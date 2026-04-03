شهدت مباراة النصر والنجمة ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي واقعة مثيرة للجدل، بعد دخول سيارة الإسعاف إلى أرضية الملعب إثر سقوط أحد لاعبي النجمة خلال مجريات اللقاء.


وخلال توقف اللعب لتقديم الإسعافات اللازمة، ظهر نجم النصر كريستيانو رونالدو وهو يطالب بخروج سيارة الإسعاف من أرض الملعب عقب انتهاء التدخل الطبي، في محاولة لتسريع استئناف المباراة واستعادة نسق اللعب.


الواقعة أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا بين الجماهير، حيث اعتبر البعض تصرف رونالدو انعكاسًا لرغبته في استمرار اللعب دون تأخير، بينما رأى آخرون أن مثل هذه المواقف يجب أن تُدار بحساسية أكبر نظرًا إلى أولوية السلامة الطبية داخل الملعب.


وبعد مغادرة سيارة الإسعاف، استؤنفت المباراة بشكل طبيعي، دون أي تأثيرات إضافية تُذكر على سير اللقاء، في حين استمرت اللقطة في إثارة النقاش عبر وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي.