علّق قائد فريق النصر الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو على منشور تحدث عن اعتماد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم البطولة العربية للأندية ضمن البطولات الرسمية المعترف بها في سجلات «الفيفا»، حيث اكتفى بعبارة: «التقبل فضيلة».


وكان نادي النصر قد فاز بكأس الملك سلمان للأندية العربية في أغسطس 2023 بعد فوزه في النهائي على غريمه التقليدي فريق الهلال بنتيجة (2-1)، وشهدت البطولة وقتها تسجيل كريستيانو رونالدو 6 أهداف، ودارت أحاديث كثيرة خلال الفترة عن عدم اعتراف الفيفا بالبطولة، وبالتالي عدم احتساب الأهداف الستة في السجلات الرسمية للنجم البرتغالي الذي وصل إلى هدفه رقم 967، ويقترب من الوصول إلى الهدف رقم 1000 في مسيرته الاحترافية.