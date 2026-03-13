أعلنت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي، اليوم (الجمعة)، فوز لاعب مانشستر سيتي الغاني أنطوان سيمينيو بجائزة أفضل لاعب في البريميرليغ عن شهر فبراير الماضي.

وتعد هذه المرة الأولى التي يفوز فيها سيمينيو بالجائزة، بعد أن سجل 3 أهداف وقدم تمريرة حاسمة واحدة خلال 5 مباريات في البريميرليغ، حيث سجل أهدافًا ضد توتنهام هوتسبير وفولهام وليدز يونايتد.

وأصبح سيمينيو ثالث لاعب غاني يفوز بالجائزة، بعد توني يبواه (مارس وسبتمبر 1995 مع ليدز) وأندريه أيو (أغسطس 2015 مع سوانزي سيتي).

غوارديولا أفضل مدرب

وحصد مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا جائزة أفضل مدرب لشهر فبراير، وهي المرة الأولى التي يفوز فيها منذ أكثر من 4سنوات.

ورغم عدم فوزه بالجائزة منذ ديسمبر 2021، إلا أن هذه هي المرة الثانية عشرة التي يحصل فيها غوارديولا على لقب أفضل مدرب للشهر، ما يجعله في المركز الثالث تاريخيًا خلف السير أليكس فيرغسون وأرسين فينغر.

سولانكي يفوز بجائزة هدف الشهر

أما جائزة أفضل هدف فذهبت إلى مهاجم توتنهام هوتسبير دومينيك سولانكي بفضل ركلته العقربية الرائعة في مباراة توتنهام التي انتهت بالتعادل 2-2 مع مانشستر سيتي.

وكان فريق توتنهام متأخراً2-0 في الشوط الأول، قبل أن يسجل سولانكي هدفين في 17 دقيقة من الشوط الثاني ليمنح فريقه نقطة ثمينة.

بيكفورد يتوج بجائزة أفضل تصدٍّ

وتُوج حارس مرمى إيفرتون جوردان بيكفورد بجائزة أفضل تصدٍّ لشهر فبراير، وذلك بفضل تصديه الرائع في اللحظات الأخيرة من فوز فريقه 3-2 خارج أرضه على نيوكاسل يونايتد.

وبعد أن عاد نيوكاسل من التأخر مرتين في المباراة، بدا وكأنه على وشك تحقيق التعادل 3-3 في الدقيقة الرابعة من الوقت بدل الضائع عندما سدد ساندرو تونالي كرة طائرة رائعة، لكن بيكفورد تصدى لها ببراعة، حيث دفع الكرة إلى العارضة وأخرجها إلى ركنية.