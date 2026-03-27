تُوّج نادي النصر السعودي للسيدات بطلاً للدوري الممتاز للسيدات، عقب فوزه على الهلال بنتيجة (4–1)، في مواجهة حاسمة أكدت التفوق الفني للنصر، ورسّخت حضوره كالقوة الأبرز في المسابقة.
وجاءت أهداف النصر عن طريق ماريا إدواردا، فيما سجلت كلارا 3 أهداف (هاتريك)، في أداء هجومي عكس جاهزية الفريق وقدرته على استثمار الفرص، مقابل تراجع في التنظيم الدفاعي للهلال خلال فترات المباراة.
هذا الانتصار مثّل محطة تتويج لمسار متكامل من الثبات الفني والانضباط التكتيكي، قاد النصر إلى حسم اللقب للمرة الرابعة تواليًا، في امتداد مباشر لهيمنة مستمرة على مستوى كرة القدم النسائية محليًا.
ويعكس هذا التتويج قدرة النصر على الحفاظ على استقراره الفني، وتطوير عناصره، وتحقيق النتائج بلغة الأرقام، في ظل تصاعد مستوى المنافسة داخل الدوري.
The Saudi women's Al-Nasr Club was crowned champion of the Women's Premier League after defeating Al-Hilal with a score of (4–1) in a decisive match that confirmed Al-Nasr's technical superiority and solidified its presence as the dominant force in the competition.
The goals for Al-Nasr came from Maria Eduarda, while Clara scored 3 goals (a hat-trick), showcasing an offensive performance that reflected the team's readiness and ability to capitalize on opportunities, contrasted by a decline in Al-Hilal's defensive organization during periods of the match.
This victory represented a crowning moment in a comprehensive journey of technical stability and tactical discipline, leading Al-Nasr to secure the title for the fourth consecutive time, continuing its ongoing dominance in women's football at the local level.
This championship reflects Al-Nasr's ability to maintain its technical stability, develop its players, and achieve results in numerical terms, amidst the rising level of competition within the league.