American boxer Deontay Wilder regained his winning streak after an exciting match against British fighter Derek Chisora, early on Sunday, at the O2 Arena in London, in a bout characterized by intensity and twists until its final moments.

Wilder, 40 years old, entered the match under significant pressure due to his recent poor performance, seeking to revive his career, while Chisora fought his 50th professional bout, amid indications that it could be the last in his journey.

The match witnessed a fierce exchange of punches between both fighters, in a display marked by competitiveness and toughness, with both boxers taking heavy hits, experiencing multiple knockdowns, yet the fight continued until the end, ultimately being decided by a split decision in favor of Wilder in one of the most thrilling bouts.

Despite the intensity of the competition in the ring, mutual respect overshadowed the behavior of the boxers, as Wilder appeared affected by his opponent's condition as the rounds progressed, especially after Chisora took severe blows and fell on several occasions, notably in the eighth round.

With less than a minute left in one of the rounds, Wilder delivered a powerful punch that nearly ended the match, but he exchanged humane words with his opponent, in a striking scene that later spread across social media, where he seemed to apologize and show clear sympathy.

After the bout, Wilder clarified that he intentionally toned down his attacks after noticing the deterioration of his opponent's condition, emphasizing that he preferred to prioritize safety over seeking to finish the match with a knockout. He stated in comments to DAZN that he addressed Chisora in the ring, urging him to think about his family and not to expose himself to further harm.

Wilder added that these moments reflect the human side of boxing, pointing out that fighters, despite the fierce competition, are required to protect each other, especially given the significant risks surrounding this sport.