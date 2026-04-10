Argentina enters the final stage of its preparations for the World Cup amid increasing questions about its level of readiness, following a preparation period that did not meet the expectations of its fans, in light of the absence of strong matches capable of providing a real test for the ambitions of the "Tango" in clinching the fourth star.

Friendlies Without Real Testing

The Argentine Football Association announced that the national team will conclude its preparations by playing two friendly matches in the United States, where it will face Honduras on June 6 in Texas, before meeting Iceland three days later in Alabama.

These matches come as part of a preparatory program that many see as limited in challenge, especially since neither of the two teams is classified among the world's top tier, raising doubts about the usefulness of these trials before the bigger event.

Criticism of the "Tango" Preparation

Over the past four years, the Argentine national team has not faced strong opponents in friendly matches, contenting itself with official challenges in World Cup qualifiers and the Copa America.

According to the newspaper AS, this style of preparation may not provide the team with complete readiness for competitions as significant as the World Cup, given the lack of exposure to top-tier national teams.

Balanced Group.. and an Arab Start

Argentina competes in the tournament within Group 10 alongside Austria, Algeria, and Jordan, in a version that kicks off on June 11 and takes place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The defending champion begins its journey on June 16 with a match against the Algerian national team, in a game that carries a special competitive character.

Defending the Title.. and Ambition for the Fourth Star

Despite the criticisms, Argentina remains one of the top contenders to retain the title, relying on its experience and history in major tournaments. However, the path of the "Tango" towards global glory may require more solid tests if the team wants to confirm its right to the fourth star on its chest.