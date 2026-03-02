فاز البلجيكي يانيك كاراسكو قائد الشباب، بجائزة أفضل لاعب في شهر فبراير 2026، فيما نال البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس مدرب النصر، جائزة المدرب الأفضل في الشهر نفسه.


وكسب البرازيلي بينتو حارس النصر جائزة الحارس الأفضل في فبراير، بينما حقق عبد العزيز العليوه لاعب الخلود، جائزة اللاعب الواعد، للمرة الثالثة له هذا الموسم.


وقاد كاراسكو انتفاضة هجومية شبابية، أخرجت فريقه من مأزق المعدل التهديفي الأسوأ له عبر تاريخه مع الدوري، فارتفع معدل الأهداف الشبابية للمرة الأولى عن معدل هدف للمباراة خلال فبراير، بعدما كان على الأغلب يقل عن الهدف للمباراة.


وأسهم كاراسكو في 9 أهداف خلال شهر فبراير من أصل 12 هدفًا سجلها الفريق، منها 6 أهداف أحرزها بنفسه، خلاف 3 تمريرات حاسمة. وتحسن معدل تسجيل الشباب للأهداف إلى 1.25 هدف/المباراة.


وتفرد النصر ومدربه جيسوس بالعلامة الكاملة في المباريات الست التي جرت في فبراير. وانتصر النصر في مباريات الجولات من الـ 20 حتى الـ 24، إضافة إلى الجولة العاشرة المؤجلة، فعاد الفريق إلى صدارة الترتيب خلال الشهر.


ويُعد بينتو أحد لاعبين (خاضا 10 مباريات فأكثر) لم يفقدا أي نقطة من مواجهاتهم في الدوري. وخاض بينتو 11 مباراة في المجمل، 6 منها في فبراير، ولم يستقبل فيها سوى هدف واحد، محافظًا على نظافة شباكه في 5 مباريات.


وكسب عبد العزيز العليوه (21 عامًا) جائزته الثالثة هذا الموسم للاعب الواعد الأفضل بعدما كان متوجًا في أكتوبر وديسمبر الماضيين بالجائزة.


وكان العليوه واحدًا من اللاعبين الستة في فريقه الذين خاضوا المباريات الست الكاملة في فبراير، وأحد الأربعة الذين أحرزوا الأهداف للخلود في هذا الشهر، مسهمًا في 3 انتصارات لفريقه الشهر الماضي.