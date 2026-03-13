أعلنت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي، اليوم (الجمعة)، فوز لاعب مانشستر سيتي الغاني أنطوان سيمينيو بجائزة أفضل لاعب في البريميرليغ عن شهر فبراير الماضي.
وتعد هذه المرة الأولى التي يفوز فيها سيمينيو بالجائزة، بعد أن سجل 3 أهداف وقدم تمريرة حاسمة واحدة خلال 5 مباريات في البريميرليغ، حيث سجل أهدافًا ضد توتنهام هوتسبير وفولهام وليدز يونايتد.
وأصبح سيمينيو ثالث لاعب غاني يفوز بالجائزة، بعد توني يبواه (مارس وسبتمبر 1995 مع ليدز) وأندريه أيو (أغسطس 2015 مع سوانزي سيتي).
غوارديولا أفضل مدرب
وحصد مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا جائزة أفضل مدرب لشهر فبراير، وهي المرة الأولى التي يفوز فيها منذ أكثر من 4سنوات.
ورغم عدم فوزه بالجائزة منذ ديسمبر 2021، إلا أن هذه هي المرة الثانية عشرة التي يحصل فيها غوارديولا على لقب أفضل مدرب للشهر، ما يجعله في المركز الثالث تاريخيًا خلف السير أليكس فيرغسون وأرسين فينغر.
سولانكي يفوز بجائزة هدف الشهر
أما جائزة أفضل هدف فذهبت إلى مهاجم توتنهام هوتسبير دومينيك سولانكي بفضل ركلته العقربية الرائعة في مباراة توتنهام التي انتهت بالتعادل 2-2 مع مانشستر سيتي.
وكان فريق توتنهام متأخراً2-0 في الشوط الأول، قبل أن يسجل سولانكي هدفين في 17 دقيقة من الشوط الثاني ليمنح فريقه نقطة ثمينة.
بيكفورد يتوج بجائزة أفضل تصدٍّ
وتُوج حارس مرمى إيفرتون جوردان بيكفورد بجائزة أفضل تصدٍّ لشهر فبراير، وذلك بفضل تصديه الرائع في اللحظات الأخيرة من فوز فريقه 3-2 خارج أرضه على نيوكاسل يونايتد.
وبعد أن عاد نيوكاسل من التأخر مرتين في المباراة، بدا وكأنه على وشك تحقيق التعادل 3-3 في الدقيقة الرابعة من الوقت بدل الضائع عندما سدد ساندرو تونالي كرة طائرة رائعة، لكن بيكفورد تصدى لها ببراعة، حيث دفع الكرة إلى العارضة وأخرجها إلى ركنية.
The English Premier League announced today (Friday) that Manchester City player Antoine Semenyo has won the Player of the Month award for February.
This is Semenyo's first time winning the award, after scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist in 5 Premier League matches, where he scored against Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, and Leeds United.
Semenyo has become the third Ghanaian player to win the award, after Tony Yeboah (March and September 1995 with Leeds) and André Ayew (August 2015 with Swansea City).
Guardiola Named Best Coach
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola won the Best Coach award for February, marking his first win in over 4 years.
Despite not winning the award since December 2021, this is Guardiola's twelfth time receiving the monthly Best Coach title, placing him third historically behind Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger.
Solanke Wins Goal of the Month
The Goal of the Month award went to Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke for his stunning scorpion kick in the match against Tottenham, which ended in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
Tottenham was trailing 2-0 in the first half before Solanke scored two goals in 17 minutes of the second half to secure a valuable point for his team.
Pickford Wins Save of the Month
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was awarded Save of the Month for February, thanks to his remarkable save in the dying moments of his team's 3-2 away victory over Newcastle United.
After Newcastle had come back from trailing twice in the match, it seemed poised to equalize at 3-3 in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Sandro Tonali struck a brilliant overhead kick, but Pickford expertly saved it, pushing the ball onto the crossbar and out for a corner.