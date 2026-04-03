شهدت مباراة النصر والنجمة ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي واقعة مثيرة للجدل، بعد دخول سيارة الإسعاف إلى أرضية الملعب إثر سقوط أحد لاعبي النجمة خلال مجريات اللقاء.
وخلال توقف اللعب لتقديم الإسعافات اللازمة، ظهر نجم النصر كريستيانو رونالدو وهو يطالب بخروج سيارة الإسعاف من أرض الملعب عقب انتهاء التدخل الطبي، في محاولة لتسريع استئناف المباراة واستعادة نسق اللعب.
الواقعة أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا بين الجماهير، حيث اعتبر البعض تصرف رونالدو انعكاسًا لرغبته في استمرار اللعب دون تأخير، بينما رأى آخرون أن مثل هذه المواقف يجب أن تُدار بحساسية أكبر نظرًا إلى أولوية السلامة الطبية داخل الملعب.
وبعد مغادرة سيارة الإسعاف، استؤنفت المباراة بشكل طبيعي، دون أي تأثيرات إضافية تُذكر على سير اللقاء، في حين استمرت اللقطة في إثارة النقاش عبر وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
The match between Al-Nassr and Al-Najma in the Saudi Roshan League witnessed a controversial incident when an ambulance entered the pitch after one of the Al-Najma players fell during the game.
During the stoppage in play to provide necessary medical assistance, Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was seen requesting the ambulance to leave the field after the medical intervention was completed, in an attempt to expedite the resumption of the match and restore the pace of play.
The incident sparked widespread reactions among fans, with some considering Ronaldo's actions a reflection of his desire to continue playing without delay, while others felt that such situations should be handled with greater sensitivity given the priority of medical safety on the field.
After the ambulance left, the match resumed normally, without any significant impact on the course of the game, while the incident continued to provoke discussion across media outlets and social media platforms.