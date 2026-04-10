تدخل الأرجنتين المرحلة الأخيرة من تحضيراتها لكأس العالم وسط تساؤلات متزايدة حول مستوى جاهزيتها، بعد فترة إعداد لم ترتقِ لتطلعات جماهيرها، في ظل غياب المواجهات القوية القادرة على اختبار حقيقي لطموح «التانغو» في حصد النجمة الرابعة.

وديات بلا اختبار حقيقي

أعلن الاتحاد الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم أن المنتخب الأول سيختتم استعداداته بخوض مباراتين وديتين في الولايات المتحدة، حيث يواجه هندوراس في السادس من يونيو بولاية تكساس، قبل أن يلاقي أيسلندا بعد ثلاثة أيام في ألاباما.

وتأتي هذه المواجهات ضمن برنامج تحضيري يراه كثيرون محدود التحدي، خصوصًا أن المنتخبين لا يصنفان ضمن الصف الأول عالميًا، ما يثير الشكوك حول جدوى هذه التجارب قبل الحدث الأكبر.

انتقادات لإعداد «التانغو»

خلال السنوات الأربع الماضية، لم يخض المنتخب الأرجنتيني مواجهات قوية على مستوى المباريات الودية، مكتفيًا بالتحديات الرسمية في تصفيات المونديال وبطولة كوبا أمريكا.

ووفقًا لصحيفة آس، فإن هذا النمط من الإعداد قد لا يمنح الفريق الجاهزية الكاملة لمنافسات بحجم كأس العالم، في ظل غياب الاحتكاك مع منتخبات الصف الأول.

مجموعة متوازنة.. وبداية عربية

تخوض الأرجنتين منافسات البطولة ضمن المجموعة العاشرة إلى جانب النمسا والجزائر والأردن، في نسخة تنطلق يوم 11 يونيو وتُقام في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.

ويستهل حامل اللقب مشواره يوم 16 يونيو بمواجهة المنتخب الجزائري، في لقاء يحمل طابعًا تنافسيًا خاصًا.

دفاع عن اللقب.. وطموح النجمة الرابعة

رغم الانتقادات، تبقى الأرجنتين أحد أبرز المرشحين للاحتفاظ باللقب، مستندة إلى خبرتها وتاريخها في البطولات الكبرى. غير أن طريق «التانغو» نحو المجد العالمي قد يتطلب اختبارات أكثر صلابة، إذا ما أراد الفريق تأكيد أحقيته بالنجمة الرابعة على صدره.