Union team player Steven Bergwijn confirmed his team's readiness to face the Emirati Al Wahda, pointing out the difficulty of the match and the importance of achieving victory to make the Union fans happy.



Bergwijn said: The team is aware of Al Wahda's strength and the distinguished players they have, while emphasizing the enthusiasm of the Union players and their strong desire to win, especially since they are playing on their home ground and among their fans.



He added: We are excited about this match, and we aim to win it, especially since we will be playing with the support of our fans who provide us with great moral motivation on the field.



Bergwijn pointed out the significant positive impact of fan attendance, explaining that the support and encouragement provided by the Union fans, even during training, enhances the players' determination to achieve a positive result.



He concluded his remarks by saying: "Certainly, the team must give its all to make the fans happy; in appreciation of the continuous support they provide at all times."