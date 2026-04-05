أعلن مالك نادي الخلود المستثمر الأمريكي بن هاربوغ اكتمال بيع جميع عقود الرعاية الخاصة بموسم 2025–2026، التي تشمل القمصان واللوحات الإعلانية، في إنجاز يعكس قوة المشروع التجاري للنادي وثقة الشركاء.


وبحسب رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، يتصدر الخلود قائمة الأندية من حيث عدد الشركاء بإجمالي 19 راعياً، توزعوا بين الرياض وجدة والدمام، إضافة إلى راعٍ واحد من القصيم.


وأكدت الإدارة أن هذه الشراكات بنيت على أسس تجارية احترافية مستقلة، إذ اختار الشركاء الانضمام للمشروع رغم تعدد الخيارات، في دلالة على جاذبية النادي المتنامية.


كما يفخر النادي بدعم الشركات السعودية الناشئة، مثل PetroRent وTanweel وHido، إلى جانب العلامات التجارية الكبرى، في خطوة تعزز من دور النادي في دعم الاقتصاد المحلي.


واختتم النادي بيانه بإعلان بدء استقبال طلبات الرعاية للموسم القادم، في ظل تطلعات لمواصلة النجاح التجاري وتوسيع قاعدة الشركاء.