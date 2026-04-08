أبدى المدير الرياضي لنادي الأهلي روي بيدرو، استياءه من القرارات التحكيمية التي صاحبت مواجهة فريقه أمام الفيحاء، وانتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي، ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي.


وأوضح بيدرو في تصريحات إعلامية أن فريقه كان يستحق احتساب ثلاث ركلات جزاء، مشيراً إلى أن عدم احتسابها أثّر على نتيجة اللقاء.


كما أبدى تحفظه على ما وصفه بتوجيهات صدرت من الطاقم التحكيمي للاعبين تتعلق بالتركيز على المنافسة الآسيوية، مؤكداً أن ذلك أمر غير مقبول، ومطالباً بفتح تحقيق رسمي في ما دار من حديث داخل أرضية الملعب.


وأضاف أن حكم تقنية الفيديو المساعد (VAR) قام بمراجعة عدد من الحالات واستدعى الحكم، إلا أنه لم يتم احتساب أي من القرارات، مشدداً على أهمية توضيح ملابسات هذه الحالات.


وأشار إلى أن النقطة الأهم لا تقتصر على القرارات التحكيمية فحسب، بل تمتد إلى ضرورة تفسير ما دار من أحاديث بين الحكام واللاعبين، بما يعزز من مبدأ الشفافية ويحفظ عدالة المنافسة.