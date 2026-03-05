كشف المدير التنفيذي للاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم، مصطفى عزام، مصير المباراة الودية بين السعودية ومصر المقررة في قطر هذا الشهر، في ظل التطورات الإقليمية الحالية.
وكان الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم أعلن في يناير الماضي خوض الأخضر مواجهتين وديتين، ضد مصر يوم الخميس 26 مارس، وصربيا يوم الإثنين الموافق 30 من الشهر ذاته، ضمن معسكره الإعدادي في قطر خلال الفترة من 22 إلى 30 مارس، وذلك في إطار برنامج إعداد المنتخب لبطولة كأس العالم 2026، المقررة في يونيو القادم بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.
منتخب مصر
ومع التطورات الإقليمية الأخيرة، ذكرت تقارير صحفية مصرية أن ودية السعودية ومصر قد تُنقل إلى القاهرة بدلاً من قطر.
لا تغييرات رسمية حتى الآن
وقال عزام في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»: «قطر لم تتقدم بأي اعتذار حتى الآن، وبالتالي المباراة ستقام في موعدها في قطر، إلا إذا صدر إخطار رسمي جديد من الجانب القطري وسيتم الإعلان عنه حينها».
وأشار عزام إلى أنه لم تُجر أي مفاوضات حتى هذه اللحظة لنقل المباراة الودية إلى السعودية أو مصر.
The Executive Director of the Egyptian Football Association, Mustafa Azam, revealed the fate of the friendly match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt scheduled to take place in Qatar this month, amidst the current regional developments.
The Saudi Football Association announced last January that the Green Team would play two friendly matches, against Egypt on Thursday, March 26, and Serbia on Monday, March 30, as part of its training camp in Qatar from March 22 to 30. This is part of the preparation program for the national team for the 2026 World Cup, which is set to take place next June in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
With the recent regional developments, Egyptian media reports have indicated that the friendly match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt may be moved to Cairo instead of Qatar.
No official changes yet
Azam stated in exclusive remarks to "Okaz": "Qatar has not issued any apology so far, and therefore the match will take place as scheduled in Qatar, unless a new official notification is issued from the Qatari side, which will be announced at that time."
Azam pointed out that no negotiations have taken place so far to move the friendly match to Saudi Arabia or Egypt.