بعد 40 عاماً من آخر مشاركة للمنتخب العراقي في مونديال المكسيك 1986، ينتظر الشعب العراقي وصول منتخبهم للمونديال مرة أخرى عندما يواجهون المنتخب البوليفي في لقاء الملحق العالمي المؤهل لكأس العالم 2026 في مدينة مونتيري المكسيكية، وتقام المباراة في السادسة صباح (الأربعاء).


يدخل العراق المواجهة بعد احتلاله المركز الثالث في المجموعة الثانية بالدور الثالث لتصفيات آسيا المؤهلة لمونديال 2026، خلف منتخبات كوريا الجنوبية والأردن، ومتقدماً على عمان وفلسطين والكويت. وتأهل الفريق للملحق الآسيوي المؤهل للملحق العالمي، واحتل المركز الثاني في المجموعة الثانية خلف المنتخب السعودي الذي تأهل مباشرة للمونديال، ليلتقي نظيرة الإماراتي صاحب المركز الثاني في المجموعة الأولى، لحسم الموقف لصالحه بعد تعادله ذهاباً 1-1 على أرض مضيفه الإماراتي، ثم نجح في الفوز على ملعبه في مباراة الإياب بنتيجة 2-1، ليتأهل إلى الملحق العالمي.


مواجهة مصيرية.. إنجاز جديد


أوقعت القرعة منتخب العراق في المباراة النهائية للملحق في مواجهة الفائز من مواجهة بوليفيا وسورينام في نصف النهائي، ويطمع المنتخب العراقي بقيادة مدربه الأسترالي غراهام أرنولد، في التأهل للمونديال للمرة الأولى منذ نسخة عام 1986 في المكسيك، التي خرج فيها الفريق من دور المجموعات بعد ثلاث مباريات أمام المكسيك وبلجيكا وباراغواي.


خصم عنيد


في المقابل، وصل منتخب بوليفيا إلى مرحلة الملحق العالمي بعدما احتل المركز السابع في تصفيات أمريكا الجنوبية، إذ حقق 6 انتصارات وتعادل في مباراتين وخسر في 10 مباريات من أصل 18 خاضها، ليتأهل لخوض الملحق العالمي، ونجح في الفوز على سورينام 2-1، بعدما قلب تأخره بهدف إلى فوز منحه بطاقة العبور إلى نهائي الملحق العالمي وفرصة ملامسة حلم التأهل للمونديال وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع «RT».


3 مونديالات


وشارك المنتخب البوليفي ثلاث مرات في المونديال، كانت الأولى في النسخة الأولى من المسابقة عام 1930 وخرج من دور المجموعات، وسار على المنوال نفسه في مشاركته في نسختي 1950 و1994.


وستكون المواجهة الحاسمة بين العراق وبوليفيا على بطاقة الصعود لمونديال 2026 هي الثانية في تاريخ مواجهات المنتخبين، وكانت الأولى في مباراة ودية أقيمت 20 نوفمبر 2018 وانتهت بالتعادل السلبي.


وسيلعب الفائز من المواجهة بين العراق وبوليفيا، في المجموعة التاسعة في مونديال 2026 إلى جانب منتخبات فرنسا والسنغال والنرويج.