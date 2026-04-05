يواجه مدرب ريال مدريد ألفارو أربيلوا شبح مغادرة النادي بنهاية الموسم الحالي، عقب الخسارة أمام ريال مايوركا بهدفين مقابل هدف في الدوري الإسباني أمس (السبت)، وتقلص حظوظ الفريق في التتويج باللقب.

ويحتل ريال مدريد المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الليغا برصيد 69 نقطة، متأخراً بـ7 نقاط عن برشلونة المتصدر، مع تبقي 8 جولات فقط على نهاية الموسم.

180 دقيقة تهدد مستقبل أربيلوا

وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، فإن مباراتي ريال مدريد ضد بايرن ميونخ في ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا قد تحسمان مصير أربيلوا مع الفريق في الموسم القادم.

وأضافت أن الخسارة أمام الفريق البافاري تعني موسماً خالياً من الألقاب للميرنغي، وقد يكون أربيلوا أول ضحايا هذا الموسم، بينما قد يكون الوصول إلى نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بمثابة طوق نجاة للمدرب.

وكان أربيلوا قد تولى قيادة ريال مدريد في يناير الماضي خلفاً للمدرب تشابي ألونسو، الذي أُقيل عقب خسارة نهائي السوبر الإسباني أمام برشلونة.