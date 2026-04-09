The legendary captain of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, commented on a post discussing the recognition of the Arab Club Championship by the International Football Federation (FIFA) as one of the official tournaments acknowledged in FIFA's records, where he simply stated: "Acceptance is a virtue."



Al-Nassr had won the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs in August 2023 after defeating their traditional rival, Al-Hilal, in the final with a score of (2-1). During the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 6 goals, and there were many discussions at the time about FIFA's lack of recognition of the tournament, and consequently, the six goals not being counted in the official records of the Portuguese star, who reached his 967th goal and is approaching the milestone of 1000 goals in his professional career.