استعاد الأهلي توازنه في مسابقة الدوري المصري بعد فوز قاتل على ضيفه سموحة بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (السبت) على استاد القاهرة الدولي، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من مرحلة التتويج.
وكان الأهلي قد حصد نقطة واحدة من أصل ست نقاط في آخر مباراتين بالبطولة، إذ خسر أمام طلائع الجيش بنتيجة 2-1، وتعادل مع سيراميكا كليوباترا.
أهداف المباراة
افتتح محمود حسن «تريزيجيه» التسجيل للأهلي في الدقيقة 24، لكن صموئيل أمادي أدرك التعادل لصالح سموحة قبل نهاية الشوط الأول.
وأحرز الأهلي هدفاً قاتلاً في الدقيقة 90+2، بتوقيع طاهر محمد طاهر، ليحافظ على آماله في المنافسة على لقب الدوري المصري.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع الأهلي رصيده إلى 44 نقطة في المركز الثالث بجدول ترتيب الدوري المصري، متأخراً بفارق الأهداف عن بيراميدز صاحب المركز الثاني، ونقطتين عن الزمالك المتصدر، مع تبقي مباراة لكل من بيراميدز والزمالك.
في المقابل، تجمد رصيد سموحة عند 31 نقطة في المركز السابع، بعد تلقيه الهزيمة الثانية على التوالي في مرحلة التتويج.
Al Ahly regained their balance in the Egyptian Premier League after a last-minute victory over their guest Smouha with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place yesterday (Saturday) at the Cairo International Stadium, as part of the second round of the championship phase.
Al Ahly had only earned one point out of six in their last two matches in the tournament, having lost to Tala'ea El Gaish 2-1 and drawn with Ceramica Cleopatra.
Match Goals
Mohamed Hassan "Trezeguet" opened the scoring for Al Ahly in the 24th minute, but Samuel Amadi equalized for Smouha before the end of the first half.
Al Ahly scored a last-minute goal in the 90+2 minute, signed by Tahr Mohamed Tahr, to keep their hopes alive in the competition for the Egyptian league title.
Team Standings
With this result, Al Ahly raised their tally to 44 points, placing them third in the Egyptian Premier League standings, trailing by goal difference behind Pyramids in second place, and two points behind leaders Zamalek, with one match remaining for both Pyramids and Zamalek.
On the other hand, Smouha's points remained at 31, placing them seventh, after suffering their second consecutive defeat in the championship phase.