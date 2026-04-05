يواجه مدرب ريال مدريد ألفارو أربيلوا شبح مغادرة النادي بنهاية الموسم الحالي، عقب الخسارة أمام ريال مايوركا بهدفين مقابل هدف في الدوري الإسباني أمس (السبت)، وتقلص حظوظ الفريق في التتويج باللقب.
ويحتل ريال مدريد المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الليغا برصيد 69 نقطة، متأخراً بـ7 نقاط عن برشلونة المتصدر، مع تبقي 8 جولات فقط على نهاية الموسم.
180 دقيقة تهدد مستقبل أربيلوا
وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، فإن مباراتي ريال مدريد ضد بايرن ميونخ في ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا قد تحسمان مصير أربيلوا مع الفريق في الموسم القادم.
وأضافت أن الخسارة أمام الفريق البافاري تعني موسماً خالياً من الألقاب للميرنغي، وقد يكون أربيلوا أول ضحايا هذا الموسم، بينما قد يكون الوصول إلى نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بمثابة طوق نجاة للمدرب.
وكان أربيلوا قد تولى قيادة ريال مدريد في يناير الماضي خلفاً للمدرب تشابي ألونسو، الذي أُقيل عقب خسارة نهائي السوبر الإسباني أمام برشلونة.
Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa faces the specter of leaving the club at the end of the current season, following the loss to Real Mallorca by two goals to one in La Liga yesterday (Saturday), which has diminished the team's chances of winning the title.
Real Madrid currently occupies second place in the La Liga standings with 69 points, trailing 7 points behind the leader Barcelona, with only 8 rounds remaining until the end of the season.
180 Minutes Threaten Arbeloa's Future
According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," the matches between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League could determine Arbeloa's fate with the team for next season.
It added that a loss to the Bavarian team would mean a season without titles for the Merengues, and Arbeloa could be the first victim of this season, while reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League could serve as a lifeline for the coach.
Arbeloa took over as Real Madrid's coach last January, succeeding coach Xabi Alonso, who was dismissed after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to Barcelona.