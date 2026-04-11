Former Al-Ahli player Roberto Firmino led the Qatari Al-Sadd team that arrived today in Jeddah, in preparation for their match against Al-Hilal in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League for the 2025-2026 season.



Al-Sadd received a significant setback before their anticipated match against Al-Hilal, with several of their stars confirmed to be absent due to injuries. Player Anas Abdul-Salam suffered a torn ACL in his knee, requiring him to undergo surgery and a rehabilitation program, with his return depending on his response to treatment.



Additionally, the absence of player Guilherme Torres has been confirmed after he underwent surgery in London due to an injury to his hamstring, and he will follow a treatment and rehabilitation program in the upcoming period.



These absences come at a critical time before the continental clash, posing an additional challenge for the Qatari team in their quest to achieve a positive result and advance to the next round.