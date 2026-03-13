يدخل فريق الأهلي مواجهة مرتقبة أمام القادسية السعودي في إطار منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، وسط أفضلية تاريخية واضحة لصالح الأهلي في سجل المواجهات بين الفريقين، إذ يشهد الدوري السعودي للمحترفين تنافسًا كبيرًا وصراعًا قويًا بين الأربعة الأندية المتقدمة في سلم ترتيب،


وتشير الأرقام إلى أن الأهلي حقق 11 انتصارا من أصل 15 مباراة جمعتهما في الدوري، مقابل 4 انتصارات للقادسية، فيما لم تشهد هذه المواجهات أي نتيجة تعادل، وهو ما يعكس طبيعة المنافسة المفتوحة بين الطرفين في كل مرة يلتقيان فيها.


وتكتسب المباراة أهمية كبيرة في ظل تقارب المستويات بين الفريقين خلال الفترة الحالية، إلى جانب الدوافع القوية لكل طرف. فالأهلي يسعى لمواصلة مطاردة الصدارة، حيث يحتل المركز الثاني برصيد 64 نقطة، بفارق نقطتين فقط خلف المتصدر النصر .


ويأمل الأهلي في تحقيق انتصاره السادس على التوالي لمواصلة الضغط على النصر والتقدم مؤقتًا إلى صدارة الترتيب، انتظارا لأي تعثر قد يمنحه فرصة اعتلاء القمة مع اقتراب المنافسات من مراحلها الحاسمة، حيث يسعى مدرب الأهلي « يايسله»، لمواصلة تفوقه على القادسية وتحقيق انتصاره الخامس أمام القادسية، بعدما سبق له مواجهة الفريق في 5 مباريات، نجح خلالها في تحقيق 4 انتصارات مقابل خسارة واحدة، دون أن تنتهي أي مواجهة بالتعادل.


وتحمل المباراة أهمية كبيرة للأهلي الذي يواصل مطاردة الصدارة، إذ يسعى الفريق لمواصلة سلسلة نتائجه الإيجابية وحصد النقاط الثلاث من أجل تعزيز حظوظه في المنافسة على لقب الدوري خلال الجولات الحاسمة من الموسم.


ورقة المباراة:


- الأهلي كسب 11


- القادسية كسب 4


- الأهلي وصيفاً.


- 62 نقطة للأهلي .


- 19 فوزًا للأهلي.


- 5 تعادلات وخسارة.


- القادسية رابعاً .


- 57 نقطة للقادسية .


- 17 فوزًا للقادسية .


- 6 تعادلات وخسارتين.