كرر فريق ريال مدريد الإسباني فوزه على مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي بعد أن تغلب عليه بهدفين لهدف (مجموع اللقاءين 5/1) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد الاتحاد بمدينة مانشستر الإنجليزية في إياب دور ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من ريال مدريد الذي تحصل على ركلة جزاء بعد أن تصدى برنادو سيلفا بيده لتسديدة فينيسوس جونيور الذي سدد ركلة الجزاء بنفسه وأحرز الهدف الأول لريال مدريد (د: 22)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول تمكن مانشستر سيتي من تعديل النتيجة عن طريق مهاجمه إيرلينج هالاند (د: 41)، ولكن فينيسوس جونيور أعاد التقدم مجدداً لريال مدريد في الوقت بدل الضائع بإحرازه الهدف الشخصي الثاني له ولفريقه (د: 90+3)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز ريال مدريد 2/1 (مجموع اللقاءين 5/1).


وبهذه النتيجة يتأهل ريال مدريد للدور ربع النهائي لدوري أبطال أوروبا، فيما غادر مانشستر سيتي منافسات البطولة.