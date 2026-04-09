علّق قائد فريق النصر الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو على منشور تحدث عن اعتماد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم البطولة العربية للأندية ضمن البطولات الرسمية المعترف بها في سجلات «الفيفا»، حيث اكتفى بعبارة: «التقبل فضيلة».
وكان نادي النصر قد فاز بكأس الملك سلمان للأندية العربية في أغسطس 2023 بعد فوزه في النهائي على غريمه التقليدي فريق الهلال بنتيجة (2-1)، وشهدت البطولة وقتها تسجيل كريستيانو رونالدو 6 أهداف، ودارت أحاديث كثيرة خلال الفترة عن عدم اعتراف الفيفا بالبطولة، وبالتالي عدم احتساب الأهداف الستة في السجلات الرسمية للنجم البرتغالي الذي وصل إلى هدفه رقم 967، ويقترب من الوصول إلى الهدف رقم 1000 في مسيرته الاحترافية.
The legendary captain of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, commented on a post discussing the recognition of the Arab Club Championship by the International Football Federation (FIFA) as one of the official tournaments acknowledged in FIFA's records, where he simply stated: "Acceptance is a virtue."
Al-Nassr had won the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs in August 2023 after defeating their traditional rival, Al-Hilal, in the final with a score of (2-1). During the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 6 goals, and there were many discussions at the time about FIFA's lack of recognition of the tournament, and consequently, the six goals not being counted in the official records of the Portuguese star, who reached his 967th goal and is approaching the milestone of 1000 goals in his professional career.