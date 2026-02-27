تنطلق مساء اليوم (الجمعة) أولى مباريات دور الـ4 لبطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، في حدث استثنائي مرتقب، تجمع بين فريقي «سلام الجامعة» ونظيره «شرطة محافظة جدة»، على ملعب (رديف الجوهرة) بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية. وتكتسب هذه المباراة أهمية خاصة كونها أول مواجهة تجمع بين فرق الجهات الحكومية وفرق الهواة، إذ وصل الفريقان لهذا الدور بعد مباريات ماراثونية في دور الـ8 حُسمت بركلات الترجيح، مما يعكس التقارب الفني الكبير في مستواهما.


وكان فريق «الشرطة» حقق مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بإقصاء (حامل لقب النسخة الماضية 2025) فريق «الحرس الوطني» بالقطاع الغربي، بالفوز (4-2)، بدوره، تجاوز «الجامعة» عقبة صعبة تمثلت في فريق «أكاديمية نور» القادم من مكة المكرمة، بعد انتصاره عليه (6-5).


وفي المباراة الثانية يلتقي فريق حرس الحدود بمنطقة مكة المكرمة بنظيره «التعاون» من جدة، في مباراة تحبس الأنفاس، وذلك عند الساعة 11:55 مساء، والتي يستضيفها ملعب (رديف الجوهرة) بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، وتكتسب هذه المواجهة أهمية كبرى؛ كونها الاختبار الثاني الذي يجمع بين فرق الجهات الحكومية وفرق الهواة، مما يضفي طابعاً خاصاً من التحدي لإثبات الأفضلية الفنية داخل أرض الملعب.


وكان الفريقان قد بلغا هذا الدور بعد «صراع كروي» مثير في دور الـ8؛ حيث تأهل «الحرس» عقب فوزه بركلات الترجيح (3-1) على فريق «القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي»، فيما حجز «التعاون» مقعده بعد تفوقه بركلات الترجيح بنتيجة (5-4) على فريق «الرسوخ».


يُذكر أن المنتصر في موقعة الليلة سيحجز مقعده في النهائي يوم الثلاثاء القادم الموافق 3 مارس 2026، بانتظار الفائز من مباراة فريق شرطة محافظة جدة أمام فريق «سلام الجامعة».