The sports community is eagerly anticipating a heavyweight clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup this evening at 10 PM. This match is expected to be decided by precise tactical details. Asian lecturer Dr. Yahya Jabir stated in an interview with "Okaz" that Al-Hilal will enter the match with its usual style based on high possession and building play from the back, with a variety of attacking solutions through the flanks and depth. The Italian coach Inzaghi will rely on high pressing to quickly regain possession, which gives the team an advantage in controlling the pace of the game. The main strength lies in the quality of the midfield through Neves and Savic, as well as the ability to transition quickly from defense to attack, and the quality of the newly joined striker, the French Benzema, in finishing and seizing opportunities. However, on the other hand, the team may struggle with spaces behind the full-backs when losing the ball.



Fast counterattacks from Al-Ahli



Jabir added: Al-Ahli will lean towards defensive organization and tactical discipline, relying on fast counterattacks and exploiting the speed of the wings. The team is characterized by clear defensive solidity, as the Brazilian Ibanez has been performing at a high level, recently earning a call-up to the Brazilian national team by coach Ancelotti. He excels in defensive organization, as well as in crosses and positioning within the penalty area. However, one of the main weaknesses is the sometimes slow transition to attack, in addition to limited options when trailing in the score, and the issue of the full-backs, who are considered a weak point.



The match is expected to be a fierce battle



He said: The match is likely to be a struggle between Al-Hilal's possession and Al-Ahli's pragmatism. The team that succeeds in imposing its rhythm and minimizing individual errors will be closer to securing a place in the final, especially given the close technical levels and the strong desire of both sides to reach the final.