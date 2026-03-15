The official account of Riyadh Club on the platform "X" published a video documenting the moment when the club's physiotherapist, Faisal (Andy), embraced Islam after the evening prayer.



In the video, Faisal is seen being recited the Shahada in an emotional atmosphere, where the club expressed its happiness with this step, stating: "Praise be to God, today our brother, the physiotherapist at Riyadh Club, Faisal (Andy), announced his Islam after the evening prayer and was taught the Shahada."



The Riyadh Club also called for the medical staff member to remain steadfast and successful in his upcoming journey, concluding its message with a prayer for him, saying: "We ask God to keep him steadfast and bless him on his path."



The video received wide interaction from followers on the platform "X," who rushed to congratulate him and pray for his success and steadfastness.