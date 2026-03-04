يفقد نادي القادسية خدمات مدافعه وليد الأحمد، في مواجهة الخلود، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة والعشرين من دوري روشن للمحترفين، غدا (الخميس) على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد، حيث سيغيب «الأحمد» عن تشكيلة فريقه بسبب الإيقاف لتراكم البطاقات، بعدما تحصل على بطاقة في اللقاء الماضي أمام التعاون، ليغيب رسميا عن المواجهة المرتقبة.
ومن المنتظر أن يعتمد الجهاز الفني على جهاد ذكري في التشكيل الأساسي لتعويض غياب الأحمد، في محاولة للحفاظ على التوازن الدفاعي للفريق خلال المباراة القادمة.
وكان القادسية قد خرج بتعادل إيجابي (1-1) أمام التعاون في الجولة الماضية، ويسعى للعودة إلى سكة الانتصارات أمام الخلود ومواصلة التقدم في جدول الترتيب.
The Al-Qadisiyah Club will miss the services of its defender Walid Al-Ahmad in the match against Al-Khulood, as part of the 25th round of the Roshan Professional League, tomorrow (Thursday) at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium. Al-Ahmad will be absent from his team's lineup due to suspension for accumulating yellow cards, having received a card in the last match against Al-Taawun, officially ruling him out of the upcoming encounter.
The coaching staff is expected to rely on Jihad Dhakri in the starting lineup to compensate for Al-Ahmad's absence, in an attempt to maintain the team's defensive balance during the next match.
Al-Qadisiyah had previously drawn positively (1-1) against Al-Taawun in the last round and is seeking to return to winning ways against Al-Khulood and continue advancing in the league standings.