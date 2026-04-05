استعاد الملاكم الأمريكي ديونتاي وايلدر نغمة الانتصارات بعد مواجهة مثيرة جمعته بالبريطاني ديريك تشيسورا، فجر (الأحد)، على حلبة O2 Arena في لندن، في نزال اتسم بالقوة والتقلبات حتى لحظاته الأخيرة.

ودخل وايلدر، البالغ من العمر 40 عاماً، المواجهة تحت ضغط كبير في ظل تراجع نتائجه أخيراً، ساعياً إلى إعادة إحياء مسيرته، بينما خاض تشيسورا نزاله الاحترافي الـ50، وسط مؤشرات على أنه قد يكون الأخير في مشواره.

وشهدت المواجهة تبادلاً عنيفاً للكمات بين الطرفين، في عرض اتسم بالندية والصلابة، وتعرض كلا الملاكمين لضربات قوية، مع سقوط متكرر، ورغم ذلك استمر النزال حتى نهايته، ليُحسم بقرار منقسم لصالح وايلدر في واحد من أكثر النزالات إثارة.

ورغم حدة المنافسة داخل الحلبة، طغى الاحترام المتبادل على سلوك الملاكمين، إذ ظهر وايلدر متأثراً بحالة منافسه مع تقدم الجولات، خصوصاً بعد تلقي تشيسورا ضربات قاسية وسقوطه في أكثر من مناسبة، أبرزها في الجولة الثامنة.

وقبل أقل من دقيقة على نهاية إحدى الجولات، وجّه وايلدر ضربة قوية كادت تُنهي النزال، لكنه تبادل كلمات إنسانية مع خصمه، في مشهد لافت انتشر لاحقاً عبر مواقع التواصل، وبدا فيه وكأنه يعتذر ويُظهر تعاطفاً واضحاً.

وعقب المواجهة، أوضح وايلدر أنه تعمّد تخفيف حدة هجماته بعدما لاحظ تدهور حالة منافسه، مؤكداً أنه فضّل الحفاظ على سلامته بدل السعي لإنهاء النزال بضربة قاضية. وقال في تصريحات لمنصة DAZN إنه خاطب تشيسورا داخل الحلبة داعياً إياه إلى التفكير في عائلته وعدم تعريض نفسه لمزيد من الأذى.

وأضاف وايلدر أن هذه اللحظات تعكس الجانب الإنساني في رياضة الملاكمة، مشيراً إلى أن المقاتلين، رغم شراسة المنافسة، مطالبون بحماية بعضهم بعضاً، خصوصاً في ظل المخاطر الكبيرة التي تحيط بهذه الرياضة.