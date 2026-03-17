حذّر مفوض الاتحاد الأوروبي للرياضة جلين ميكاليف من «غياب ضمانات كافية» لسلامة الجماهير الأوروبية المتوقع توجهها إلى الولايات المتحدة لحضور كأس العالم 2026، متهمًا رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) جياني إنفانتينو بعدم بذل الجهد الكافي لتوفير تطمينات واضحة.

وقال ميكاليف في تصريحات حصرية لموقع «بوليتيكو» اليوم الثلاثاء: «رئيس الفيفا بحاجة إلى بذل مزيد من الجهود»، مشيرًا إلى أن مطالبه السابقة بتقديم ضمانات أمنية ملموسة لم تلقَ ردًا رسميًا حتى الآن.

تصعيد دبلوماسي رياضي.. بروكسل تضغط على الفيفا بسبب سلامة مشجعي كأس العالم


وأرجع المفوض المالطي تصاعد القلق الأوروبي إلى الوضع الأمني المتوتر عالميًا، لا سيما مع استمرار التوترات العسكرية الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، ومشاركة سلطات الهجرة الأمريكية في خطط تأمين الفعاليات، مؤكدا أن «من حق الجماهير الحصول على ضمانات واضحة من منظور الأمن والسلامة».
تصعيد دبلوماسي رياضي.. بروكسل تضغط على الفيفا بسبب سلامة مشجعي كأس العالم

وتستضيف الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك البطولة التاريخية التي تنطلق في 11 يونيو القادم بمشاركة 48 منتخبًا، من بينها 16 منتخبًا أوروبيًا مرشحًا للتأهل، وتمتد المخاوف الأوروبية أيضًا إلى مستوى الأمن داخل بعض المدن المكسيكية المستضيفة، فضلاً عن سجل حوادث العنف السابقة في الولايات المتحدة.

وشدد ميكاليف على أن «المسؤولية الأساسية لحماية الجماهير تقع على عاتق الفيفا والجهات المنظمة»، مضيفًا أن تنظيم حدث بهذا الحجم «يتطلب ضمان بيئة آمنة للفرق والمشجعين على حد سواء».

في المقابل، أكد متحدث رسمي باسم الفيفا أن «سلامة المشاركين والجماهير تمثل أولوية قصوى»، معبرًا عن ثقة الاتحاد في قدرة الدول الثلاث المضيفة على توفير أجواء آمنة للبطولة.

ولم تقتصر انتقادات المفوض الأوروبي على البعد الأمني، بل امتدت إلى شراكات الفيفا الدولية، خصوصا تعاونها مع مبادرات مدعومة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، معتبرًا أن ذلك يثير تساؤلات حول التزام الاتحاد بالنظام الدولي القائم على القواعد. وفضّل ميكاليف التعاون مع منظمات مثل اليونسكو واليونيسف بدلاً من المبادرات أحادية الجانب.

واختتم تصريحاته بدعوة إلى فتح قنوات حوار بناءة بين الاتحادات الرياضية والجهات المعنية، لتجنب التصعيد إلى نزاعات قانونية، وضمان إقامة البطولات الكبرى في مناخ آمن ومستقر.