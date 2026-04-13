سيشهد ميدان أرضية ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية في جدة ملحمة كروية كبيرة في قمة خليجية بنكهة آسيوية بين فريقي الهلال والسد اليوم الإثنين ضمن منافسات دور 16 من بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، وسيحمل اللقاء طابعاً خاصاً وتحدياً كبيراً بين نجوم الفريقين زعيم المملكة وزعيم قطر، في صراع تاريخي جديد يجمعهما في البطولة القارية.


بلا خسارة


الزعيم الأزرق الذي يأمل مواصلة سلسلة توهجه الآسيوي خصوصاً أنه يدخل المواجهة وهو عالي المعنويات بعد تصدره مرحلة دور المجموعات دون أي خسارة، كما سبق له التفوق على السد هذا الموسم بنتيجة 3-1، فيما سيحاول السد القطري تعويض الفوارق الرقمية واستثمار خبرته القارية في الأدوار الإقصائية.


تفوق أزرق


من خلال الاحصاءات الرقمية في عالم «الساحرة المستديرة» التي باتت مطلباً مهماً في عالم الفوارق والمواجهات، يشهد التاريخ على أن الناديين التقيا في 16 لقاء سابقاً، وتميل النسبة الأكبر لتحقيق الانتصارات لمصلحة كتيبة المدير الفني الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي بـ«9 مواجهات»، مقابل 3 انتصارات للسد، وحضر التعادل في 4 لقاءات جمعتهما.


الهلال بـ«28» الأقوى هجوماً


ومثلما تحدثنا عن لغة الأرقام في عدد المواجهات بينهما والانتصارات، أيضاً لغة الأرقام التهديفية حاضرة، إذ يتفوق وكالعادة الزعيم السعودي بتسجيله 28 هدفاً، مقابل 15 هدفاً للسد القطري في مرمى الأزرق، وهو رقم يعكس التفوق الهجومي الواضح لأزرق العاصمة في هذه القمة.


هيمنة الزعيم


ولو نظرنا إلى إحصائية آخر 10 لقاءات جمعت الهلال والسد، أيضاً نلاحظ القوة والهيمنة الزرقاء من خلال عدد الانتصارات، التي وصلت لـ5، مقابل 3 تعادلات، وخسارتين، إضافة إلى نتائج المواجهات الأعلى كانت مثل فوز الزعيم الأزرق برباعية مقابل هدف على ملعب السد عام 2019، إضافة للخماسية الكبيرة عام 2014، وأخيراً الفوز بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف في 2025.


قائمة الهدافين


ولا تتوقف الاحصاءات عند كل ما ذكر مسبقاً بل امتدت إلى قائمة الهدافين التي تحمل 5 نجوم مثلوا الزعيم الهلالي، إذ يتصدر القائمة كل من: ياسر القحطاني، ناصر الشمراني، بافيتيمبي غوميز، جاسم الهويدي، وتياغو نيفيز، الذين يملكون جميعهم 3 أهداف وتلك من المفارقات في عالم الكرة.


القيمة السوقية


ولن يتوقف تفوق الزعيم الهلالي عند هذا الحد، بل وصل إلى تصدره القيمة السوقية، إذ تبلغ قيمة الهلال 208.40 مليون يورو، مقابل 64.83 مليون يورو للسد، وفقاً لبيانات موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».


صراع إيطالي


من المفارقات العجيبة والغريبة في كرة القدم أن مدربي الفريقين الهلال والسد من مدرسة واحدة ألا وهي الكرة الإيطالية، ولذلك سيظهر اللقاء بطابع خاص وتكتيك معين، فالإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي ومواطنه وروبرتو مانشيني، سيكونان على موعد جديد وتحدٍّ من نوع خالص بنكهة إيطالية آسيوية، وتكشف الإحصاءات أن إنزاغي يملك أفضلية مباشرة، بعدما قاد لاتسيو للفوز على إنتر ميلان بقيادة مانشيني بنتيجة 2-0 في الدوري الإيطالي موسم 2015-16، وهي المواجهة الوحيدة بينهما.