The defender of Al-Hilal Club, Kalidou Koulibaly, has suffered from pain in his quadriceps, which led to his exclusion from accompanying the team’s delegation heading to Jeddah.



Koulibaly's absence from the trip came based on a recommendation from the medical staff, who preferred not to take the risk of involving the player while he is experiencing muscle pain, which could worsen if not addressed properly. This decision is a precautionary measure to ensure the player's safety and guarantee his return in the best possible condition in the upcoming period.



Koulibaly is scheduled to undergo precise medical examinations this evening, including imaging of the injury site, to determine the severity of the condition and to establish an appropriate treatment and rehabilitation program for him. The results of these examinations will determine the duration of the player's absence, as well as the possibility of him participating in the upcoming matches.



Coach Inzaghi is awaiting the final medical report to reassure himself about the condition of the international defender, who is considered one of the key pillars in the team's backline, due to his vast experience and strong presence on the field.



The medical staff is expected to work in coordination with the coaching staff to prepare the player in the best possible way, with close monitoring of his condition over the coming days, aiming to expedite his return to group training without risking a worsening of the injury, especially given the pressure of matches and the importance of the current stage of the season.