The Al-Qadisiyah Club will miss the services of its defender Walid Al-Ahmad in the match against Al-Khulood, as part of the 25th round of the Roshan Professional League, tomorrow (Thursday) at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium. Al-Ahmad will be absent from his team's lineup due to suspension for accumulating yellow cards, having received a card in the last match against Al-Taawun, officially ruling him out of the upcoming encounter.



The coaching staff is expected to rely on Jihad Dhakri in the starting lineup to compensate for Al-Ahmad's absence, in an attempt to maintain the team's defensive balance during the next match.



Al-Qadisiyah had previously drawn positively (1-1) against Al-Taawun in the last round and is seeking to return to winning ways against Al-Khulood and continue advancing in the league standings.