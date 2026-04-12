Al Ahly regained their balance in the Egyptian Premier League after a last-minute victory over their guest Smouha with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place yesterday (Saturday) at the Cairo International Stadium, as part of the second round of the championship phase.

Al Ahly had only earned one point out of six in their last two matches in the tournament, having lost to Tala'ea El Gaish 2-1 and drawn with Ceramica Cleopatra.

Match Goals

Mohamed Hassan "Trezeguet" opened the scoring for Al Ahly in the 24th minute, but Samuel Amadi equalized for Smouha before the end of the first half.

Al Ahly scored a last-minute goal in the 90+2 minute, signed by Tahr Mohamed Tahr, to keep their hopes alive in the competition for the Egyptian league title.

Team Standings

With this result, Al Ahly raised their tally to 44 points, placing them third in the Egyptian Premier League standings, trailing by goal difference behind Pyramids in second place, and two points behind leaders Zamalek, with one match remaining for both Pyramids and Zamalek.

On the other hand, Smouha's points remained at 31, placing them seventh, after suffering their second consecutive defeat in the championship phase.