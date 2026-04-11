Al-Khulood secured three valuable points after defeating its host, Al-Taawoun, with a score of two to one in the match held at Al-Taawoun Club's stadium in Buraidah as part of the 28th round of the Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Khulood, which earned a penalty kick just 4 minutes into the game. The penalty was taken by defender Shakeel Benas, who scored the first goal (4'). However, Al-Taawoun quickly returned to the match by equalizing with a goal from defender Mohammed Al-Dosari (8'). Al-Khulood regained the lead again after a high individual skill from Hattan Bahbari, who delivered a cross that was deftly tapped in by his teammate Joja with his foot, marking the second goal for Al-Khulood (28'). The match ended with Al-Khulood winning two to one.



With this result, Al-Khulood achieves its ninth victory and reaches 29 points, sitting in 13th place, while Al-Taawoun suffers its eighth loss, remaining at 46 points in fifth place.