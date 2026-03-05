The "Jeddah 2026" football tournament has successfully taken a pioneering step towards empowering national talents to work in organizing sports events, as revealed by the tournament's organizing CEO, Iyad bin Jidah Saman, who announced its success in providing more than 400 seasonal jobs for the sons and daughters of Jeddah. This comes in conjunction with the ongoing support from the Emirate of the Makkah Region, the wise directives from the Governor of Jeddah, in addition to the continuous follow-up from the Ministry of Sports branch in the Makkah Region.



These jobs included various specialties, such as: logistics management, journalism, sports technical organization, crowd management, public relations, and support services.



This initiative aligns with the "Saudi Vision 2030" in investing in young talents and involving them in organizing local sports events; thus providing qualitative training for these talents and preparing them to participate in major global tournaments hosted by the Kingdom.



The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, crowned the Al-Taawun team from Jeddah after their victory over their counterpart "Salam University" with a score of (1-0) in the tournament cup, in the presence of the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, and the Minister of Sports, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, at the King Abdullah Sports City auxiliary stadium.