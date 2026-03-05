كشف المدير التنفيذي للاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم، مصطفى عزام، مصير المباراة الودية بين السعودية ومصر المقررة في قطر هذا الشهر، في ظل التطورات الإقليمية الحالية.

وكان الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم أعلن في يناير الماضي خوض الأخضر مواجهتين وديتين، ضد مصر يوم الخميس 26 مارس، وصربيا يوم الإثنين الموافق 30 من الشهر ذاته، ضمن معسكره الإعدادي في قطر خلال الفترة من 22 إلى 30 مارس، وذلك في إطار برنامج إعداد المنتخب لبطولة كأس العالم 2026، المقررة في يونيو القادم بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.
ومع التطورات الإقليمية الأخيرة، ذكرت تقارير صحفية مصرية أن ودية السعودية ومصر قد تُنقل إلى القاهرة بدلاً من قطر.

لا تغييرات رسمية حتى الآن

وقال عزام في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»: «قطر لم تتقدم بأي اعتذار حتى الآن، وبالتالي المباراة ستقام في موعدها في قطر، إلا إذا صدر إخطار رسمي جديد من الجانب القطري وسيتم الإعلان عنه حينها».

وأشار عزام إلى أنه لم تُجر أي مفاوضات حتى هذه اللحظة لنقل المباراة الودية إلى السعودية أو مصر.