The head coach of the first team at Qatari club Al-Duhail, Jamal Belmadi, emphasized the importance and difficulty of the match that will bring his team together with Saudi club Al-Ahli tomorrow (Monday) in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League.



Belmadi opened his statements during the press conference held this morning in the media center of King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, saying: "Things are going well so far regarding the team's lineup, and as you all know, player Marco Verratti is absent and will not participate in the match."



Belmadi concluded his statements by saying: "As I mentioned earlier, we are fully aware of the uniqueness of Al-Ahli's team and we know their strengths and weaknesses as well. Therefore, we are determined to move forward and deliver a great match and qualify. Of course, as I mentioned at the beginning, it will not be easy because we are playing against the defending champions of this tournament. They are going through a good period even if they did not achieve the desired results in the last match, but they are generally in a good position. However, in the end, I would like to emphasize the strength of the opponent, but I have complete confidence in our work and above all, my trust in the players."