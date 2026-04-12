أكد المدير الفني للفريق الأول بنادي الدحيل القطري جمال بلماضي، أهمية وصعوبة المواجهة التي ستجمع الفريق بنظيره الأهلي السعودي غداً (الاثنين) ضمن مباريات الدور ثمن النهائي لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
بلماضي افتتح تصريحاته خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أقيم صباح اليوم في قاعة المركز الإعلامي لمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة قائلا: «الأمور تسير بشكل جيد حتى الآن، فيما يخص تشكيلة الفريق، وكما تعلمون جميعاً فإن اللاعب ماركو فيراتي غائب ولن يشارك في المباراة».
واختتم بلماضي تصريحاته قائلا: «كما أكدت سابقا نحن ندرك تماماً خصوصية فريق الأهلي ونعرف نقاط قوته وضعفه أيضاً، لذلك نحن عازمون على المضي قدما وتقديم مباراة كبيرة والتأهل، بالطبع كما ذكرت في البداية لن يكون الأمر سهلاً لأننا سنلعب ضد حامل لقب هذه البطولة، إنهم يمرون بفترة جيدة حتى وإن لم يحققوا النتائج المطلوبة في المباراة الأخيرة، لكنهم بشكل عام في وضع جيد، ولكن في النهاية أود أن أؤكد على قوة المنافس، ولكن لدي الثقة الكاملة في عملنا وفوق كل ذلك ثقتي في اللاعبين».
The head coach of the first team at Qatari club Al-Duhail, Jamal Belmadi, emphasized the importance and difficulty of the match that will bring his team together with Saudi club Al-Ahli tomorrow (Monday) in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League.
Belmadi opened his statements during the press conference held this morning in the media center of King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, saying: "Things are going well so far regarding the team's lineup, and as you all know, player Marco Verratti is absent and will not participate in the match."
Belmadi concluded his statements by saying: "As I mentioned earlier, we are fully aware of the uniqueness of Al-Ahli's team and we know their strengths and weaknesses as well. Therefore, we are determined to move forward and deliver a great match and qualify. Of course, as I mentioned at the beginning, it will not be easy because we are playing against the defending champions of this tournament. They are going through a good period even if they did not achieve the desired results in the last match, but they are generally in a good position. However, in the end, I would like to emphasize the strength of the opponent, but I have complete confidence in our work and above all, my trust in the players."