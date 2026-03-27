The International Football Federation has allocated 727 million US dollars in financial prizes for the 2026 World Cup, which sees a significant increase compared to previous editions, coinciding with the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams for the first time. This increase is part of FIFA's strategy to enhance financial returns and distribute them more widely among national federations, especially with the tournament being held in three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico, from June 11 to July 19, 2026.



According to the announced figures, the world champion will receive a financial prize of 50 million dollars, while the runner-up will get 33 million dollars, the third place will receive 29 million dollars, and the fourth place will get 27 million dollars.



As for the teams that reach the quarter-finals (from fifth to eighth place), they will each receive 19 million dollars, while the teams eliminated in the Round of 16 (from ninth to sixteenth place) will receive 15 million dollars.



For the teams that exit in the group stage (from seventeenth to thirty-second place), a reward of 11 million dollars has been set, while teams that leave the tournament early (from thirty-third to forty-eighth place) will receive 9 million dollars each.



Financial prizes for the teams:



- First place: 50 million dollars.



- Second place: 33 million dollars.



- Third place: 29 million dollars.



- Fourth place: 27 million dollars.



- Fifth to eighth place: 19 million dollars.



- Ninth to sixteenth place: 15 million dollars.



- Seventeenth to thirty-second place: 11 million dollars.



- Thirty-third to forty-eighth place: 9 million dollars.