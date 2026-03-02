The Belgian Yannick Carrasco, captain of Al-Shabab, won the award for Best Player in February 2026, while the Portuguese Jorge Jesus, coach of Al-Nassr, received the award for Best Coach in the same month.



The Brazilian Pinto, goalkeeper for Al-Nassr, won the award for Best Goalkeeper in February, while Abdulaziz Al-Aliwah, player for Al-Khulood, achieved the Rising Star award for the third time this season.



Carrasco led an attacking resurgence for Al-Shabab, pulling his team out of the worst scoring average in its history with the league, as the team's goal average rose above one goal per match for the first time in February, after mostly being below one goal per match.



Carrasco contributed to 9 goals during February out of the 12 goals scored by the team, including 6 goals he scored himself, along with 3 assists. The goal-scoring rate for Al-Shabab improved to 1.25 goals/match.



Al-Nassr and their coach Jesus achieved a perfect score in the six matches played in February. Al-Nassr won the matches from rounds 20 to 24, in addition to the postponed tenth round, allowing the team to return to the top of the standings during the month.



Pinto is one of the two players (who played 10 matches or more) who did not drop any points in their league encounters. Pinto played a total of 11 matches, 6 of which were in February, and conceded only one goal, keeping a clean sheet in 5 matches.



Abdulaziz Al-Aliwah (21 years old) won his third award this season for Best Rising Star after being crowned in October and December of the previous year.



Al-Aliwah was one of the six players on his team who played all six matches in February, and one of the four who scored goals for Al-Khulood this month, contributing to 3 victories for his team last month.