After 40 years since the last participation of the Iraqi national team in the 1986 Mexico World Cup, the Iraqi people are eagerly awaiting their team's return to the World Cup as they face the Bolivian national team in the global playoff match qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in Monterrey, Mexico. The match will take place at six in the morning (Wednesday).



Iraq enters the encounter after finishing third in Group B of the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, behind South Korea and Jordan, and ahead of Oman, Palestine, and Kuwait. The team qualified for the Asian playoff leading to the global playoff, finishing second in Group B behind the Saudi team, which qualified directly for the World Cup. Iraq then faced the UAE, which finished second in Group A, to settle the situation in its favor after a 1-1 draw away from home against the UAE. Iraq succeeded in winning at home in the return match with a score of 2-1, thus qualifying for the global playoff.



A decisive encounter.. A new achievement



The draw placed the Iraqi team in the final playoff match against the winner of the match between Bolivia and Suriname in the semifinals. The Iraqi team, led by its Australian coach Graham Arnold, aspires to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since the 1986 edition in Mexico, where the team was eliminated in the group stage after three matches against Mexico, Belgium, and Paraguay.



A tough opponent



On the other hand, the Bolivian national team reached the global playoff stage after finishing seventh in the South American qualifiers, achieving 6 wins, 2 draws, and losing 10 matches out of 18 played, thus qualifying for the global playoff. They managed to win against Suriname 2-1 after coming back from a goal down to secure a spot in the global playoff final and get a chance to touch the dream of qualifying for the World Cup, according to a report broadcast by the "RT" website.



3 World Cups



The Bolivian national team has participated in the World Cup three times, the first being in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1930, where they were eliminated in the group stage, and they followed the same pattern in their participations in 1950 and 1994.



The decisive match between Iraq and Bolivia for the ticket to the 2026 World Cup will be the second in the history of the encounters between the two teams, with the first being a friendly match held on November 20, 2018, which ended in a goalless draw.



The winner of the match between Iraq and Bolivia will play in Group 9 of the 2026 World Cup alongside the teams of France, Senegal, and Norway.