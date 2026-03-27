The Saudi women's Al-Nasr Club was crowned champion of the Women's Premier League after defeating Al-Hilal with a score of (4–1) in a decisive match that confirmed Al-Nasr's technical superiority and solidified its presence as the dominant force in the competition.



The goals for Al-Nasr came from Maria Eduarda, while Clara scored 3 goals (a hat-trick), showcasing an offensive performance that reflected the team's readiness and ability to capitalize on opportunities, contrasted by a decline in Al-Hilal's defensive organization during periods of the match.



This victory represented a crowning moment in a comprehensive journey of technical stability and tactical discipline, leading Al-Nasr to secure the title for the fourth consecutive time, continuing its ongoing dominance in women's football at the local level.



This championship reflects Al-Nasr's ability to maintain its technical stability, develop its players, and achieve results in numerical terms, amidst the rising level of competition within the league.