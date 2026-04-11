حقق الخلود ثلاث نقاط ثمينة بعد فوزه على مضيفه التعاون بهدفين لهدف في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة ضمن لقاءات الجولة 28 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من فريق الخلود الذي تحصل على ركلة جزاء بعد مرور 4 دقائق فقط من انطلاقة اللقاء، وسدد الركلة مدافعه شاكيل بيناس وأحرز من خلالها الهدف الأول (د:4)، ولكن سرعان ما عاد التعاون إلى اللقاء بتسجيله هدف التعادل عن طريق مدافعه محمد الدوسري (د:8)، وعاد الخلود للتقدم مجدداً بعد مهارة فردية عالية من هتان باهبري الذي لعب كرة عرضية ليغمزها زميله جوجا بقدمه داخل المرمى هدفاً ثانياً للخلود (د:28)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الخلود بهدفين لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الخلود فوزه التاسع ويصل للنقطة 29 في المركز الـ13، فيما تلقى التعاون الخسارة الثامنة وتجمد رصيده عند 46 نقطة في المركز الخامس.