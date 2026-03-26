رد نجم ريال مدريد كيليان مبابي على الجدل المثار بشأن التشخيص الخاطئ لإصابته الأخيرة في الركبة من قبل الجهاز الفني لناديه.

وكان الصحفي الفرنسي دانيال ريولو قد ادعى أن الجهاز الطبي لريال مدريد فحص الركبة اليمنى السليمة للنجم الفرنسي بدلاً من الركبة اليسرى المصابة، ما أثار غضب مبابي وجعله يقرر السفر إلى باريس للعلاج.

مبابي ينهي الجدل

وقال مبابي خلال المؤتمر الصحفي قبل مباراة منتخب بلاده الودية ضد البرازيل: «المعلومات التي تفيد بأن الجهاز الطبي فحص الركبة الخطأ غير صحيحة، قد أكون مسؤولاً بشكل غير مباشر عن هذا الموقف، لأنه عندما لا تتواصل بشأن ما لديك، فإن ذلك يفتح الباب أمام جميع أنواع التأويلات.. الجميع يسارع إلى إبداء رأيه، وهذه هي طبيعة اللعبة».

وأضاف: «لطالما كان التواصل مع الجهاز الطبي في ريال مدريد واضحاً إلى حد كبير، سواء عندما بدأتُ إعادة تأهيلي في مدريد أو عندما كنتُ في باريس، حيث رافقني الطبيب وأخصائي العلاج الطبيعي ومدرب اللياقة البدنية بالنادي، لا توجد أي مشكلة في ذلك».

ويستعد مبابي رفقة منتخب فرنسا لمواجهة البرازيل اليوم (الخميس)، ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين لخوض بطولة كأس العالم 2026.