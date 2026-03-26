Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé responded to the controversy surrounding the misdiagnosis of his recent knee injury by his club's coaching staff.

French journalist Daniel Riolo claimed that Real Madrid's medical team examined the healthy right knee of the French star instead of the injured left knee, which angered Mbappé and led him to decide to travel to Paris for treatment.

Mbappé Ends the Controversy

Mbappé said during the press conference before his national team's friendly match against Brazil: "The information that the medical team examined the wrong knee is not correct; I may be indirectly responsible for this situation because when you don't communicate about what you have, it opens the door to all kinds of interpretations... everyone rushes to express their opinion, and that's the nature of the game."

He added: "Communication with the medical team at Real Madrid has always been quite clear, whether when I started my rehabilitation in Madrid or when I was in Paris, where the doctor, physiotherapist, and fitness coach from the club accompanied me; there is no problem with that."

Mbappé is preparing with the French national team to face Brazil today (Thursday) as both teams gear up for the 2026 World Cup.