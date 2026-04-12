The Asian Football Confederation has assigned the referee committee to manage the big clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd of Qatar in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League to Australian referee "Shawn Robert Evans" and his compatriots, assistant referees Lakrindis George and Andrew Mimarakis, while Singaporean Muhammad Taqi will be in the "VAR" room.



This will be the second time Evans officiates a match for the leader this season, with his first encounter being between Al-Hilal and Al-Duhail in the first round of the same tournament, as well as the second for a Saudi club when he managed the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Sadd in the same edition.



The Australian referee previously officiated the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in 2024 in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League, which ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of Al-Hilal, where French player Angelo Kante was sent off.



He also officiated our national team's match against Oman in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup finals, and the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Rayyan of Qatar in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.



Referee Shawn Robert Evans began his career in his country's local league as an assistant referee in 2008, and then fully dedicated himself to the profession he loved in 2016, receiving the international badge from the "FIFA" football association.



The son of Sydney, who was born there in 1986, was selected as a video assistant referee "VAR" for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and he had previously officiated the Australian league final in 2019, the FA Cup final in 2021, and the AFC Cup final in 2022.



He has also officiated matches in the Chinese Super League and the Indonesian league, and throughout his career with the whistle, he has managed 274 matches, during which he issued 1,009 colored cards, including 48 red cards, and awarded 89 penalty kicks.