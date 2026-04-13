The ground of Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah will witness a grand football spectacle in a Gulf clash with an Asian flavor between the teams of Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd today, Monday, as part of the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League. The match will carry a special character and a significant challenge between the stars of both teams, the leader of the Kingdom and the leader of Qatar, in a new historical rivalry that brings them together in the continental tournament.



Unbeaten



The Blue Leader hopes to continue its streak of Asian brilliance, especially as it enters the match with high morale after topping the group stage without any losses. It has previously triumphed over Al-Sadd this season with a score of 3-1, while Al-Sadd will try to compensate for the numerical differences and leverage its continental experience in the knockout stages.



Blue Superiority



According to the numerical statistics in the world of "the beautiful game," which have become an important requirement in the realm of differences and confrontations, history shows that the two clubs have met in 16 previous encounters, with a greater percentage of victories leaning in favor of the team coached by Italian manager Simone Inzaghi, with "9 matches" won, compared to 3 victories for Al-Sadd, and 4 matches ended in a draw.



Al-Hilal with "28" the strongest attack



As we discussed the numbers regarding the number of encounters and victories between them, the scoring statistics are also present, with the Saudi leader typically outperforming by scoring 28 goals, compared to 15 goals for Al-Sadd against the Blue, a figure that reflects the clear attacking superiority of the capital's Blue in this summit.



Dominance of the Leader



If we look at the statistics of the last 10 matches between Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd, we also notice the strength and blue dominance through the number of victories, which reached 5, compared to 3 draws and 2 losses. Additionally, the highest match results included the Blue Leader's victory with a score of 4-1 at Al-Sadd's stadium in 2019, as well as a significant 5-0 win in 2014, and finally a 3-1 victory in 2025.



Top Scorers List



The statistics do not stop at what has been previously mentioned but extend to the top scorers list, which features 5 stars representing the Al-Hilal leader. The list is topped by: Yasser Al-Qahtani, Nasser Al-Shamrani, Bafetimbi Gomis, Jassim Al-Huwaidi, and Thiago Neves, all of whom have scored 3 goals, which is one of the curiosities in the world of football.



Market Value



The superiority of the Al-Hilal leader does not stop there, as it also leads in market value, with Al-Hilal valued at €208.40 million, compared to €64.83 million for Al-Sadd, according to data from "Transfermarkt."



Italian Clash



One of the strange and curious coincidences in football is that the coaches of both teams, Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd, come from the same school, namely Italian football. Therefore, the match will have a special character and a certain tactic, as the Italian Simone Inzaghi and his compatriot Roberto Mancini will meet again in a pure challenge with an Italian-Asian flavor. Statistics reveal that Inzaghi has a direct advantage, having led Lazio to victory over Inter Milan, coached by Mancini, with a score of 2-0 in the Italian league during the 2015-16 season, which is the only encounter between them.