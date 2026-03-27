تُوّج نادي النصر السعودي للسيدات بطلاً للدوري الممتاز للسيدات، عقب فوزه على الهلال بنتيجة (4–1)، في مواجهة حاسمة أكدت التفوق الفني للنصر، ورسّخت حضوره كالقوة الأبرز في المسابقة.


وجاءت أهداف النصر عن طريق ماريا إدواردا، فيما سجلت كلارا 3 أهداف (هاتريك)، في أداء هجومي عكس جاهزية الفريق وقدرته على استثمار الفرص، مقابل تراجع في التنظيم الدفاعي للهلال خلال فترات المباراة.


هذا الانتصار مثّل محطة تتويج لمسار متكامل من الثبات الفني والانضباط التكتيكي، قاد النصر إلى حسم اللقب للمرة الرابعة تواليًا، في امتداد مباشر لهيمنة مستمرة على مستوى كرة القدم النسائية محليًا.


ويعكس هذا التتويج قدرة النصر على الحفاظ على استقراره الفني، وتطوير عناصره، وتحقيق النتائج بلغة الأرقام، في ظل تصاعد مستوى المنافسة داخل الدوري.