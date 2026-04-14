بسبب أحداث نهائي أفريقيا.. تأييد سجن 18 مشجعاً سنغالياً

أيدت محكمة الاستئناف المغربية الأحكام الصادرة بحق 18 مشجعاً سنغالياً، أُدينوا بارتكاب أعمال شغب خلال نهائي بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 بين السنغال والمغرب على ملعب «الأمير مولاي عبدالله»، وفق ما ذكرته صحيفة «البطولة»، اليوم (الثلاثاء).
تفاصيل جلسة الاستئناف
وأوضحت الصحيفة المغربية أن الحكم صدر بعد جلسة مرافعات مطولة، إذ استمعت هيئة المحكمة خلال مرحلة الاستئناف إلى دفوعات هيئة الدفاع التي ركزت على الطعن في وسائل الإثبات المعتمدة، كما استمعت إلى مرافعات الطرف المدني وردود النيابة العامة، قبل أن تُصدر قرارها النهائي بتأييد الأحكام الصادرة.
وكانت المحكمة الابتدائية بالرباط قد أصدرت، في فبراير الماضي، أحكاماً مختلفة بحق 18 متهماً، راوحت بين 3 أشهر وسنة حبساً نافذاً، إلى جانب غرامات مالية حُدِّدت قيمتها بناءً على طبيعة التهم المنسوبة لكل مشجع.
سحب اللقب من السنغال
يُذكر أن لجنة الاستئناف بالاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم «كاف» قررت في مارس الماضي اعتبار منتخب السنغال منسحباً من المباراة النهائية لكأس الأمم الأفريقية، واحتساب النتيجة لصالح المغرب اعتبارياً بنتيجة 3-0، بسبب مغادرة لاعبي السنغال أرض الملعب احتجاجاً على احتساب ركلة جزاء في الدقائق الأخيرة من الوقت الأصلي لصالح المغرب بعد مراجعة تقنية الفيديو المساعد، رغم عودتهم لاستئناف المباراة التي انتهت بفوز «أسود التيرانغا» 1-0.
The Moroccan Court of Appeal upheld the sentences issued against 18 Senegalese fans who were convicted of committing acts of violence during the final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 between Senegal and Morocco at the "Prince Moulay Abdellah" Stadium, according to the newspaper "Al-Batola," today (Tuesday).
Details of the Appeal Session
The Moroccan newspaper explained that the ruling was issued after a lengthy hearing session, during which the court listened to the defense's arguments that focused on challenging the evidence presented. The court also heard the civil party's arguments and the responses from the public prosecution before issuing its final decision to uphold the sentences.
The primary court in Rabat had issued, last February, varying sentences against 18 defendants, ranging from 3 months to 1 year of actual imprisonment, in addition to financial fines determined based on the nature of the charges against each fan.
Title Withdrawal from Senegal
It is noteworthy that the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided last March to consider the Senegal national team as having withdrawn from the final match of the Africa Cup of Nations, and to award the result to Morocco by default with a score of 3-0, due to the Senegalese players leaving the field in protest against the awarding of a penalty in the final minutes of regular time in favor of Morocco after a review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), despite their return to resume the match, which ended with a victory for the "Lions of Teranga" 1-0.