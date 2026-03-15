نشر الحساب الرسمي لنادي الرياض في منصة «X» مقطع فيديو يوثق لحظة إعلان أخصائي العلاج الطبيعي في النادي فيصل (Andy) إسلامه، وذلك بعد صلاة العشاء.


وظهر فيصل في المقطع لحظة تلقينه الشهادتين في أجواء مؤثرة، حيث عبّر النادي عن سعادته بهذه الخطوة، بقوله: «الحمد لله، اليوم أعلن أخونا أخصائي العلاج الطبيعي في نادي الرياض فيصل (Andy) إسلامه بعد صلاة العشاء ولقّن الشهادة».


كما دعا نادي الرياض لعضو الجهاز الطبي بالثبات والتوفيق في مسيرته القادمة، مختتمًا رسالته بالدعاء له قائلًا: «نسأل الله أن يثبّته ويبارك له في طريقه».


ولاقى المقطع تفاعلًا واسعًا من المتابعين عبر منصة «X»، الذين بادروا بتهنئته والدعاء له بالتوفيق والثبات.