بسبب أحداث نهائي أفريقيا.. تأييد سجن 18 مشجعاً سنغالياً

The Moroccan Court of Appeal upheld the sentences issued against 18 Senegalese fans who were convicted of committing acts of violence during the final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 between Senegal and Morocco at the "Prince Moulay Abdellah" Stadium, according to the newspaper "Al-Batola," today (Tuesday).

Details of the Appeal Session

The Moroccan newspaper explained that the ruling was issued after a lengthy hearing session, during which the court listened to the defense's arguments that focused on challenging the evidence presented. The court also heard the civil party's arguments and the responses from the public prosecution before issuing its final decision to uphold the sentences.

The primary court in Rabat had issued, last February, varying sentences against 18 defendants, ranging from 3 months to 1 year of actual imprisonment, in addition to financial fines determined based on the nature of the charges against each fan.

Title Withdrawal from Senegal

It is noteworthy that the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided last March to consider the Senegal national team as having withdrawn from the final match of the Africa Cup of Nations, and to award the result to Morocco by default with a score of 3-0, due to the Senegalese players leaving the field in protest against the awarding of a penalty in the final minutes of regular time in favor of Morocco after a review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), despite their return to resume the match, which ended with a victory for the "Lions of Teranga" 1-0.