The Executive Director of the Egyptian Football Association, Mustafa Azam, revealed the fate of the friendly match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt scheduled to take place in Qatar this month, amidst the current regional developments.

The Saudi Football Association announced last January that the Green Team would play two friendly matches, against Egypt on Thursday, March 26, and Serbia on Monday, March 30, as part of its training camp in Qatar from March 22 to 30. This is part of the preparation program for the national team for the 2026 World Cup, which is set to take place next June in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



منتخب مصر

With the recent regional developments, Egyptian media reports have indicated that the friendly match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt may be moved to Cairo instead of Qatar.

No official changes yet

Azam stated in exclusive remarks to "Okaz": "Qatar has not issued any apology so far, and therefore the match will take place as scheduled in Qatar, unless a new official notification is issued from the Qatari side, which will be announced at that time."

Azam pointed out that no negotiations have taken place so far to move the friendly match to Saudi Arabia or Egypt.