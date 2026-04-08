The legal advisor Saud Al-Rumman revealed that the recent statement from Al-Ahli Club did not adopt what was mentioned in the coach's and players' statements, nor did it address the accusations that questioned the integrity of the competition, merely requesting to review the VAR recordings, in a move that reflects — as he described it — a more balanced approach in dealing with the situation.



Al-Rumman explained that this approach reflects the club management's wisdom and self-control, distancing itself from supporting the raised allegations, which weakens the position of the coach and players and diminishes the credibility of what was presented in the media.



He pointed out that the club's failure to adopt these statements opens the door to questions about their accuracy, adding that the lack of institutional support for such claims directly impacts their strength and influence on public opinion.



Al-Rumman concluded by stating that the official positions of clubs are a fundamental reference in evaluating such issues, emphasizing that the disparity between individual statements and the official stance rearranges the scene and reduces the momentum of the circulating accusations.