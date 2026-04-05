Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa faces the specter of leaving the club at the end of the current season, following the loss to Real Mallorca by two goals to one in La Liga yesterday (Saturday), which has diminished the team's chances of winning the title.

Real Madrid currently occupies second place in the La Liga standings with 69 points, trailing 7 points behind the leader Barcelona, with only 8 rounds remaining until the end of the season.

180 Minutes Threaten Arbeloa's Future

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," the matches between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League could determine Arbeloa's fate with the team for next season.

It added that a loss to the Bavarian team would mean a season without titles for the Merengues, and Arbeloa could be the first victim of this season, while reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League could serve as a lifeline for the coach.

Arbeloa took over as Real Madrid's coach last January, succeeding coach Xabi Alonso, who was dismissed after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to Barcelona.