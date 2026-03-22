The post shared by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo to congratulate Muslims on Eid al-Fitr gained remarkable traction, surpassing 56 million views in just 36 hours, a digital indicator reflecting the magnitude of his global presence and influence beyond the football field.



The post was crafted in a simple and direct manner, yet it received widespread interaction from his followers around the world, as it was reshared and engaged with at an accelerated pace, contributing to the rapid doubling of view counts on the X platform.



This exceptional number demonstrates Ronaldo's ability to transform a short humanitarian message into widely circulated global content, leveraging a fan base that extends beyond sports into areas of social and media influence.



Digital media specialists believe that this achievement reflects the strength of Ronaldo's personal brand, which allows him to reach millions of users without promotional support, in a model that highlights how influential figures can create a presence that transcends numbers to shape public interaction globally.