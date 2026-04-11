تقدم لاعب الأهلي السابق روبرتو فيرمينو، بعثة نادي السد القطري التي وصلت اليوم إلى مدينة جدة، استعداداً لمواجهة الهلال في دور الـ16 من بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة لموسم 2025-2026.


وتلقى السد ضربة فنية قبل مواجهته المرتقبة أمام الهلال، بعد تأكد غياب عدد من نجومه بسبب الإصابة، إذ تعرض اللاعب أنس عبدالسلام لإصابة بقطع في الرباط الصليبي للركبة، ما يستدعي خضوعه لعملية جراحية وبرنامج تأهيلي، على أن تتحدد عودته وفق استجابته للعلاج.


كما تأكد غياب اللاعب غيليرمي توريس بعد خضوعه لعملية جراحية في لندن إثر إصابته في العضلة الخلفية، وسيخضع لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي خلال الفترة القادمة.


وتأتي هذه الغيابات في توقيت حاسم قبل المواجهة القارية، ما يفرض تحدياً إضافياً على الفريق القطري في سعيه لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية والتأهل إلى الدور التالي.