The Al-Ahli team enters an anticipated match against Al-Qadisiyah of Saudi Arabia as part of the Roshan Saudi League, with a clear historical advantage for Al-Ahli in the record of encounters between the two teams. The Saudi Professional League witnesses significant competition and a strong struggle among the top four clubs in the standings.



The statistics indicate that Al-Ahli has achieved 11 victories out of 15 matches played between them in the league, compared to 4 victories for Al-Qadisiyah, while none of these encounters have ended in a draw, reflecting the open nature of the competition between the two sides every time they meet.



The match holds great importance given the close levels of both teams during the current period, along with the strong motivations for each side. Al-Ahli is striving to continue chasing the top spot, as they occupy second place with 64 points, just two points behind the leaders, Al-Nassr.



Al-Ahli hopes to achieve its sixth consecutive victory to maintain pressure on Al-Nassr and temporarily move to the top of the standings, awaiting any slip-up that could give them the opportunity to ascend to the summit as the competitions approach their decisive stages. Al-Ahli's coach, "Yaislah," aims to continue his dominance over Al-Qadisiyah and secure his fifth victory against them, having previously faced the team in 5 matches, during which he achieved 4 victories and suffered one loss, with none of the matches ending in a draw.



The match carries significant importance for Al-Ahli, who continues to chase the top spot, as the team seeks to maintain its series of positive results and collect three points to enhance its chances in the competition for the league title during the crucial rounds of the season.



Match Facts:



- Al-Ahli has won 11



- Al-Qadisiyah has won 4



- Al-Ahli is in second place.



- 62 points for Al-Ahli.



- 19 victories for Al-Ahli.



- 5 draws and 1 loss.



- Al-Qadisiyah is in fourth place.



- 57 points for Al-Qadisiyah.



- 17 victories for Al-Qadisiyah.



- 6 draws and 2 losses.