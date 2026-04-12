أكد المدير الفني للفريق الأول بنادي الدحيل القطري جمال بلماضي، أهمية وصعوبة المواجهة التي ستجمع الفريق بنظيره الأهلي السعودي غداً (الاثنين) ضمن مباريات الدور ثمن النهائي لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


بلماضي افتتح تصريحاته خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أقيم صباح اليوم في قاعة المركز الإعلامي لمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة قائلا: «الأمور تسير بشكل جيد حتى الآن، فيما يخص تشكيلة الفريق، وكما تعلمون جميعاً فإن اللاعب ماركو فيراتي غائب ولن يشارك في المباراة».


واختتم بلماضي تصريحاته قائلا: «كما أكدت سابقا نحن ندرك تماماً خصوصية فريق الأهلي ونعرف نقاط قوته وضعفه أيضاً، لذلك نحن عازمون على المضي قدما وتقديم مباراة كبيرة والتأهل، بالطبع كما ذكرت في البداية لن يكون الأمر سهلاً لأننا سنلعب ضد حامل لقب هذه البطولة، إنهم يمرون بفترة جيدة حتى وإن لم يحققوا النتائج المطلوبة في المباراة الأخيرة، لكنهم بشكل عام في وضع جيد، ولكن في النهاية أود أن أؤكد على قوة المنافس، ولكن لدي الثقة الكاملة في عملنا وفوق كل ذلك ثقتي في اللاعبين».