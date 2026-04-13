أكد لاعب فريق الاتحاد ستيفن بيرغوين جاهزية فريقه لخوض مواجهة الوحدة الإماراتي، مشيراً إلى صعوبة اللقاء وأهمية تحقيق الانتصار لإسعاد الجماهير الاتحادية.


وقال بيرغوين: إن الفريق يدرك قوة الوحدة وما يملكه من عناصر مميزة، مشدداً في الوقت نفسه على حماس لاعبي الاتحاد ورغبتهم الكبيرة في تحقيق الفوز، خصوصاً مع خوض المباراة على أرضهم وبين جماهيرهم.


وأضاف: نحن متحمسون لهذه المباراة، ونسعى للفوز بها، خصوصاً أننا سنلعب بدعم جماهيرنا التي تمنحنا دافعاً معنوياً كبيراً داخل الملعب.


وأشار بيرجوين إلى التأثير الإيجابي الكبير للحضور الجماهيري، موضحاً أن ما قدمه جمهور الاتحاد من دعم وتشجيع حتى في التدريبات يعزز من إصرار اللاعبين على تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية.


واختتم بيرغوين حديثه بقوله: «بالتأكيد، على الفريق أن يبذل كل ما لديه لإسعاد الجماهير؛ تقديراً لما يقدمونه من مساندة مستمرة في مختلف الأوقات».