stumbling against Al-Hilal, then regaining their balance with a win over Al-Akhidood, and draws with Al-Ittifaq, Al-Riyadh, and Al-Qadisiyah.



This points tally reflects a clear improvement in the team's performance, both technically and organizationally, amid the stability that Ben Zakri has begun to impose on the group.



Despite losing two points in the last round, indicators confirm that the youth team is heading in the right direction, with ambitions to continue achieving positive results and strengthen its position in the standings in the upcoming rounds.