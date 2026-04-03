The match between Al-Nassr and Al-Najma in the Saudi Roshan League witnessed a controversial incident when an ambulance entered the pitch after one of the Al-Najma players fell during the game.



During the stoppage in play to provide necessary medical assistance, Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was seen requesting the ambulance to leave the field after the medical intervention was completed, in an attempt to expedite the resumption of the match and restore the pace of play.



The incident sparked widespread reactions among fans, with some considering Ronaldo's actions a reflection of his desire to continue playing without delay, while others felt that such situations should be handled with greater sensitivity given the priority of medical safety on the field.



After the ambulance left, the match resumed normally, without any significant impact on the course of the game, while the incident continued to provoke discussion across media outlets and social media platforms.