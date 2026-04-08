كشف المستشار القانوني سعود الرمان أن بيان النادي الأهلي الأخير لم يتبنَّ ما ورد في تصريحات المدرب واللاعبين، ولم يُشر إلى الاتهامات التي طالت نزاهة المنافسة، مكتفياً بطلب الاطلاع على تسجيلات تقنية الـVAR، في خطوة تعكس — بحسب وصفه — نهجاً أكثر اتزاناً في التعامل مع الموقف.


وأوضح الرمان أن هذا الطرح يعكس تحلّي إدارة النادي بالحكمة وضبط النفس، وابتعادها عن تأييد الادعاءات التي أُثيرت، ما يُضعف من موقف المدرب واللاعبين ويقلل من مصداقية ما طُرح إعلامياً.


وأشار إلى أن عدم تبنّي النادي لهذه التصريحات يفتح باب التساؤلات حول دقتها، مضيفاً أن غياب الدعم المؤسسي لمثل هذه الطروحات ينعكس مباشرة على قوتها وتأثيرها في الرأي العام.


وختم الرمان بالقول إن المواقف الرسمية للأندية تُعد مرجعاً أساسياً في تقييم مثل هذه القضايا، مؤكداً أن تباين الطرح بين التصريحات الفردية والموقف الرسمي يُعيد ترتيب المشهد ويقلص من زخم الاتهامات المتداولة.