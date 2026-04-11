تعرض مدافع نادي الهلال، كاليدو كوليبالي، لآلام في العضلة الأمامية، ما أدى إلى استبعاده من مرافقة بعثة الفريق المتجهة إلى جدة.


وجاء غياب كوليبالي عن الرحلة بناءً على توصية من الجهاز الطبي، الذي فضّل عدم المجازفة بإشراك اللاعب في ظل شعوره بآلام عضلية، قد تتفاقم في حال عدم التعامل معها بالشكل المناسب. ويُعد هذا القرار إجراءً احترازياً للحفاظ على سلامة اللاعب وضمان عودته في أفضل جاهزية ممكنة خلال الفترة القادمة.


ومن المقرر أن يخضع كوليبالي مساء اليوم لفحوصات طبية دقيقة، تتضمن إجراء أشعة على موضع الإصابة، وذلك لتحديد مدى خطورة الحالة، ومعرفة البرنامج العلاجي والتأهيلي المناسب له. وستحدد نتائج هذه الفحوصات مدة غياب اللاعب، وكذلك إمكانية لحاقه بالمباريات القادمة.


ويترقب المدرب إنزاغي التقرير الطبي النهائي للاطمئنان على حالة المدافع الدولي، الذي يُعد أحد أبرز الركائز الأساسية في الخط الخلفي للفريق، لما يمتلكه من خبرة كبيرة وحضور قوي داخل الملعب.


ومن المنتظر أن يعمل الجهاز الطبي بالتنسيق مع الجهاز الفني على تجهيز اللاعب بأفضل صورة ممكنة، مع متابعة دقيقة لحالته خلال الأيام القادمة، بهدف تسريع عودته إلى التدريبات الجماعية، دون المخاطرة بتفاقم الإصابة، خصوصاً في ظل ضغط المباريات وأهمية المرحلة الحالية من الموسم.