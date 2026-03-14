خطوة جديدة ومهمة تنتظر فريق النصر للانفراد بصدارة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين عندما يحل ضيفاً ثقيلاً على فريق الخليج عند تمام الساعة 10:00 من مساء اليوم (السبت) على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري المحترفين.


وقبل 24 ساعة وفي ذات الملعب تلقى الأهلي، المنافس المباشر لفريق النصر، الخسارة من مضيفه القادسية، لذا يسعى النصر في لقاء الليلة للاستفادة من تعثر منافسه وحصد النقاط الثلاث لتوسيع الفارق النقطي بينهما، إذ يملك النصر حالياً 64 نقطة حصدها من 21 انتصاراً، وتعادل وحيد، و3 خسائر. وفي حال انتصاره سيوسع الفارق إلى 5 نقاط.


فيما يدخل فريق الخليج هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن الخروج بنتيجة إيجابية للابتعاد عن مراكز الخطر، إذ يحتل المركز الـ11 برصيد 30 نقطة حصدها من 8 انتصارات و6 تعادلات و11 خسارة.



تاريخ مواجهات الفريقين في دوري المحترفين:


التقى الفريقان


13 لقاء


فاز النصر


9 لقاءات


فاز الخليج


لقاء وحيد


تعادلا


3 لقاءات


سجل هجوم النصر


24 هدفاً


سجل هجوم الخليج


7 أهداف