استعاد الأهلي توازنه في مسابقة الدوري المصري بعد فوز قاتل على ضيفه سموحة بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (السبت) على استاد القاهرة الدولي، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من مرحلة التتويج.

وكان الأهلي قد حصد نقطة واحدة من أصل ست نقاط في آخر مباراتين بالبطولة، إذ خسر أمام طلائع الجيش بنتيجة 2-1، وتعادل مع سيراميكا كليوباترا.

أهداف المباراة

افتتح محمود حسن «تريزيجيه» التسجيل للأهلي في الدقيقة 24، لكن صموئيل أمادي أدرك التعادل لصالح سموحة قبل نهاية الشوط الأول.

وأحرز الأهلي هدفاً قاتلاً في الدقيقة 90+2، بتوقيع طاهر محمد طاهر، ليحافظ على آماله في المنافسة على لقب الدوري المصري.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع الأهلي رصيده إلى 44 نقطة في المركز الثالث بجدول ترتيب الدوري المصري، متأخراً بفارق الأهداف عن بيراميدز صاحب المركز الثاني، ونقطتين عن الزمالك المتصدر، مع تبقي مباراة لكل من بيراميدز والزمالك.

في المقابل، تجمد رصيد سموحة عند 31 نقطة في المركز السابع، بعد تلقيه الهزيمة الثانية على التوالي في مرحلة التتويج.