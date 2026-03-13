The English Premier League announced today (Friday) that Manchester City player Antoine Semenyo has won the Player of the Month award for February.

This is Semenyo's first time winning the award, after scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist in 5 Premier League matches, where he scored against Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, and Leeds United.

Semenyo has become the third Ghanaian player to win the award, after Tony Yeboah (March and September 1995 with Leeds) and André Ayew (August 2015 with Swansea City).

Guardiola Named Best Coach

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola won the Best Coach award for February, marking his first win in over 4 years.

Despite not winning the award since December 2021, this is Guardiola's twelfth time receiving the monthly Best Coach title, placing him third historically behind Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger.

Solanke Wins Goal of the Month

The Goal of the Month award went to Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke for his stunning scorpion kick in the match against Tottenham, which ended in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Tottenham was trailing 2-0 in the first half before Solanke scored two goals in 17 minutes of the second half to secure a valuable point for his team.

Pickford Wins Save of the Month

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was awarded Save of the Month for February, thanks to his remarkable save in the dying moments of his team's 3-2 away victory over Newcastle United.

After Newcastle had come back from trailing twice in the match, it seemed poised to equalize at 3-3 in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Sandro Tonali struck a brilliant overhead kick, but Pickford expertly saved it, pushing the ball onto the crossbar and out for a corner.