This evening (Friday), the first matches of the quarter-finals for the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament will kick off in a highly anticipated exceptional event, featuring the teams "University Peace" and "Jeddah Governorate Police," at the (Redef Al-Jawhara) stadium in King Abdullah Sports City. This match holds special significance as it is the first encounter between teams from government entities and amateur teams, with both teams reaching this stage after marathon matches in the round of 8 that were decided by penalty shootouts, reflecting the close technical level between them.



The "Police" team achieved a major surprise by eliminating the defending champion of the previous edition 2025, the "National Guard" team from the western sector, with a victory of (4-2). Meanwhile, "University" overcame a tough obstacle represented by the "Noor Academy" team coming from Mecca, after winning against them (6-5).



In the second match, the Border Guard team from the Mecca region will face their counterpart "Cooperation" from Jeddah in a thrilling match, scheduled for 11:55 PM, hosted at the (Redef Al-Jawhara) stadium in King Abdullah Sports City. This encounter is of great importance as it represents the second test between teams from government entities and amateur teams, adding a special challenge to prove technical superiority on the field.



Both teams reached this stage after an exciting "football struggle" in the round of 8; the "Guard" qualified after winning on penalties (3-1) against the "Special Forces for Environmental Security" team, while "Cooperation" secured their spot after triumphing on penalties with a score of (5-4) against the "Rasukh" team.



It is worth mentioning that the winner of tonight's match will secure a place in the final on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, awaiting the winner of the match between the Jeddah Governorate Police team and the "University Peace" team.