يفقد نادي القادسية خدمات مدافعه وليد الأحمد، في مواجهة الخلود، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة والعشرين من دوري روشن للمحترفين، غدا (الخميس) على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد، حيث سيغيب «الأحمد» عن تشكيلة فريقه بسبب الإيقاف لتراكم البطاقات، بعدما تحصل على بطاقة في اللقاء الماضي أمام التعاون، ليغيب رسميا عن المواجهة المرتقبة.


ومن المنتظر أن يعتمد الجهاز الفني على جهاد ذكري في التشكيل الأساسي لتعويض غياب الأحمد، في محاولة للحفاظ على التوازن الدفاعي للفريق خلال المباراة القادمة.


وكان القادسية قد خرج بتعادل إيجابي (1-1) أمام التعاون في الجولة الماضية، ويسعى للعودة إلى سكة الانتصارات أمام الخلود ومواصلة التقدم في جدول الترتيب.