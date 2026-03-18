كرر فريق ريال مدريد الإسباني فوزه على مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي بعد أن تغلب عليه بهدفين لهدف (مجموع اللقاءين 5/1) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد الاتحاد بمدينة مانشستر الإنجليزية في إياب دور ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من ريال مدريد الذي تحصل على ركلة جزاء بعد أن تصدى برنادو سيلفا بيده لتسديدة فينيسوس جونيور الذي سدد ركلة الجزاء بنفسه وأحرز الهدف الأول لريال مدريد (د: 22)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول تمكن مانشستر سيتي من تعديل النتيجة عن طريق مهاجمه إيرلينج هالاند (د: 41)، ولكن فينيسوس جونيور أعاد التقدم مجدداً لريال مدريد في الوقت بدل الضائع بإحرازه الهدف الشخصي الثاني له ولفريقه (د: 90+3)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز ريال مدريد 2/1 (مجموع اللقاءين 5/1).
وبهذه النتيجة يتأهل ريال مدريد للدور ربع النهائي لدوري أبطال أوروبا، فيما غادر مانشستر سيتي منافسات البطولة.
The Spanish team Real Madrid repeated its victory over the English team Manchester City, defeating them 2-1 (aggregate score 5-1) in the match held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
The match witnessed a strong start from Real Madrid, which earned a penalty after Bernardo Silva handled a shot from Vinícius Júnior. Vinícius took the penalty himself and scored the first goal for Real Madrid (22nd minute). Before the end of the first half, Manchester City managed to equalize through their striker Erling Haaland (41st minute), but Vinícius Júnior restored the lead for Real Madrid in stoppage time by scoring his second personal goal and for his team (90+3 minutes), ending the match with a victory for Real Madrid 2-1 (aggregate score 5-1).
With this result, Real Madrid qualifies for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, while Manchester City exits the competition.