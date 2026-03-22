سجّل منشور نشره النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو لتهنئة المسلمين بعيد الفطر انتشارًا لافتًا، بعدما تجاوز 56 مليون مشاهدة خلال 36 ساعة فقط، في مؤشر رقمي يعكس حجم حضوره العالمي وقوة تأثيره خارج المستطيل الأخضر.


وجاء المنشور بصياغة بسيطة ومباشرة، إلا أنه حظي بتفاعل واسع من متابعيه حول العالم، حيث أعيد نشره والتفاعل معه بوتيرة متسارعة، ما أسهم في تضاعف أرقام المشاهدة خلال وقت قياسي على منصة X.


ويُظهر هذا الرقم الاستثنائي قدرة رونالدو على تحويل رسالة إنسانية قصيرة إلى محتوى عالمي واسع الانتشار، مستفيدًا من قاعدة جماهيرية تتجاوز حدود الرياضة إلى مجالات التأثير المجتمعي والإعلامي.


ويرى مختصون في الإعلام الرقمي أن ما تحقق يعكس قوة العلامة الشخصية لرونالدو، التي تتيح له الوصول إلى ملايين المستخدمين دون دعم ترويجي، في نموذج يبرز كيف يمكن للشخصيات المؤثرة أن تصنع حضورًا يتجاوز الأرقام إلى تشكيل التفاعل العام عالميًا.