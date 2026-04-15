واصل فريق الشباب تصاعده الفني تحت قيادة المدرب نورالدين بن زكري، بعدما نجح في حصد 12 نقطة خلال آخر 8 مباريات في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وكان آخرها تعادلاً مثيراً أمام القادسية بنتيجة (2-2)، في لقاء شهد تنافساً قوياً بين الفريقين، إذ أظهر الشباب قدرة هجومية جيدة، لكنه لم يتمكن من الحفاظ على تقدمه حتى صافرة النهاية.


وجاءت النقاط الـ12 من انتصارين على ضمك والرياض، قبل أن يتعثر أمام الهلال، ثم يستعيد توازنه بالفوز على الأخدود، والتعادل مع الاتفاق والرياض والقادسية.


ويعكس هذا الرصيد النقطي تحسناً واضحاً في أداء الفريق، سواءً من الناحية الفنية أو التنظيمية، في ظل الاستقرار الذي بدأ يفرضه بن زكري على المجموعة.


ورغم فقدان نقطتين في الجولة الأخيرة، إلا أن المؤشرات تؤكد أن الفريق الشبابي يسير في الاتجاه الصحيح، مع طموح بمواصلة النتائج الإيجابية وتعزيز موقعه في جدول الترتيب خلال الجولات القادمة.