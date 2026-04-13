سيشهد ميدان أرضية ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية في جدة ملحمة كروية كبيرة في قمة خليجية بنكهة آسيوية بين فريقي الهلال والسد اليوم الإثنين ضمن منافسات دور 16 من بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، وسيحمل اللقاء طابعاً خاصاً وتحدياً كبيراً بين نجوم الفريقين زعيم المملكة وزعيم قطر، في صراع تاريخي جديد يجمعهما في البطولة القارية.
بلا خسارة
الزعيم الأزرق الذي يأمل مواصلة سلسلة توهجه الآسيوي خصوصاً أنه يدخل المواجهة وهو عالي المعنويات بعد تصدره مرحلة دور المجموعات دون أي خسارة، كما سبق له التفوق على السد هذا الموسم بنتيجة 3-1، فيما سيحاول السد القطري تعويض الفوارق الرقمية واستثمار خبرته القارية في الأدوار الإقصائية.
تفوق أزرق
من خلال الاحصاءات الرقمية في عالم «الساحرة المستديرة» التي باتت مطلباً مهماً في عالم الفوارق والمواجهات، يشهد التاريخ على أن الناديين التقيا في 16 لقاء سابقاً، وتميل النسبة الأكبر لتحقيق الانتصارات لمصلحة كتيبة المدير الفني الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي بـ«9 مواجهات»، مقابل 3 انتصارات للسد، وحضر التعادل في 4 لقاءات جمعتهما.
الهلال بـ«28» الأقوى هجوماً
ومثلما تحدثنا عن لغة الأرقام في عدد المواجهات بينهما والانتصارات، أيضاً لغة الأرقام التهديفية حاضرة، إذ يتفوق وكالعادة الزعيم السعودي بتسجيله 28 هدفاً، مقابل 15 هدفاً للسد القطري في مرمى الأزرق، وهو رقم يعكس التفوق الهجومي الواضح لأزرق العاصمة في هذه القمة.
هيمنة الزعيم
ولو نظرنا إلى إحصائية آخر 10 لقاءات جمعت الهلال والسد، أيضاً نلاحظ القوة والهيمنة الزرقاء من خلال عدد الانتصارات، التي وصلت لـ5، مقابل 3 تعادلات، وخسارتين، إضافة إلى نتائج المواجهات الأعلى كانت مثل فوز الزعيم الأزرق برباعية مقابل هدف على ملعب السد عام 2019، إضافة للخماسية الكبيرة عام 2014، وأخيراً الفوز بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف في 2025.
قائمة الهدافين
ولا تتوقف الاحصاءات عند كل ما ذكر مسبقاً بل امتدت إلى قائمة الهدافين التي تحمل 5 نجوم مثلوا الزعيم الهلالي، إذ يتصدر القائمة كل من: ياسر القحطاني، ناصر الشمراني، بافيتيمبي غوميز، جاسم الهويدي، وتياغو نيفيز، الذين يملكون جميعهم 3 أهداف وتلك من المفارقات في عالم الكرة.
القيمة السوقية
ولن يتوقف تفوق الزعيم الهلالي عند هذا الحد، بل وصل إلى تصدره القيمة السوقية، إذ تبلغ قيمة الهلال 208.40 مليون يورو، مقابل 64.83 مليون يورو للسد، وفقاً لبيانات موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».
صراع إيطالي
من المفارقات العجيبة والغريبة في كرة القدم أن مدربي الفريقين الهلال والسد من مدرسة واحدة ألا وهي الكرة الإيطالية، ولذلك سيظهر اللقاء بطابع خاص وتكتيك معين، فالإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي ومواطنه وروبرتو مانشيني، سيكونان على موعد جديد وتحدٍّ من نوع خالص بنكهة إيطالية آسيوية، وتكشف الإحصاءات أن إنزاغي يملك أفضلية مباشرة، بعدما قاد لاتسيو للفوز على إنتر ميلان بقيادة مانشيني بنتيجة 2-0 في الدوري الإيطالي موسم 2015-16، وهي المواجهة الوحيدة بينهما.
The ground of Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah will witness a grand football spectacle in a Gulf clash with an Asian flavor between the teams of Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd today, Monday, as part of the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League. The match will carry a special character and a significant challenge between the stars of both teams, the leader of the Kingdom and the leader of Qatar, in a new historical rivalry that brings them together in the continental tournament.
Unbeaten
The Blue Leader hopes to continue its streak of Asian brilliance, especially as it enters the match with high morale after topping the group stage without any losses. It has previously triumphed over Al-Sadd this season with a score of 3-1, while Al-Sadd will try to compensate for the numerical differences and leverage its continental experience in the knockout stages.
Blue Superiority
According to the numerical statistics in the world of "the beautiful game," which have become an important requirement in the realm of differences and confrontations, history shows that the two clubs have met in 16 previous encounters, with a greater percentage of victories leaning in favor of the team coached by Italian manager Simone Inzaghi, with "9 matches" won, compared to 3 victories for Al-Sadd, and 4 matches ended in a draw.
Al-Hilal with "28" the strongest attack
As we discussed the numbers regarding the number of encounters and victories between them, the scoring statistics are also present, with the Saudi leader typically outperforming by scoring 28 goals, compared to 15 goals for Al-Sadd against the Blue, a figure that reflects the clear attacking superiority of the capital's Blue in this summit.
Dominance of the Leader
If we look at the statistics of the last 10 matches between Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd, we also notice the strength and blue dominance through the number of victories, which reached 5, compared to 3 draws and 2 losses. Additionally, the highest match results included the Blue Leader's victory with a score of 4-1 at Al-Sadd's stadium in 2019, as well as a significant 5-0 win in 2014, and finally a 3-1 victory in 2025.
Top Scorers List
The statistics do not stop at what has been previously mentioned but extend to the top scorers list, which features 5 stars representing the Al-Hilal leader. The list is topped by: Yasser Al-Qahtani, Nasser Al-Shamrani, Bafetimbi Gomis, Jassim Al-Huwaidi, and Thiago Neves, all of whom have scored 3 goals, which is one of the curiosities in the world of football.
Market Value
The superiority of the Al-Hilal leader does not stop there, as it also leads in market value, with Al-Hilal valued at €208.40 million, compared to €64.83 million for Al-Sadd, according to data from "Transfermarkt."
Italian Clash
One of the strange and curious coincidences in football is that the coaches of both teams, Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd, come from the same school, namely Italian football. Therefore, the match will have a special character and a certain tactic, as the Italian Simone Inzaghi and his compatriot Roberto Mancini will meet again in a pure challenge with an Italian-Asian flavor. Statistics reveal that Inzaghi has a direct advantage, having led Lazio to victory over Inter Milan, coached by Mancini, with a score of 2-0 in the Italian league during the 2015-16 season, which is the only encounter between them.