نجحت بطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم في اتخاذ خطوة رائدة نحو تمكين الكوادر الوطنية من العمل الميداني في تنظيم الفعاليات الرياضية، إذ كشف الرئيس التنفيذي المنظم للبطولة إياد بن جيده سمان نجاحها في توفير أكثر من 400 وظيفة موسمية لأبناء وبنات مدينة جدة. ويأتي ذلك بالتزامن مع الدعم المستمر من إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة، والتوجيهات السديدة من محافظة جدة، إضافة إلى المتابعة الدائمة من فرع وزارة الرياضة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.


وشملت هذه الوظائف تخصصات متنوعة، منها: الإدارة اللوجستية، العمل الصحفي، التنظيم الفني الرياضي، إدارة الحشود، العلاقات العامة، والخدمات المساندة.


وتأتي هذه المبادرة تماشياً مع «رؤية المملكة 2030» في استثمار الطاقات الشابة وإشراكها في تنظيم الفعاليات الرياضية المحلية؛ مما يشكل تأهيلاً نوعياً لهذه الكوادر، وإعداداً لها للمشاركة في البطولات العالمية الكبرى التي تستضيفها المملكة.


وكان نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز توج فريق التعاون من جدة، عقب فوزه على نظيره «سلام الجامعة» بنتيجة (1-0) بكأس البطولة، بحضور محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، ووزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل، وذلك على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية.