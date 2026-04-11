تقدم لاعب الأهلي السابق روبرتو فيرمينو، بعثة نادي السد القطري التي وصلت اليوم إلى مدينة جدة، استعداداً لمواجهة الهلال في دور الـ16 من بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة لموسم 2025-2026.
وتلقى السد ضربة فنية قبل مواجهته المرتقبة أمام الهلال، بعد تأكد غياب عدد من نجومه بسبب الإصابة، إذ تعرض اللاعب أنس عبدالسلام لإصابة بقطع في الرباط الصليبي للركبة، ما يستدعي خضوعه لعملية جراحية وبرنامج تأهيلي، على أن تتحدد عودته وفق استجابته للعلاج.
كما تأكد غياب اللاعب غيليرمي توريس بعد خضوعه لعملية جراحية في لندن إثر إصابته في العضلة الخلفية، وسيخضع لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي خلال الفترة القادمة.
وتأتي هذه الغيابات في توقيت حاسم قبل المواجهة القارية، ما يفرض تحدياً إضافياً على الفريق القطري في سعيه لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية والتأهل إلى الدور التالي.
Former Al-Ahli player Roberto Firmino led the Qatari Al-Sadd team that arrived today in Jeddah, in preparation for their match against Al-Hilal in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League for the 2025-2026 season.
Al-Sadd received a significant setback before their anticipated match against Al-Hilal, with several of their stars confirmed to be absent due to injuries. Player Anas Abdul-Salam suffered a torn ACL in his knee, requiring him to undergo surgery and a rehabilitation program, with his return depending on his response to treatment.
Additionally, the absence of player Guilherme Torres has been confirmed after he underwent surgery in London due to an injury to his hamstring, and he will follow a treatment and rehabilitation program in the upcoming period.
These absences come at a critical time before the continental clash, posing an additional challenge for the Qatari team in their quest to achieve a positive result and advance to the next round.