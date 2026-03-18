The Spanish team Real Madrid repeated its victory over the English team Manchester City, defeating them 2-1 (aggregate score 5-1) in the match held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.



The match witnessed a strong start from Real Madrid, which earned a penalty after Bernardo Silva handled a shot from Vinícius Júnior. Vinícius took the penalty himself and scored the first goal for Real Madrid (22nd minute). Before the end of the first half, Manchester City managed to equalize through their striker Erling Haaland (41st minute), but Vinícius Júnior restored the lead for Real Madrid in stoppage time by scoring his second personal goal and for his team (90+3 minutes), ending the match with a victory for Real Madrid 2-1 (aggregate score 5-1).



With this result, Real Madrid qualifies for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, while Manchester City exits the competition.