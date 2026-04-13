أكد لاعب فريق الاتحاد ستيفن بيرغوين جاهزية فريقه لخوض مواجهة الوحدة الإماراتي، مشيراً إلى صعوبة اللقاء وأهمية تحقيق الانتصار لإسعاد الجماهير الاتحادية.
وقال بيرغوين: إن الفريق يدرك قوة الوحدة وما يملكه من عناصر مميزة، مشدداً في الوقت نفسه على حماس لاعبي الاتحاد ورغبتهم الكبيرة في تحقيق الفوز، خصوصاً مع خوض المباراة على أرضهم وبين جماهيرهم.
وأضاف: نحن متحمسون لهذه المباراة، ونسعى للفوز بها، خصوصاً أننا سنلعب بدعم جماهيرنا التي تمنحنا دافعاً معنوياً كبيراً داخل الملعب.
وأشار بيرجوين إلى التأثير الإيجابي الكبير للحضور الجماهيري، موضحاً أن ما قدمه جمهور الاتحاد من دعم وتشجيع حتى في التدريبات يعزز من إصرار اللاعبين على تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية.
واختتم بيرغوين حديثه بقوله: «بالتأكيد، على الفريق أن يبذل كل ما لديه لإسعاد الجماهير؛ تقديراً لما يقدمونه من مساندة مستمرة في مختلف الأوقات».
Union team player Steven Bergwijn confirmed his team's readiness to face the Emirati Al Wahda, pointing out the difficulty of the match and the importance of achieving victory to make the Union fans happy.
Bergwijn said: The team is aware of Al Wahda's strength and the distinguished players they have, while emphasizing the enthusiasm of the Union players and their strong desire to win, especially since they are playing on their home ground and among their fans.
He added: We are excited about this match, and we aim to win it, especially since we will be playing with the support of our fans who provide us with great moral motivation on the field.
Bergwijn pointed out the significant positive impact of fan attendance, explaining that the support and encouragement provided by the Union fans, even during training, enhances the players' determination to achieve a positive result.
He concluded his remarks by saying: "Certainly, the team must give its all to make the fans happy; in appreciation of the continuous support they provide at all times."