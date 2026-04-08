The sports director of Al-Ahli Club, Roy Pedro, expressed his dissatisfaction with the refereeing decisions that accompanied his team's match against Al-Fayha, which ended in a positive draw, as part of the Roshan Saudi League.



Pedro clarified in media statements that his team deserved three penalty kicks, pointing out that the failure to award them affected the outcome of the match.



He also expressed his reservations about what he described as directives issued by the refereeing crew to the players regarding focusing on the Asian competition, emphasizing that this is unacceptable and calling for an official investigation into the discussions that took place on the pitch.



He added that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reviewed several situations and summoned the referee, yet none of the decisions were made, stressing the importance of clarifying the circumstances of these cases.



He pointed out that the most important issue is not limited to the refereeing decisions alone, but extends to the need to explain the conversations that took place between the referees and the players, which enhances the principle of transparency and preserves the fairness of the competition.