خطوة جديدة ومهمة تنتظر فريق النصر للانفراد بصدارة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين عندما يحل ضيفاً ثقيلاً على فريق الخليج عند تمام الساعة 10:00 من مساء اليوم (السبت) على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري المحترفين.
وقبل 24 ساعة وفي ذات الملعب تلقى الأهلي، المنافس المباشر لفريق النصر، الخسارة من مضيفه القادسية، لذا يسعى النصر في لقاء الليلة للاستفادة من تعثر منافسه وحصد النقاط الثلاث لتوسيع الفارق النقطي بينهما، إذ يملك النصر حالياً 64 نقطة حصدها من 21 انتصاراً، وتعادل وحيد، و3 خسائر. وفي حال انتصاره سيوسع الفارق إلى 5 نقاط.
فيما يدخل فريق الخليج هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن الخروج بنتيجة إيجابية للابتعاد عن مراكز الخطر، إذ يحتل المركز الـ11 برصيد 30 نقطة حصدها من 8 انتصارات و6 تعادلات و11 خسارة.
تاريخ مواجهات الفريقين في دوري المحترفين:
التقى الفريقان
13 لقاء
فاز النصر
9 لقاءات
فاز الخليج
لقاء وحيد
تعادلا
3 لقاءات
سجل هجوم النصر
24 هدفاً
سجل هجوم الخليج
7 أهداف
A new and important step awaits the Al-Nassr team to take the lead in the Saudi Pro League when they face a tough opponent, Al-Khaleej, at exactly 10:00 PM tonight (Saturday) at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 26th round (Flag Day Round) of the Pro League.
Just 24 hours earlier, at the same stadium, Al-Ahli, the direct competitor of Al-Nassr, suffered a loss against their host Al-Qadisiyah. Therefore, Al-Nassr aims to capitalize on their rival's setback and secure three points tonight to widen the point gap between them, as Al-Nassr currently has 64 points from 21 wins, one draw, and three losses. If they win, the gap will increase to 5 points.
Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej enters this match seeking a positive result to distance themselves from the danger zone, as they currently sit in 11th place with 30 points, obtained from 8 wins, 6 draws, and 11 losses.
History of the encounters between the two teams in the Pro League:
The two teams have met
13 times
Al-Nassr won
9 matches
Al-Khaleej won
1 match
They drew
3 matches
Al-Nassr's attack scored
24 goals
Al-Khaleej's attack scored
7 goals