A new and important step awaits the Al-Nassr team to take the lead in the Saudi Pro League when they face a tough opponent, Al-Khaleej, at exactly 10:00 PM tonight (Saturday) at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 26th round (Flag Day Round) of the Pro League.



Just 24 hours earlier, at the same stadium, Al-Ahli, the direct competitor of Al-Nassr, suffered a loss against their host Al-Qadisiyah. Therefore, Al-Nassr aims to capitalize on their rival's setback and secure three points tonight to widen the point gap between them, as Al-Nassr currently has 64 points from 21 wins, one draw, and three losses. If they win, the gap will increase to 5 points.



Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej enters this match seeking a positive result to distance themselves from the danger zone, as they currently sit in 11th place with 30 points, obtained from 8 wins, 6 draws, and 11 losses.







History of the encounters between the two teams in the Pro League:



The two teams have met



13 times



Al-Nassr won



9 matches



Al-Khaleej won



1 match



They drew



3 matches



Al-Nassr's attack scored



24 goals



Al-Khaleej's attack scored



7 goals