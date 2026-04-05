The owner of Al-Khulood Club, American investor Ben Harbough, announced the completion of the sale of all sponsorship contracts for the 2025–2026 season, which include jerseys and billboards, in an achievement that reflects the strength of the club's business project and the confidence of its partners.



According to the Saudi Professional League, Al-Khulood leads the list of clubs in terms of the number of partners with a total of 19 sponsors, distributed between Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, in addition to one sponsor from Al-Qassim.



The management confirmed that these partnerships were built on independent professional business foundations, as the partners chose to join the project despite the multiple options available, indicating the club's growing appeal.



The club also takes pride in supporting emerging Saudi companies, such as PetroRent, Tanweel, and Hido, alongside major brands, in a move that enhances the club's role in supporting the local economy.



The club concluded its statement by announcing the start of accepting sponsorship applications for the upcoming season, with aspirations to continue commercial success and expand its base of partners.