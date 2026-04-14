أيدت محكمة الاستئناف المغربية الأحكام الصادرة بحق 18 مشجعاً سنغالياً، أُدينوا بارتكاب أعمال شغب خلال نهائي بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 بين السنغال والمغرب على ملعب «الأمير مولاي عبدالله»، وفق ما ذكرته صحيفة «البطولة»، اليوم (الثلاثاء).

بسبب أحداث نهائي أفريقيا.. تأييد سجن 18 مشجعاً سنغالياً

تفاصيل جلسة الاستئناف

وأوضحت الصحيفة المغربية أن الحكم صدر بعد جلسة مرافعات مطولة، إذ استمعت هيئة المحكمة خلال مرحلة الاستئناف إلى دفوعات هيئة الدفاع التي ركزت على الطعن في وسائل الإثبات المعتمدة، كما استمعت إلى مرافعات الطرف المدني وردود النيابة العامة، قبل أن تُصدر قرارها النهائي بتأييد الأحكام الصادرة.

وكانت المحكمة الابتدائية بالرباط قد أصدرت، في فبراير الماضي، أحكاماً مختلفة بحق 18 متهماً، راوحت بين 3 أشهر وسنة حبساً نافذاً، إلى جانب غرامات مالية حُدِّدت قيمتها بناءً على طبيعة التهم المنسوبة لكل مشجع.

سحب اللقب من السنغال

يُذكر أن لجنة الاستئناف بالاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم «كاف» قررت في مارس الماضي اعتبار منتخب السنغال منسحباً من المباراة النهائية لكأس الأمم الأفريقية، واحتساب النتيجة لصالح المغرب اعتبارياً بنتيجة 3-0، بسبب مغادرة لاعبي السنغال أرض الملعب احتجاجاً على احتساب ركلة جزاء في الدقائق الأخيرة من الوقت الأصلي لصالح المغرب بعد مراجعة تقنية الفيديو المساعد، رغم عودتهم لاستئناف المباراة التي انتهت بفوز «أسود التيرانغا» 1-0.