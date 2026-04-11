حقق الخلود ثلاث نقاط ثمينة بعد فوزه على مضيفه التعاون بهدفين لهدف في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة ضمن لقاءات الجولة 28 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من فريق الخلود الذي تحصل على ركلة جزاء بعد مرور 4 دقائق فقط من انطلاقة اللقاء، وسدد الركلة مدافعه شاكيل بيناس وأحرز من خلالها الهدف الأول (د:4)، ولكن سرعان ما عاد التعاون إلى اللقاء بتسجيله هدف التعادل عن طريق مدافعه محمد الدوسري (د:8)، وعاد الخلود للتقدم مجدداً بعد مهارة فردية عالية من هتان باهبري الذي لعب كرة عرضية ليغمزها زميله جوجا بقدمه داخل المرمى هدفاً ثانياً للخلود (د:28)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الخلود بهدفين لهدف.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الخلود فوزه التاسع ويصل للنقطة 29 في المركز الـ13، فيما تلقى التعاون الخسارة الثامنة وتجمد رصيده عند 46 نقطة في المركز الخامس.
Al-Khulood secured three valuable points after defeating its host, Al-Taawoun, with a score of two to one in the match held at Al-Taawoun Club's stadium in Buraidah as part of the 28th round of the Saudi Pro League.
The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Khulood, which earned a penalty kick just 4 minutes into the game. The penalty was taken by defender Shakeel Benas, who scored the first goal (4'). However, Al-Taawoun quickly returned to the match by equalizing with a goal from defender Mohammed Al-Dosari (8'). Al-Khulood regained the lead again after a high individual skill from Hattan Bahbari, who delivered a cross that was deftly tapped in by his teammate Joja with his foot, marking the second goal for Al-Khulood (28'). The match ended with Al-Khulood winning two to one.
With this result, Al-Khulood achieves its ninth victory and reaches 29 points, sitting in 13th place, while Al-Taawoun suffers its eighth loss, remaining at 46 points in fifth place.