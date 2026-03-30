بعد 40 عاماً من آخر مشاركة للمنتخب العراقي في مونديال المكسيك 1986، ينتظر الشعب العراقي وصول منتخبهم للمونديال مرة أخرى عندما يواجهون المنتخب البوليفي في لقاء الملحق العالمي المؤهل لكأس العالم 2026 في مدينة مونتيري المكسيكية، وتقام المباراة في السادسة صباح (الأربعاء).
يدخل العراق المواجهة بعد احتلاله المركز الثالث في المجموعة الثانية بالدور الثالث لتصفيات آسيا المؤهلة لمونديال 2026، خلف منتخبات كوريا الجنوبية والأردن، ومتقدماً على عمان وفلسطين والكويت. وتأهل الفريق للملحق الآسيوي المؤهل للملحق العالمي، واحتل المركز الثاني في المجموعة الثانية خلف المنتخب السعودي الذي تأهل مباشرة للمونديال، ليلتقي نظيرة الإماراتي صاحب المركز الثاني في المجموعة الأولى، لحسم الموقف لصالحه بعد تعادله ذهاباً 1-1 على أرض مضيفه الإماراتي، ثم نجح في الفوز على ملعبه في مباراة الإياب بنتيجة 2-1، ليتأهل إلى الملحق العالمي.
مواجهة مصيرية.. إنجاز جديد
أوقعت القرعة منتخب العراق في المباراة النهائية للملحق في مواجهة الفائز من مواجهة بوليفيا وسورينام في نصف النهائي، ويطمع المنتخب العراقي بقيادة مدربه الأسترالي غراهام أرنولد، في التأهل للمونديال للمرة الأولى منذ نسخة عام 1986 في المكسيك، التي خرج فيها الفريق من دور المجموعات بعد ثلاث مباريات أمام المكسيك وبلجيكا وباراغواي.
خصم عنيد
في المقابل، وصل منتخب بوليفيا إلى مرحلة الملحق العالمي بعدما احتل المركز السابع في تصفيات أمريكا الجنوبية، إذ حقق 6 انتصارات وتعادل في مباراتين وخسر في 10 مباريات من أصل 18 خاضها، ليتأهل لخوض الملحق العالمي، ونجح في الفوز على سورينام 2-1، بعدما قلب تأخره بهدف إلى فوز منحه بطاقة العبور إلى نهائي الملحق العالمي وفرصة ملامسة حلم التأهل للمونديال وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع «RT».
3 مونديالات
وشارك المنتخب البوليفي ثلاث مرات في المونديال، كانت الأولى في النسخة الأولى من المسابقة عام 1930 وخرج من دور المجموعات، وسار على المنوال نفسه في مشاركته في نسختي 1950 و1994.
وستكون المواجهة الحاسمة بين العراق وبوليفيا على بطاقة الصعود لمونديال 2026 هي الثانية في تاريخ مواجهات المنتخبين، وكانت الأولى في مباراة ودية أقيمت 20 نوفمبر 2018 وانتهت بالتعادل السلبي.
وسيلعب الفائز من المواجهة بين العراق وبوليفيا، في المجموعة التاسعة في مونديال 2026 إلى جانب منتخبات فرنسا والسنغال والنرويج.
After 40 years since the last participation of the Iraqi national team in the 1986 Mexico World Cup, the Iraqi people are eagerly awaiting their team's return to the World Cup as they face the Bolivian national team in the global playoff match qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in Monterrey, Mexico. The match will take place at six in the morning (Wednesday).
Iraq enters the encounter after finishing third in Group B of the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, behind South Korea and Jordan, and ahead of Oman, Palestine, and Kuwait. The team qualified for the Asian playoff leading to the global playoff, finishing second in Group B behind the Saudi team, which qualified directly for the World Cup. Iraq then faced the UAE, which finished second in Group A, to settle the situation in its favor after a 1-1 draw away from home against the UAE. Iraq succeeded in winning at home in the return match with a score of 2-1, thus qualifying for the global playoff.
A decisive encounter.. A new achievement
The draw placed the Iraqi team in the final playoff match against the winner of the match between Bolivia and Suriname in the semifinals. The Iraqi team, led by its Australian coach Graham Arnold, aspires to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since the 1986 edition in Mexico, where the team was eliminated in the group stage after three matches against Mexico, Belgium, and Paraguay.
A tough opponent
On the other hand, the Bolivian national team reached the global playoff stage after finishing seventh in the South American qualifiers, achieving 6 wins, 2 draws, and losing 10 matches out of 18 played, thus qualifying for the global playoff. They managed to win against Suriname 2-1 after coming back from a goal down to secure a spot in the global playoff final and get a chance to touch the dream of qualifying for the World Cup, according to a report broadcast by the "RT" website.
3 World Cups
The Bolivian national team has participated in the World Cup three times, the first being in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1930, where they were eliminated in the group stage, and they followed the same pattern in their participations in 1950 and 1994.
The decisive match between Iraq and Bolivia for the ticket to the 2026 World Cup will be the second in the history of the encounters between the two teams, with the first being a friendly match held on November 20, 2018, which ended in a goalless draw.
The winner of the match between Iraq and Bolivia will play in Group 9 of the 2026 World Cup alongside the teams of France, Senegal, and Norway.