يترقب الشارع الرياضي مواجهة من العيار الثقيل تجمع الهلال والأهلي في نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين مساء اليوم عند الساعة الـ10، في لقاء يُتوقع أن يُحسم بتفاصيل تكتيكية دقيقة، حيث قال المحاضر الآسيوي الدكتور يحيى جابر، في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، إن الهلال سيدخل بأسلوبه المعتاد القائم على الاستحواذ العالي وبناء اللعب من الخلف، مع تنوع في الحلول الهجومية عبر الأطراف والعمق، وسيعتمد المدرب الايطالي إنزاغي على ضغط متقدم لاستعادة الكرة سريعًا، ما يمنح الفريق أفضلية في السيطرة على نسق المباراة، ونقطة القوة الأبرز تكمن في جودة خط الوسط عبر نيفيز وسافيتش، والقدرة على التحول السريع من الدفاع للهجوم، وجودة المهاجم الملتحق حديثاً الفرنسي بنزيما في الحسم واقتناص الفرص، لكن في المقابل قد يعاني الفريق من المساحات خلف الأظهرة عند فقدان الكرة.


هجمات مرتدة سريعة للأهلي


وأضاف جابر: سيميل الأهلي إلى التنظيم الدفاعي والانضباط التكتيكي، مع الاعتماد على الهجمات المرتدة السريعة واستغلال سرعة الأجنحة. ويتميز الفريق بصلابة دفاعية واضحة، حيث يقدم البرازيلي ايبانيز مستويات عالية أهلته للاستدعاء حديثاً في قائمة المنتخب البرازيلي من قبل المدرب أنشيلوتي، حيث يتميز بالتنظيم الدفاعي وأيضاً في الكرات العرضية والتمركز داخل منطقة الجزاء، إلا أن من أبرز نقاط الضعف بطء التحول الهجومي أحياناً، إضافة إلى محدودية الخيارات في حال التأخر بالنتيجة، ومشكلة الظهيرين اللذين يعتبران نقطة ضعف.


المباراة مرشحة أن تكون صراعاً شديداً


وقال: المباراة مرشحة لأن تكون صراعاً بين الاستحواذ الهلالي والواقعية الأهلاوية، والفريق الذي ينجح في فرض إيقاعه وتقليل أخطائه الفردية سيكون الأقرب لحسم بطاقة التأهل، خصوصاً في ظل تقارب المستوى الفني، والرغبة الكبيرة لدى الطرفين في بلوغ النهائي.